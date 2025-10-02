Summary 1 Top 7 FC 26 players from the Super League

The virtual ball is rolling again - EA FC 26 is here! Would you like to compete with your favourite team from the Swiss Super League against friends or players from all over the world in the new virtual football game from EA Sports? Here we introduce you to the seven best FC 26 players from the Super League.

7) Dominik Schmid - FC Basel

Dominik Schmid in FC 26 © EA Sports/FUTBIN

The left-back won the championship and the cup with FC Basel in 2025. Dominik Schmid has improved significantly compared to FC 25 (overall rating: 69) and now has a rating of 74 in FC 26. His pace (77) and physicality (73) in particular stand out positively.

Facts about Dominik Schmid Position LV/LM Rating change from FC 25 to FC 26 +/- 0

6) Timothé Cognat - Servette FC

Timothé Cognat in FC 26 © EA Sports/FUTBIN

The French midfielder finished runner-up behind FC Basel with Servette FC in the 2024/25 season. With Geneva, Cognat relegated the previous Swiss champions Young Boys Bern to third place. In FC 26, his card is particularly impressive with 78 pace and 76 passes.

Facts about Timothé Cognat Position CENTRE MID/ZOM Rating change from FC 25 to FC 26 +/- 0

5) Steven Zuber - FC Zurich

Steven Zuber in FC 26 © EA Sports/FUTBIN

The 34-year-old veteran has had an eventful career. Steven Zuber played for TSG Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga as well as ZSKA Moscow in Russia and AEK Athens in Greece before returning to Switzerland at the start of 2025 and now plays for FC Zurich. In FC 26, he is one of the best players in the Super League with an overall rating of 74.

Facts about Steven Zuber Position ST/LM/ZOM Rating change from FC 25 to FC 26 -1

4) Bénie Traoré - FC Basel

Bénie Traoré in FC 25 © FUTBIN

Dominik Schmid's team-mate had a strong debut season at FC Basel. Bénie Traoré contributed eight goals and six assists in the championship season. With an upgrade of +7, the striker from the Ivory Coast is one of the big winners in FC 26 .

Facts about Bénie Traoré Position LM/RM/LA Rating change from FC 25 to FC 26 +7

3) Miroslav Stevanovic - Servette FC

Miroslav Stevanovic in FC 26 © EA Sports/FUTBIN

The veteran has been playing for Servette FC since 2017, having previously had many career stops as a globetrotter. The Bosnian international is now 35 years old, but is still one of the top players in the Super League in FC 26. Among other things, Stevanovic strengthens your right midfield with his good pace (78).

Facts about Miroslav Stevanovic Position RM/ZOM/RA Rating change from FC 25 to FC 26 +/- 0

2) Renato Steffen - FC Lugano

Renato Steffen in FC 26 © EA Sports/FUTBIN

Almost at the top of the ranking: Renato Steffen! The 41-time national team player is currently winding down his career at FC Lugano. Despite being almost 34 years old, his trademark is still his enormous speed. In FC 26, Steffen has a speed rating of 83 and regularly outruns his opponents. His dribbling rating (76) is also top.

Facts about Renato Steffen Position RA/RM Rating change from FC 25 to FC 26 +/- 0

1) Xherdan Shaqiri - FC Basel

Xherdan Shaqiri in FC 25 © FUTBIN

The successful FC Basel returnee, who led his hometown club back to the top of the Super League, has an overall rating of 78 in FC 26. The national team legend had already made 125 international appearances by the end of 2024 and is now back in Basel after an eventful career that included spells at Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Stoke City, Liverpool FC, Olympique Lyon and Chicago Fire. Thanks to his top performances in the 2024/25 season with 18 goals and 21 assists, Xherdan Shaqiri received a major rating upgrade in FC 26.

Facts about Xherdan Shaqiri Position ZOM/ZM/RA Rating change from FC 25 to FC 26 +5