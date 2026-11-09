Valentina Höll tackles a technical forest section at the UCI Mountain Bike World Series 2025 in Leogang, Austria.
© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
MTB

This is the 2027 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup calendar

Check out the full calendar for the 2027 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, which kicks off in May in Czechia and concludes in Canada in October.
By Rajiv Desai
2 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

UCI Mountain Bike World Series

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series makes a return for 2025, with plenty of downhill and cross-country action.

146 Tour Stops

Tahnée Seagrave

The UK's Tahnée Seagrave is one of downhill mountain biking's most decorated racers and one of the world's elite competitors.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Valentina Höll

From her first bike race at the age of three to her multiple World Cup and World Championship downhill titles, Vali Höll has always been ahead of the curve.

AustriaAustria

Loïc Bruni

A five-time elite world champion, French rider Loïc Bruni is already one of the all-time great downhill mountain bike racers and he's not finished yet.

FranceFrance

Gracey Hemstreet

A three-time Elite World Cup winner and 2025 overall runner-up, Gracey Hemstreet has also claimed four Red Bull Hardline victories across Tasmania and British Columbia.

CanadaCanada

Rónán Dunne

A Red Bull Hardline winner in Australia and Wales, Rónán Dunne is leading a new generation of Irish downhill racers to the top.

IrelandIreland

Jackson Goldstone

From a pre-school viral video sensation to downhill world champion and World Cup champ, Jackson Goldstone is the new hero of Canadian mountain biking.

CanadaCanada

Martin Vidaurre

Chilean mountain biker Martín Vidaurre is a two-time Elite XCO World Cup winner, 2021 U23 world champion and 2025 overall World Cup runner-up.

ChileChile

Evie Richards

British mountain biker Evie Richards is a 2021 XCO and 2024 XCC world champion and the 2025 XCC World Cup overall winner.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Laura Stigger

A multi-discipline world champion in her junior days with a trophy cabinet full of titles, Austrian rider Laura Stigger is now pushing hard at the front of the Elite field.

AustriaAustria

Tom Pidcock

A talented multi-threat of a cyclist, British rider Tom Pidcock is equally at home on a mountain bike as he is on the road or a cyclo-cross circuit.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Finn Iles

One of Canada's leading MTB downhill stars, Finn Iles lived his childhood on the trails of Whistler and has mountain biking in his blood.

CanadaCanada

Jess Blewitt

A two-time New Zealand national champion and the first female athlete to be invited to compete at Red Bull Hardline, Jess Blewitt is one of mountain biking's biggest talents.

New ZealandNew Zealand

Asa Vermette

American downhill sensation Asa Vermette won the 2026 UCI Downhill World Cup overall title in his debut Elite season and became the first rider to conquer all three Red Bull Hardline venues.

United StatesUnited States

Summary

  1. 1
    2027 UCI Mountain Bike World Series calendar
  2. 2
    Meet some of the stars of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series
The 2027 Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series season for each of the Downhill (DH), Cross-country Short Track (XCC) and Cross-country Olympic (XCO) disciplines has now been unveiled.
The 2027 calendar will see the downhillers and cross-country elite visit two continents and eight countries across 10 rounds. The season opens with cross-country racing at the familiar favourite of Nové Město na Moravě, while the downhill campaign begins one week later in the French Pyrenees at Loudenvielle-Peyragudes.
This year will also see each format enjoying its own season finale in North America. The Cross-country World Cup will conclude at Soldier Hollow in Utah, USA, and the downhill season will come to a close at the equally stunning Whistler Mountain Bike Park in British Columbia, Canada.
01

2027 UCI Mountain Bike World Series calendar

  • May 21-23: Nové Město Na Moravě, Czechia (XC)
  • May 29-30: Loudenvielle-Peyragudes, France (DH)
  • June 11-13: Saalfelden Leogang - SalzburgerLand, Austria (XC/DH)
  • June 18-20: Les Gets, Haute-Savoie Mont Blanc, France (XC/DH)
  • July 2-4: La Thuile, Valle d’Aosta, Italy (XC/DH)
  • July 9-11: Pal Arinsal, Andorra (XC/DH)
  • August 20-22 Bike Kingdom Lenzerheide, Switzerland (XC/DH)
  • September 10-12: Val di Sole, Trentino, Italy (XC/DH)
  • September 25-26: Soldier Hollow, Midway, Utah (XC)
  • October 2-3: Whistler Mountain Bike Park, British Columbia, Canada (DH)
02

Meet some of the stars of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series

A great way to learn more about the world-class riders competing in the UCI Mountain Bike World Series is through the Just Ride series. Hosted by Rob Warner and Eliot Jackson, they regularly catch up with the biggest names from the world of mountain biking.
Check out the episode below with American downhill sensation Asa Vermette, who reflects on his remarkable rise from junior standout to Elite World Cup winner.

Part of this story

UCI Mountain Bike World Series

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series makes a return for 2025, with plenty of downhill and cross-country action.

146 Tour Stops

Tahnée Seagrave

The UK's Tahnée Seagrave is one of downhill mountain biking's most decorated racers and one of the world's elite competitors.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Valentina Höll

From her first bike race at the age of three to her multiple World Cup and World Championship downhill titles, Vali Höll has always been ahead of the curve.

AustriaAustria

Loïc Bruni

A five-time elite world champion, French rider Loïc Bruni is already one of the all-time great downhill mountain bike racers and he's not finished yet.

FranceFrance

Gracey Hemstreet

A three-time Elite World Cup winner and 2025 overall runner-up, Gracey Hemstreet has also claimed four Red Bull Hardline victories across Tasmania and British Columbia.

CanadaCanada

Rónán Dunne

A Red Bull Hardline winner in Australia and Wales, Rónán Dunne is leading a new generation of Irish downhill racers to the top.

IrelandIreland

Jackson Goldstone

From a pre-school viral video sensation to downhill world champion and World Cup champ, Jackson Goldstone is the new hero of Canadian mountain biking.

CanadaCanada

Martin Vidaurre

Chilean mountain biker Martín Vidaurre is a two-time Elite XCO World Cup winner, 2021 U23 world champion and 2025 overall World Cup runner-up.

ChileChile

Evie Richards

British mountain biker Evie Richards is a 2021 XCO and 2024 XCC world champion and the 2025 XCC World Cup overall winner.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Laura Stigger

A multi-discipline world champion in her junior days with a trophy cabinet full of titles, Austrian rider Laura Stigger is now pushing hard at the front of the Elite field.

AustriaAustria

Tom Pidcock

A talented multi-threat of a cyclist, British rider Tom Pidcock is equally at home on a mountain bike as he is on the road or a cyclo-cross circuit.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Finn Iles

One of Canada's leading MTB downhill stars, Finn Iles lived his childhood on the trails of Whistler and has mountain biking in his blood.

CanadaCanada

Jess Blewitt

A two-time New Zealand national champion and the first female athlete to be invited to compete at Red Bull Hardline, Jess Blewitt is one of mountain biking's biggest talents.

New ZealandNew Zealand

Asa Vermette

American downhill sensation Asa Vermette won the 2026 UCI Downhill World Cup overall title in his debut Elite season and became the first rider to conquer all three Red Bull Hardline venues.

United StatesUnited States
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