This is the 2027 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup calendar

This is the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup calendar and highlights
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup dates and venues have been revealed. Learn about all the big downhill/cross-country events and watch highlights from each round right here.
© Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto
The UCI have released the calendar for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season.
Scroll on down below to see the full calendar and also watch highlights from all the racing at each round of the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup series.
2023 UCI World Cup and World Championship calendar
- May 12-14: Nové Město, Czech Republic (XCO/XCC)
- June 9-11: Lenzerheide (DH/XCO/XCC)
- June 16-18: Leogang, Austria (DH/XCO/XCC)
- June 30-July 2: Val di Sole, Italy (DH/XCO/XCC)
- August 4-5: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Fort William, Scotland (DH)
- August 9-12: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Glentress Forest, Scotland (XCO/XCC)
- August 25-27: Pal Arinsal, Andorra (DH/XCO/XCC)
- September 1-3: Loudenvielle, France (DH)
- September 7-17: Les Gets, France (DH/XCO/XCC)
- September 29-October 1: Snowshoe, USA (DH/XCO/XCC)
- October 6-8: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada (DH/XCO/XCC)
Live coverage of the downhill and cross-country races at the UCI Mountain Bike World Series can be found on YouTube, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website and the GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+ platforms depending on the race. Red Bull TV will feature highlights from each round of the World Cup after the end of racing.
Downhill
- Junior category: available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website – also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
- Elite semi-finals: available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website – also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
- Finals: live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
Cross-country
- Elite short track: live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
- U23 XCO: available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website – Also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
- Elite XCO: live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
01
Nové Město
23 min
Cross-country highlights – Nové Město
Here’s what went down at the first cross-country round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023.
Tom Pidcock enjoyed a winning weekend on his return to the UCI Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup with victories in the men's XCC (short track) and XCO (cross-country Olympic) races. Pidcock was last seen racing on the cross-country World Cup circuit in May last year in Nové Město, which he also won. In this year's XCO race, the Brit was in a battle with Frenchman Joshua Dabau for the win going into the last lap but an attack towards the end of the race finally broke Dabau's resolve. Swiss World Champion Nino Schurter beat Frenchman Jordan Sarrou in a sprint finish to claim third.
In the women's races, Austria's Laura Stigger proved to be the fastest in the XCC. In the XCO, Brit Evie Richards was leading by a good margin from her fellow competitors midway through the race but then suffered a back tyre puncture. The resulting change in the tech zone pushed her down the field and she eventually finished fourth. The race was one by Dutchwoman Puck Pieterse, who was making her debut at Elite level. Frenchwomen Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Loana Lecomte finished second and third respectively.
02
Lenzerheide
24 min
Highlights – Lenzerheide
Take a look back at all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.
The Swiss venue featured the first dual round of the 2023 World Cup. In the downhill races, British athletes dominated with the headline story being Rachel Atherton's 40th World Cup win in the women's race. Before this Lenzerheide race, Atherton had only raced one World Cup round since midway through the 2019 season – Lenzerheide in 2022! Switzerland's Camille Balanche and Germany's Nina Hoffman finished second and third. The men's downhill saw Jordan Williams win on his Elite race debut after stepping up from the Juniors. French racers Loris Vergier and Loïc Bruni finished second and third.
XCC racing kicked off the cross-country events and featured victories for Sweden's Jenny Rissveds in the women's and Germany's Luca Schwarzbauer in the men's. In the XCO, Nino Schurter finally broke the record for most XCO World Cup wins in the men's category, recording his 34th win. South African Alan Hatherly followed in behind him, with Jordan Sarrou in third place. Loana Lecomte took the women's race, Dutchwoman Anne Terpstra finished second with Swiss Alessandra Keller third.
03
Leogang
24 min
Highlights – Leogang
Take a look back at all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Leogang, Austria.
Celebrations continued well into the weekend at the Austrian venue, with the home crowd celebrating wins for two of their home-grown athletes in the downhill. Vali Höll and Andreas Kolb took the victories in the Elite women's and men's racing in what proved to be landmark wins for them both. For Höll, it was her first win as an elite in Leogang after several years of trying. Kolb's victory was his first World Cup win. Second and third in the women's race were Camille Balanche and Rachel Atherton, with Loïc Bruni and Jackson Goldstone finishing in those positions in the men’s category.
The XCC racing saw wins for French riders Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Jordan Sarrou. Lars Forster added a second World Cup XCO win to his career record by winning in a three-way battle for supremacy with German Luca Schwarzbauer and Czech rider Ondřej Cink. Forster attacked the two in the last lap and finished 14 seconds ahead of Schwarzbauer in the end, with Cink rolling in third. Dutchwoman Puck Pieterse was dominant in winning her second XCO World Cup race of the season. There was some cheer for the home crowd, though, as Austrians Mona Mitterwallner and Laura Stigger rounded off the podium places.
04
Val di Sole
24 min
Highlights – Val di Sole
Take a look back at all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Val di Sole, Italy.
Two weeks after scoring her first elite win on home soil in Leogang, Valentina Höll was on unbeatable form again in Italy. On what is the most demanding and difficult track on the downhill calendar, Höll showed her strength to win by over 2.9s over Switzerland’s Camille Balanche. New Zealander Jess Blewitt secured her best-ever World Cup result by posting the third best time. The men's race saw a first-time win for Canada's Jackson Goldstone. Still only 19, Goldstone put down a composed run beyond his years to win from compatriot Finn Iles by 2.2s. Frenchman Thibaut Dapréla finished third.
Laura Stigger kept up her good form from the early months of World Cup racing by winning the women's XCC race for the second time this season. Luca Schwarzbauer took the men's race. In the XCO, Dutch rising star Puck Pieterse claimed her third win from four races by a massive margin of 52s after breaking away from the field to ride solo from the first lap. Italian Martina Berta rode her best-ever World Cup race to finish second on home soil ahead of Australian Rebecca Henderson in third. Nino Schurter claimed his 35th World Cup win in the men's. Mathias Flückiger and new European Champion Vlad Dascălu finished behind him.
Review the whats, ifs and maybes of the 2023 mountain bike racing season so far with analysis from Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson and Emily Batty in new Red Bull TV show Beyond the Line below.
1 h 18 min
The MTB World Cup season so far
Join us as we take an in-depth look at the best of the action from the UCI MTB World Cup season so far.
05
Pal Arinsal/Vallnord
24 min
Highlights – Vallnord
Take a look back at all the action in Pal Arinsal, Vallnord, Andorra, from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023.
World Cup racing resumed in Andorra after a near-two-month summer break. Heavy rain and thunderstorms caused disruption for the downhillers, but when finals did get underway, with the women going down first, it was German Nina Hoffmann who triumphed. Valentina Höll would finish second with a time that was 2.8s behind Hoffman's. Britain's Tahnée Seagrave made a welcome return to the podium in third place following her return to racing this season after sitting nearly all of 2022 out with ongoing concussion issues. The men's race was impacted by heavy rain. Thibaut Dapréla would take the win narrowly from South African veteran Greg Minnaar, with just 0.121s between them. Finn Iles slotted into third place.
Alessandra Keller and Luca Schwarzbauer were the winners of the XCC races on the Friday. The main XCO races on the Sunday saw Austria's Mona Mitterwallner claim a maiden World Cup victory, with Keller in second and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in third place. Mathias Flückiger was the winner of the men's race. Frenchman Thomas Griot would follow him home, while a late charge from new XCO World Champion Tom Pidcock saw him pip Jordan Sarrou for third.
