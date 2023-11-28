Every VALORANT Status Effect Explained

Any new player to VALORANT has a lot to learn about the game from learning the Agents to improving their aim . It’s all part of the game knowledge that is required to be good at any game. VALORANT throws more at you, though, with various status effects that the game, quite frankly, doesn’t do a great job of explaining to new players. Here are all the status effects you can apply or have inflicted on you in a standard game of VALORANT.

You'll see a lot of Phoenix flashes © Riot Games

01 Blinds/Flashes

Blinds are one of the most common status effects that you’ll be afflicted by when playing VALORANT. It’s pretty self-explanatory: you will not be able to see if you’re hit by a Blind/Flash. Flashes are useful in any situation, but you’ll often see people using them when moving onto sites and to clear corners. By using a flash before entering a site, you’ll force the enemy to look away to avoid the flash, force them to reposition to avoid it, or blind them, allowing you to push safely and potentially pick up a frag while they are blinded.

There are nuances to blinds/flashes that depend on who is applying the blind. Each Agent’s is a little different in how it’s delivered and how long the blind lasts.

Below is a list of the Agents who can apply flash and how they do so:

Breach : Flashpoint

KAY/O : FLASH/drive

Phoenix : Curveball

Skye : Guiding Light

Yoru : Fakeout and Blindside

Gekko : Dizzy

Good luck figuring out what's going on when Nearsighted © Riot Games

02 Nearsight

Nearsight is very similar to a blind/flash, but instead of completely losing vision you have reduced vision. When affected by Nearsight your vision will be capped and anything beyond that cap will be replaced with dark, opaque colors.

In addition to the vision reduction, players affected by Nearsight will also be Deafened. Like Blinds/Flashes, Nearsighting enemies is useful for entering sites or clearing corners. The added bonus of Nearsight is the Deafened effect, meaning you can sprint toward the enemy/rotate without giving them audio cues.

Agents who can apply Nearsight and how they do so:

Fade : Prowler

Omen : Paranoia

Reyna : Leer

Skye : Seekers

03 Combat Stim

Combat Stim provides your Agent with a buff to their combat abilities. This includes equip and reload speed, fire rate, movement speed, and recovery speed. Combat Stim can give your team the extra edge when taking fights or help you catch a defender off guard by advancing quicker than normal.

Agents who can apply Combat Stim and how they do so:

Brimstone : Stim Beacon

Reyna : Empress

KAY/O : Overload

While all three Agents can apply Combat Stim, it is important to note that only Brimstone’s Stim Beacon ability will affect allied players. Reyna’s and KAY/O’s combat stims are part of their ultimate abilities and only buff themselves

04 Concuss

When an Agent is Concussed, they have a heavily reduced fire rate, are significantly slowed, and their vision is slightly blurry and grayscale for the duration of the status affliction. In addition, you will not have complete control of your crosshair and it will have some passive movement. Finally, you will not be able to aim-down-sights (ADS) while concussed.

Agents who can apply Concuss and how they do so:

Astra : Nova Pulse

Breach : Fault Line

Cypher : Trapwire

Deadlock : Sonic Sensor

Gekko : Wingman

Harbor : Reckoning

Neon : Relay Bolt

Skye : Trailblazer

05 Deafen

Deafened Agents will have their audio severely reduced for the duration of debuff. You will not hear things like footsteps, abilities, reloads, and shots. In addition, your minimap will be obscured. This is a huge advantage that allows players to freely advance on players/sites without giving away their position or the speed at which they are moving.

Agents who can apply Deafen and how they do so:

Fade : Seize and Nightfall

Anyone who can apply Nearsight

06 Decay

When Agents are afflicted with Decay their health will temporarily go down at a steady rate after an initial decrease as long as they are affected by Decay. Decay cannot kill an Agent, but it can take their health to 1HP as long as they’re still being affected by Decay. Once they are out of the Decay ability, their health will regenerate to wherever it was at when they were first afflicted with Decay, minus any damage taken.

Agents who can apply Decay and how they do so:

Fade : Seize and Nightfall

Viper : Poison Cloud, Toxic Screen, and Viper’s Pit

Detain is powerful and rare © Riot Games

07 Detain

Detain is one of the most powerful status afflictions in the game, but also one of the rarer ones. Currently, only three ultimate abilities can inflict the Detain status. When Detained, Agents will be severely slowed and unable to take any action. Weapons will be unequipped and you will not be able to use any abilities. Enemy Agents that are Detained are easy frags.

