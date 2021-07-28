Bernard Kerr's Red Bull Hardline-winning Pivot Phoenix 29

The 2015 King of Crankworx is competitive in almost all disciplines, and has proven that he's at home on the slalom course as he is in a whip off. In UCI downhill, he's secured 5th at World Champs twice (Val di Sole 2016 and Leogang 2020), while has got two top fives at World Cups too. But it's at

where Bernard has proven that he's an expert – winning three times on

and never finishing off of the podium during his six starts on the Welsh hillside.