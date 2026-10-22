Red Bull Bridge Bars: Stay updated with Thomas van Tonder's challenge

Africa’s highest bridge spans a gorge on South Africa’s south coast, 216 metres above the Bloukrans River, and it already draws people who want to test their nerve. Soon it will host a very different kind of test. South African obstacle course racing (OCR) world champion Thomas van Tonder will attempt to cross more than 600 monkey bars suspended beneath the arch of the Bloukrans Bridge, by hand, without setting foot on the bridge. The arch climbs, flattens and falls away, and Thomas says he does not know if he can do it. This is Red Bull Bridge Bars. Follow the build, the training and the attempt here as the story unfolds.
01
The Challenge (and the reasons behind the attempt)
Thomas could have taken the easy line, straight across the top of the bridge. He chose the arch: a climb, a flat crown and a descent, each asking for something different. “This is by no means something I know I can do,” he says, “which means it’s the right challenge.” Becoming a father sharpened that, because for Thomas “the process is where the value is.” Read the full story here.
02
What it takes to train for this unique challenge
Climbing, swinging and braking. The arch of the Bloukrans Bridge asks three different things of Thomas van Tonder’s body, and it asks them all in one unbroken crossing, 216 metres above the river. There’s a steep backwards climb, a swing across the crown on arms that are already spent, and a descent where every bar threatens to rip out of his hands. Read how he’s training for a bridge that keeps changing the question, and why even he isn’t sure where it will end. Click through to get to grips with what this unique challenge entails.
03
Engineering the impossible - a look at the rigging
The Bloukrans Bridge set the rules. No bolts, no drilling, no marks. So how do you hang around 600 monkey bars and five tonnes of steel beneath its arch, 216 metres above the gorge? Richard Lievaart’s answer is a hundred straight sections of truss bent into a curve, 240 straps wrapped right around the concrete, and one-metre rungs that use the bridge’s own cantilever trick to hold Thomas van Tonder tight. Read how his team built the impossible without leaving a trace.