Bernard Kerr's Red Bull Hardline-winning Pivot Phoenix 29

Bernard Kerr should need no introduction, but here's one anyway. The 30-year-old from Surrey, UK, has been at the top of his game since signing for Pivot Factory Racing in 2013, and has a spread of accolades that are tough to better.
The 2015 King of Crankworx is competitive in almost all disciplines, and has proven that he's at home on the slalom course as he is in a whip off. In UCI downhill, he's secured 5th at World Champs twice (Val di Sole 2016 and Leogang 2020), while has got two top fives at World Cups too. But it's at Red Bull Hardline where Bernard has proven that he's an expert – winning three times on Dan Atherton's course and never finishing off of the podium during his six starts on the Welsh hillside.
Watch Bernard Kerr's POV of his latest Red Bull Hardline win:
Bernard Kerr's POV run
And one thing that seems to be as consistent as Bernard in Wales is his Pivot Phoenix 29. One of the lightest bikes in the paddocks, everything bar the handlebars is carbon fibre, while there are a smattering of Bernard Kerr signature products that make it one of the most expensive, too.
Bernard Kerr was key in the development of the Phoenix 29, providing feedback to the engineering team as Pivot made the jump from 27.5" wheels to 29". The result is a lightweight-yet-strong full carbon fibre frame built around a DW-link rear suspension that is as comfortable at a World Cup as it is at the bike park.
Bernard Kerr's Pivot Phoenix 29 in detail
- Frame: Pivot Phoenix 29, carbon fibre
- Fork: Fox Factory 40 29", Grip 2
- Damper: Fox Factory Float X2
- Headset: Pivot Precision Sealed Cartridge – DH
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Saint Shadow
- Shifter: Shimano Saint M820
- Brakes: Shimano Saint M820 4-piston
- Rotors: Shimano XT 6-bolt, 203mm
- Crankset: Shimano Saint M820 36t w/ MRP chain guard
- Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 30mm Rise – AluGold
- Grips: DMR DeathGrip Flange
- Stem: Renthal Integra 50mm
- Saddle: WTB Bernard Kerr Team High Tail
- Seat post: Phoenix Pro Carbon
- Wheels: Reynolds Bernard Kerr Special Edition Blacklabel w/ Industry Nine hub, 29"
- Tyres: Maxxis Assegai 29" x 2.5"
- Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH