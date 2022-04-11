Why we run: perspectives on running from five unique Canadians

Whether the wind is at your back propelling you forward or a force you’re working against, movement is always a gift. This sentiment is shared amongst four Canadian athletes in the midst of training for this year’s Wings for Life World Run as members of Team Coast2Coast.

With 100% of entry fees going to the Wings for Life World Run —a non-profit foundation devoted to finding a cure for spinal cord injury—the race champions a global community of runners to get moving so that others might have the chance to.

01 We run to feel free

“Running is freedom. Freedom to move, breathe, go where you like, when you like, in your own style, at your own pace,” says one of the athletes, ice climber Will Gadd . “I run WFL … to celebrate freedom, and hopefully help others find more through the research the WFL supports.”

Mathea Olin , a Canadian surfer, speaks to the sport’s serenity: “For me, running is a form of meditation. Running allows me to clear my head and only focus on my breathing.”

02 We run for those who can't

Former pro-biker, Andrew Cho, has a deeper connection to the race itself. Having experienced the bursting of a blood vessel in his spinal canal in 2017 which rendered him paralyzed from the neck down, Cho now runs for those whose shoes he was once in.

Cho completed the 2019 Wings For Life World Run with an impressive 12.9 km © Marlon Soriano

“During my recovery process, I learnt that there’s always someone worse off than you; someone who would give anything to be able to run,” he says.

It’s our responsibility to run for those who can’t. Andrew Cho

Team Coast2Coast is dedicated to running a whopping 5,500 km for the event taking place on May 8th. They are driven to push themselves, inspire each other, and, most importantly, raise money and awareness for spinal cord research—and you too can be a part of the movement!

Want to join Cho and Team Coast2Coast in accomplishing their goal? Here’s how:

Download the free Wings for Life World Run App from the App Store Register before May 8th, 2022 Then, join #TeamCoast2Coast on the app to join the effort

All funds raised go directly to research efforts dedicated to finding a cure for spinal cord injury. Donate and register at: WingsForLifeWorldRun.com.

The craziest part? The start signal is heard all around the world at the exact same time, so you will truly be running alongside a global community.

03 We run to explore

Canadian explorer and Team Coast2Coast member Mario Rigby expresses his motivations for what he calls “moving your body to your fullest potential and purest form” in episode 3 of the Why I Run podcast—available on Spotify, Amazon, and wherever you listen to podcasts.

Listen to Rigby's full podcast here:

“We were exploring the land,” he says when recalling running with his brother around the desert landscapes of their childhood home in Turks and Caicos. “We always looked for something new. And I think that's what fuelled my thirst for adventure.”

Of all the reasons to run, Gadd sums up what is indisputably at their core: “I have never once regretted going out and moving.”

04 We run to stay fit

No matter your motive or inspiration to get out and run, the simple act of moving is proven to to help improve your heart health and immune system, build muscle, and improve flexibility. For these reasons alone, running has become a key element of many elite athlete’s off-season training regiments.

Take it from professional snowboarder Sebastien Toutant himself: “"I love running to stay fit, enjoy the moment and challenge myself to beat my fastest time.”