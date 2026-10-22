Red Bull Bridge Bars: Stay updated with Thomas van Tonder's challenge

Africa’s highest bridge spans a gorge on South Africa’s south coast, 216 metres above the Bloukrans River, and it already draws people who want to test their nerve. Soon it will host a very different kind of test. South African obstacle course racing (OCR) world champion

will attempt to cross more than 600 monkey bars suspended beneath the arch of the Bloukrans Bridge, by hand, without setting foot on the bridge. The arch climbs, flattens and falls away, and Thomas says he does not know if he can do it. This is Red Bull Bridge Bars. Follow the build, the training and the attempt here as the story unfolds.