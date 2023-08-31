This is the 2027 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup calendar

MTB

This is the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup calendar and highlights

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup dates and venues have been revealed. Learn about all the big downhill/cross-country events and watch highlights from each round right here.
By Rajiv Desai
By Rajiv Desai
A competitor rides at the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup in September 2022.
© Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto

The opening cross-country round in 2023 is Nové Město na Moravě – one of the world's most technical cross-country courses. Modified in 2022 it's set to produce another thrilling set of races.

Czech Republic

Beyond the Line

Rob Warner, Emily Batty and Eliot Jackson explore all the hot topics at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup races.

1 Season · 2 episodes

The UCI have released the calendar for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season.
Scroll on down below to see the full calendar and also watch highlights from all the racing at each round of the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup series.

2023 UCI World Cup and World Championship calendar

  • May 12-14: Nové Město, Czech Republic (XCO/XCC)
  • June 9-11: Lenzerheide (DH/XCO/XCC)
  • June 16-18: Leogang, Austria (DH/XCO/XCC)
  • June 30-July 2: Val di Sole, Italy (DH/XCO/XCC)
  • August 4-5: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Fort William, Scotland (DH)
  • August 9-12: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Glentress Forest, Scotland (XCO/XCC)
  • August 25-27: Pal Arinsal, Andorra (DH/XCO/XCC)
  • September 1-3: Loudenvielle, France (DH)
  • September 7-17: Les Gets, France (DH/XCO/XCC)
  • September 29-October 1: Snowshoe, USA (DH/XCO/XCC)
  • October 6-8: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada (DH/XCO/XCC)
Live coverage of the downhill and cross-country races at the UCI Mountain Bike World Series can be found on YouTube, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website and the GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+ platforms depending on the race. Red Bull TV will feature highlights from each round of the World Cup after the end of racing.
Downhill
  • Junior category: available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website – also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
  • Elite semi-finals: available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website – also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
  • Finals: live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
Cross-country
  • Elite short track: live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
  • U23 XCO: available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website – Also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
  • Elite XCO: live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
Nové Město

Cross-country highlights – Nové Město

Here’s what went down at the first cross-country round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023.

Tom Pidcock enjoyed a winning weekend on his return to the UCI Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup with victories in the men's XCC (short track) and XCO (cross-country Olympic) races. Pidcock was last seen racing on the cross-country World Cup circuit in May last year in Nové Město, which he also won. In this year's XCO race, the Brit was in a battle with Frenchman Joshua Dabau for the win going into the last lap but an attack towards the end of the race finally broke Dabau's resolve. Swiss World Champion Nino Schurter beat Frenchman Jordan Sarrou in a sprint finish to claim third.
European XCO Champion Tom Pidcock as seen racing at the UCI XCO World Cup round in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic on May 14, 2023.

The perfect weekend for Tom Pidcock with his XCC and XCO wins

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Tom Pidcock as seen winning the UCI XCO World Cup round in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic on May 14, 2023.

Pidcock has now won the elite XCO race at Nové Město three times

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

In the women's races, Austria's Laura Stigger proved to be the fastest in the XCC. In the XCO, Brit Evie Richards was leading by a good margin from her fellow competitors midway through the race but then suffered a back tyre puncture. The resulting change in the tech zone pushed her down the field and she eventually finished fourth. The race was one by Dutchwoman Puck Pieterse, who was making her debut at Elite level. Frenchwomen Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Loana Lecomte finished second and third respectively.
Laura Stigger performs at UCI XCC World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic on May 12, 2023.

The XCC win was Laura Stigger's first at Elite level

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Puck Pieterse as seen racing at UCI XCO World Cup round in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic on May 14, 2023.

Puck Pieterse has skipped U23s to race at Elite level

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Lenzerheide

Highlights – Lenzerheide

Take a look back at all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

The Swiss venue featured the first dual round of the 2023 World Cup. In the downhill races, British athletes dominated with the headline story being Rachel Atherton's 40th World Cup win in the women's race. Before this Lenzerheide race, Atherton had only raced one World Cup round since midway through the 2019 season – Lenzerheide in 2022! Switzerland's Camille Balanche and Germany's Nina Hoffman finished second and third. The men's downhill saw Jordan Williams win on his Elite race debut after stepping up from the Juniors. French racers Loris Vergier and Loïc Bruni finished second and third.
Rachel Atherton racing at the UCI DH World Cup round in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on June 10, 2023.

A thoroughly enjoyable Swiss weekend for Rachel Atherton

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Rachel Atherton celebrates at UCI DH World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on June 10, 2023.

Back on top of the podium

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

XCC racing kicked off the cross-country events and featured victories for Sweden's Jenny Rissveds in the women's and Germany's Luca Schwarzbauer in the men's. In the XCO, Nino Schurter finally broke the record for most XCO World Cup wins in the men's category, recording his 34th win. South African Alan Hatherly followed in behind him, with Jordan Sarrou in third place. Loana Lecomte took the women's race, Dutchwoman Anne Terpstra finished second with Swiss Alessandra Keller third.
Nino Schurter approaches the finish line at the UCI XCO World Cup round in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on June 11, 2023.

Nino Schurter lapping up the support of the home crowd as takes the win

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Loana Lecomte and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot race at the UCI XCO World Cup round in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on June 11, 2023.

Loana Lecomte leads Pauline Ferrand-Prévot around in the women's XCO race

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Leogang

Highlights – Leogang

Take a look back at all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Leogang, Austria.

