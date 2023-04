Red Bull Unrailistic: Alles, was du über das neue Ski-Event wissen musst

Kirsty Muir Regularly challenging for top honours in slopestyle and big air events, Scotland’s Kirsty Muir is one of the most exciting prospects in freestyle skiing.

Mathilde Gremaud One of the world's very best freeskiers, Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud was the first-ever female to successfully land a Switch Double Cork 1440.

Max Moffatt Part of a new generation of elite freeskiers, Canada’s Max Moffatt can be found challenging for titles in big air and slopestyle events.

Nico Porteous New Zealand freestyle skiing superstar Nico Porteous has been breaking records and winning medals from a very early age.

Red Bull Unrailistic The world’s best rail skiers are set to compete on the most unrailistic course ever seen.