Can anyone catch Bernard Kerr at Red Bull Hardline?
© Dan Griffiths
MTB

Bernard Kerr's Red Bull Hardline-winning Pivot Phoenix 29

The Pivot Factory Racing rider made it a hat-trick of wins in the Dyfi Valley. Here's the downhill mountain bike he did it on.
Written by Charlie Allenby
Published on
Bernard Kerr should need no introduction, but here's one anyway. The 30-year-old from Surrey, UK, has been at the top of his game since signing for Pivot Factory Racing in 2013, and has a spread of accolades that are tough to better.
Bernard Kerr is congratulated by Laurie Greenland at the Red Bull Hardline 2021 finish line
Kerr beat Greenland by just over one second
© Dan Griffiths
The 2015 King of Crankworx is competitive in almost all disciplines, and has proven that he's at home on the slalom course as he is in a whip off. In UCI downhill, he's secured 5th at World Champs twice (Val di Sole 2016 and Leogang 2020), while has got two top fives at World Cups too. But it's at Red Bull Hardline where Bernard has proven that he's an expert – winning three times on Dan Atherton's course and never finishing off of the podium during his six starts on the Welsh hillside.
Watch Bernard Kerr's POV of his latest Red Bull Hardline win:
Bike · 4 min
Bernard Kerr's POV run
And one thing that seems to be as consistent as Bernard in Wales is his Pivot Phoenix 29. One of the lightest bikes in the paddocks, everything bar the handlebars is carbon fibre, while there are a smattering of Bernard Kerr signature products that make it one of the most expensive, too.
Bernard Kerr Pivot Phoenix 29 bike check
Bernard Kerr rides a large Phoenix 29, which has a 62.5° head angle
© Dan Griffiths
Bernard Kerr was key in the development of the Phoenix 29, providing feedback to the engineering team as Pivot made the jump from 27.5" wheels to 29". The result is a lightweight-yet-strong full carbon fibre frame built around a DW-link rear suspension that is as comfortable at a World Cup as it is at the bike park.

Bernard Kerr's Pivot Phoenix 29 in detail

  • Frame: Pivot Phoenix 29, carbon fibre
  • Fork: Fox Factory 40 29", Grip 2
  • Damper: Fox Factory Float X2
  • Headset: Pivot Precision Sealed Cartridge – DH
  • Rear derailleur: Shimano Saint Shadow
  • Shifter: Shimano Saint M820
  • Brakes: Shimano Saint M820 4-piston
  • Rotors: Shimano XT 6-bolt, 203mm
  • Crankset: Shimano Saint M820 36t w/ MRP chain guard
  • Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 30mm Rise – AluGold
  • Grips: DMR DeathGrip Flange
  • Stem: Renthal Integra 50mm
  • Saddle: WTB Bernard Kerr Team High Tail
  • Seat post: Phoenix Pro Carbon
  • Wheels: Reynolds Bernard Kerr Special Edition Blacklabel w/ Industry Nine hub, 29"
  • Tyres: Maxxis Assegai 29" x 2.5"
  • Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

The bike up close

Reynolds Bernard Kerr Special Edition Blacklabel wheelset
Signature details include the Reynolds Bernard Kerr Special Edition wheels
© Dan Griffiths
Bernard Kerr Pivot Phoenix 29 bike check, handlebars
The aluminium Renthal Fatbars are one of the only non-carbon components
© Dan Griffiths
Shimano Saint drivetrain, Bernard Kerr, Pivot Phoenix 29, bike check
Shimano is used for the drivetrain and brakes, while Fox is on suspension
© Dan Griffiths
MTB
Bike