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This is the 2027 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup calendar
Check out the full calendar for the 2027 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, which kicks off in May in Czechia and concludes in Canada in October.
The 2027 Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series season for each of the Downhill (DH), Cross-country Short Track (XCC) and Cross-country Olympic (XCO) disciplines has now been unveiled.
The 2027 calendar will see the downhillers and cross-country elite visit two continents and eight countries across 10 rounds. The season opens with cross-country racing at the familiar favourite of Nové Město na Moravě, while the downhill campaign begins one week later in the French Pyrenees at Loudenvielle-Peyragudes.
This year will also see each format enjoying its own season finale in North America. The Cross-country World Cup will conclude at Soldier Hollow in Utah, USA, and the downhill season will come to a close at the equally stunning Whistler Mountain Bike Park in British Columbia, Canada.
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2027 UCI Mountain Bike World Series calendar
- May 21-23: Nové Město Na Moravě, Czechia (XC)
- May 29-30: Loudenvielle-Peyragudes, France (DH)
- June 11-13: Saalfelden Leogang - SalzburgerLand, Austria (XC/DH)
- June 18-20: Les Gets, Haute-Savoie Mont Blanc, France (XC/DH)
- July 2-4: La Thuile, Valle d’Aosta, Italy (XC/DH)
- July 9-11: Pal Arinsal, Andorra (XC/DH)
- August 20-22 Bike Kingdom Lenzerheide, Switzerland (XC/DH)
- September 10-12: Val di Sole, Trentino, Italy (XC/DH)
- September 25-26: Soldier Hollow, Midway, Utah (XC)
- October 2-3: Whistler Mountain Bike Park, British Columbia, Canada (DH)
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Meet some of the stars of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series
A great way to learn more about the world-class riders competing in the UCI Mountain Bike World Series is through the Just Ride series. Hosted by Rob Warner and Eliot Jackson, they regularly catch up with the biggest names from the world of mountain biking.
Check out the episode below with American downhill sensation Asa Vermette, who reflects on his remarkable rise from junior standout to Elite World Cup winner.
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