World Fitness Project explained: Your quick guide

The World Fitness Project (WFP) is a new competitive fitness league entering its inaugural season with a fresh approach to how fitness competitions are structured. Designed to bring professional and everyday athletes together, WFP features over 500 competitors at each event and aims to strike a balance between elite performance and community participation. According to its founders, WFP is "bringing athletes of all fitness levels together", from seasoned professionals to ambitious newcomers. So, how exactly does the World Fitness Project work?

What is the World Fitness Project?

WFP was founded by former CrossFit Games athlete Will Moorad , alongside Isabella and Jackson Terry. Moorad, now the Director of Sport, describes WFP as a platform that places "people over profit, integrity over shortcuts and genuine achievement over empty recognition." The league is structured to promote transparency, athlete welfare and a clear season format that offers consistency, that some might miss in other event formats in the functional fitness world.

One of the league's core innovations is its tiered structure: the Pro Division features 20 signed male and female athletes who compete throughout the season for points and rankings. Below that is the Challenger Division, where athletes qualify through online events to compete alongside pros and fight for a coveted pro card for the following season. Additionally, the Competitive Field is open to community athletes, with divisions broken down by age group, skill level and team formats.

Who are the WFP athletes?

Noah Ohlsen hard at work on his form © Drew Reynolds/Red Bull Content Pool

The World Fitness Project is built on elite performance and its roster of signed athletes features some of the biggest names in functional fitness. The 2025 Pro Division includes 20 men and 20 women, all signed to compete across the season's events.

Among the top names are:

Laura Horváth (Hungary) – The 2023 'Fittest Woman on Earth', known for her strength and consistency.

Noah Ohlsen (USA) – A CrossFit Games veteran with a loyal fanbase and unmatched charisma on the competition floor.

Brooke Wells (USA) – A powerhouse athlete celebrated for her resilience and comeback story, who has written her own book, Resilience.

Aimee Cringle (UK) – A rising star from the UK scene making waves internationally.

Victor Hoffer (France) – A dynamic young athlete known for his speed and technical ability.

Luka Đukić (Serbia) – One of the most promising male athletes from Europe.

Chandler Smith (USA) – Recognised for his explosive performance and leadership in team settings.

These elite competitors are joined by Challenger athletes – up-and-comers aiming to prove themselves and earn a pro card for 2026. The blend of pros and hungry challengers ensures high-level matchups and thrilling underdog stories throughout the season.

How does the WFP season work?

Laura Horváth trains hard to be the fittest in the world © Ádám Bertalan/Red Bull Content Pool

The WFP season is made up of three key phases and events: Online Qualifiers, Tour Stops and the World Fitness Finals at the end of the year.

These are the WFP dates:

Tour Stop 1: Indianapolis, USA – May 9–11, 2025

Tour Stop 2: Mesa, Arizona – August 29–31, 2025

World Fitness Finals: Copenhagen, Denmark – December 18–21, 2025

Each Tour Stop is a three-day event featuring six workouts. The Finals expand to four days and include nine workouts. Before each Tour, athletes must qualify through an Online Challenger Qualifier (March and July). These are open for a week and include three workouts. The top 10 from each qualifier move into the Pro Division for the upcoming Tour Stop, while those placing 11–30 enter the Challenger Division.

Laura Horváth © Pálfi Balázs/Red Bull Content Pool

Before the Finals, athletes go through the World Fitness Trials in October. This unique three-week online competition features six workouts (two per week) and is open to all. It serves as the final opportunity to qualify for the year-end event.

Tour events award up to 500 points to the winners. The Finals offer double points and athletes with the highest cumulative score across the season are crowned World Fitness champions.

How does WFP scoring work?

WFP uses a points-based system designed to reward consistency across all events. Each workout in a competition is worth up to 100 points. Total event scores determine an athlete's placement.

Pro Division Scoring: 1st = 500 points, 2nd = 485, 3rd = 470, down to 20th = 320

Challenger Division Scoring: 1st = 250 points, 2nd = 245, 3rd = 240, down to 20th = 155

Points are cumulative across the season. Top-performing Challengers can earn a spot in the Finals and a shot at a 2026 pro contract. For full scoring details, workout standards and rulebooks, WFP directs all athletes to their official website.

How do WFP workouts look like?

Noah Ohlsen is a Muscle Up master © Drew Reynolds/Red Bull Content Pool

WFP workouts are designed to test a wide spectrum of fitness attributes: strength, stamina, gymnastics, power and mental grit. The workouts are released in advance on WFP's platforms, giving athletes a chance to mentally prepare for what lies ahead on competition day.

Here are two examples from Tour Stop 1 in Indianapolis:

Workout 1: Five rounds for time of a 600m run, six ring muscle-ups and six snatches. Time cap: 24 minutes.

Workout 6: 40/30 calorie row, 30 burpees over a block, 30 dumbbell thrusters and a 15-meter double dumbbell overhead walking lunge. Time cap: eight minutes.

Workout weights and standards vary between the Pro and Challenger divisions, and each event is designed to highlight both skill and strategy.

How to watch WFP live?

Fans can watch WFP events live and for free at worldfitnessproject.com . The first tour event in Indianapolis will be streamed with multi-language subtitles and real-time translation in Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, Italian, Russian, Arabic and Korean.

While there's nothing quite like being in the arena, the livestream brings the action to global fans in an accessible, high-quality format. If you can't make it to a Tour Stop in person, tuning in online is the next best way to experience this elite fitness competition.

Revolutionising the functional fitness scene

As the competitive fitness scene continues to evolve, new formats are emerging that blend elements from traditional sports – like season-long leagues, qualification systems and multi-level divisions. The World Fitness Project reflects this shift, offering constantly varied workouts that test strength, skill and endurance at a high level.

HYROX events are big, fun and for everyone © Marty Rowney/Red Bull Content Pool

While formats such as HYROX also features tiered competition with Open, Pro, and Elite 15 divisions, WFP raises the technical bar with movements like ring muscle-ups, snatches and other Olympic lifts – making its Pro and Challenger divisions more suitable for advanced and experienced athletes.