However, with Deadlock’s ultimate, the Agent is Detained and their vision is completely obscured by the cocoon they are placed in. Players can be rescued from Deadlock’s Cocoon by shooting it and depleting its HP, ending their Detainment.

Agents who can apply Detain and how they do so:

Deadlock : Annihilation

Gekko : Thrash

Killjoy : Lockdown

08 Heal

Heal is also a pretty self-explanatory status effect. An Agent will have their health replenished over time. Only Sage and Skye can heal other Agents. Phoenix and Reyna’s heals are self-heals only. Restoring your ally’s HP can be a great way to make the next gunfight more even.

Overheal is another status effect that belongs in this category. It applies only to Reyna and her Devour ability. If she is already at 100 HP and consumes a soul orb she can temporarily gain up to 50 shield points.

Agents who can apply Heal and how they do so:

Phoenix : Blaze and Hot Hands

Reyna : Devour

Sage : Healing Orb

Skye : Regrowth

09 Mark

Mark is one of the more unique status effects in the game as only one Agent can currently apply it. When Marked, a trail will form on the ground that tracks your movements as long as you are marked. Marking an enemy Agent gives away their pathing, making it easier to know where they are.

Agents who can apply Mark and how they do so:

Fade : Haunt and Nightfall

Position is key in VALORANT, and reveal just throws that out © Riot Games

10 Reveal

Information is key in VALORANT, and Revealing the enemy is one of the best tools you have. If an Agent is Revealed their silhouette will be shown through all terrain letting everyone know where that Agent currently is.

There are two variants of reveal, a still image and real-time. The still image version will only show you the location of the enemy at a singular point in time, usually at the time the ability is cast. With real-time Reveal, you can see the enemy’s location for as long as they are affected by Reveal.

Agents who can apply Reveal and how they do so:

Cypher : Neural Theft, Spycam, and Trapwire

Fade : Haunt

Sova : Owl Drone, Recon Bolt, and Hunter’s Fury

11 Slow

When an Agent is Slowed, their movement speed is reduced and they can’t jump as high. Slowing enemies, especially with abilities like Sage’s Slow Orb, is a great way to delay pushes or retakes and set up teammates for favorable gunfights.

Agents who can apply Slow and how they do so:

Astra : Gravity Well

Chamber : Trademark and Tour De Force

Deadlock : GravNet

Harbor : Cascade and High Tide

Sage : Slow Orb

Skye : Seekers

Any Agent that can Concuss or Detain

Suppressed takes away what makes an agent unique © Riot Games

12 Suppressed

When an Agent is Suppressed, they are unable to cast or equip abilities. Additionally, for Sentinel Agents (Killjoy, Cypher, Chamber) their deployed abilities will be disabled by Suppression. Stopping enemy Agents from using abilities can mean life or death for many. Imagine a Jett pushes onto a site and can no longer dash or create her own cover. She would be extremely vulnerable and easy to take out.

There are a few other interactions for Suppress, like if Neon is using her ultimate, she will be taken out of her ultimate and Chamber’s Tour De Force will be disabled for the duration of the Suppression. Both can re-equip after the Suppression ends.

Agents who can apply Suppress and how they do so:

Iso : Kill Contract

KAY/O : ZERO/point and NULL/cmd

13 Tether

When Agents are Tethered, they are tied to a specific location and can’t move away from it. They will have reduced movement while Tethered. Tethering enemies can be useful when comboed with other abilities. Fade’s Seize with Killjoy’s Paint Shells is a popular combo that will yield the Raze frags if anyone is caught in Fade’s Seize.

Agents who can apply Tether and how they do so:

Cypher : Trapwire

Fade : Seize

14 Vulnerable

Vulnerable Agents take double damage from all sources for the duration of the status effect. There’s no question about how useful this can be when taking fights. It means fewer bullets to kill the enemy, giving you a distinct advantage.

Agents who can apply Vulnerable and how they do so:

Astra : Gravity Well

Iso : Undercut

Killjoy : Alarmbot

Viper : Snake Bite