Celebrations continued well into the weekend at the Austrian venue, with the home crowd celebrating wins for two of their home-grown athletes in the downhill. Vali Höll and Andreas Kolb took the victories in the Elite women's and men's racing in what proved to be landmark wins for them both. For Höll, it was her first win as an elite in Leogang after several years of trying. Kolb's victory was his first World Cup win. Second and third in the women's race were Camille Balanche and Rachel Atherton, with Loïc Bruni and Jackson Goldstone finishing in those positions in the men’s category.
Vali Höll performs at the UCI DH World Cup round in Leogang, Austria on June 17, 2023.

Vali Höll found her mojo on the Austrian circuit

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Vali Höll as seen at the women's UCI DH World Cup in Leogang, Austria on June 17, 2023.

Celebrations begin for Höll

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

The XCC racing saw wins for French riders Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Jordan Sarrou. Lars Forster added a second World Cup XCO win to his career record by winning in a three-way battle for supremacy with German Luca Schwarzbauer and Czech rider Ondřej Cink. Forster attacked the two in the last lap and finished 14 seconds ahead of Schwarzbauer in the end, with Cink rolling in third. Dutchwoman Puck Pieterse was dominant in winning her second XCO World Cup race of the season. There was some cheer for the home crowd, though, as Austrians Mona Mitterwallner and Laura Stigger rounded off the podium places.
Lars Forster performs at the UCI XCO World Cup round in Leogang, Austria, on June 18, 2023

Lars Forster proved to be the strongest on the day

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Laura Stigger and Mona Mitterwallner on the podium at the UCI XCO World Cup round in Leogang, Austria on June 18, 2023

Mona Mitterwallner and Laura Stigger were pleased to perform on home soil

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Val di Sole

Highlights – Val di Sole

Take a look back at all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Val di Sole, Italy.

English

Two weeks after scoring her first elite win on home soil in Leogang, Valentina Höll was on unbeatable form again in Italy. On what is the most demanding and difficult track on the downhill calendar, Höll showed her strength to win by over 2.9s over Switzerland’s Camille Balanche. New Zealander Jess Blewitt secured her best-ever World Cup result by posting the third best time. The men's race saw a first-time win for Canada's Jackson Goldstone. Still only 19, Goldstone put down a composed run beyond his years to win from compatriot Finn Iles by 2.2s. Frenchman Thibaut Dapréla finished third.
Vali Holl seen at UCI DH World Cup in Val Di Sole, Italy on July 01, 2023

That's two consecutive World Cup wins for Höll

© Karolina Krasinka/Red Bull Content Pool

Jackson Goldstone celebrates at the UCI DH World Cup in Val Di Sole, Italy on July 01, 2023.

A more than delighted Jackson Goldstone celebrates his Elite win

© Karolina Krasinka/Red Bull Content Pool

Laura Stigger kept up her good form from the early months of World Cup racing by winning the women's XCC race for the second time this season. Luca Schwarzbauer took the men's race. In the XCO, Dutch rising star Puck Pieterse claimed her third win from four races by a massive margin of 52s after breaking away from the field to ride solo from the first lap. Italian Martina Berta rode her best-ever World Cup race to finish second on home soil ahead of Australian Rebecca Henderson in third. Nino Schurter claimed his 35th World Cup win in the men's. Mathias Flückiger and new European Champion Vlad Dascălu finished behind him.
Sprint finish featuring Laura Stigger at the UCI XCC World Cup in Val Di Sole, Italy on June 30, 2023.

Stigger was run close by Pieterse in the women's XCC

© Karolina Krasinka/Red Bull Content Pool

Vlad Dascălu and Nino Schurter as seen at the end of the UCI XCO World Cup in Val Di Sole, Italy on July 02, 2023.

Dascălu and Schurter exchange pleasantries at the end of the men's XCO

© Karolina Krasinka/Red Bull Content Pool

Review the whats, ifs and maybes of the 2023 mountain bike racing season so far with analysis from Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson and Emily Batty in new Red Bull TV show Beyond the Line below.

The MTB World Cup season so far

Join us as we take an in-depth look at the best of the action from the UCI MTB World Cup season so far.

Valentina Höll
Pal Arinsal/Vallnord

Highlights – Vallnord

Take a look back at all the action in Pal Arinsal, Vallnord, Andorra, from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023.

World Cup racing resumed in Andorra after a near-two-month summer break. Heavy rain and thunderstorms caused disruption for the downhillers, but when finals did get underway, with the women going down first, it was German Nina Hoffmann who triumphed. Valentina Höll would finish second with a time that was 2.8s behind Hoffman's. Britain's Tahnée Seagrave made a welcome return to the podium in third place following her return to racing this season after sitting nearly all of 2022 out with ongoing concussion issues. The men's race was impacted by heavy rain. Thibaut Dapréla would take the win narrowly from South African veteran Greg Minnaar, with just 0.121s between them. Finn Iles slotted into third place.
Nina Hoffmann celebrates winning the women's World Cup race at the UCI DH World Cup in Pal Arinsal, Andorra on August 26, 2023.

Pure joy from Nina Hoffmann as she realises she's got the win

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Tahnée Seagrave on the podium at the UCI DH World Cup round in Pal Arinsal, Andorra on August 26, 2023.

Tahnée Seagrave was back on the podium

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Alessandra Keller and Luca Schwarzbauer were the winners of the XCC races on the Friday. The main XCO races on the Sunday saw Austria's Mona Mitterwallner claim a maiden World Cup victory, with Keller in second and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in third place. Mathias Flückiger was the winner of the men's race. Frenchman Thomas Griot would follow him home, while a late charge from new XCO World Champion Tom Pidcock saw him pip Jordan Sarrou for third.
Evie Richards celebrates her podium place of third at the UCI XCC World Cup race in Pal Arinsal, Andorra on August 25, 2023.

Evie Richards finished third in the Short Track

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Tom Pidcock battles for position at the UCI XCO World Cup race in Pal Arinsal, Andorra on August 27, 2023.

A charging Tom Pidcock was determined to place as high as he could

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

