The virtual ball is rolling again - EA FC 26 is here! Would you like to compete with your favourite team from the Swiss Super League against friends or players from all over the world in the new virtual football game from EA Sports? Here we introduce you to the seven best FC 26 players from the Super League.
01
Top 7 FC 26 players from the Super League
7) Dominik Schmid - FC Basel
The left-back won the championship and the cup with FC Basel in 2025. Dominik Schmid has improved significantly compared to FC 25 (overall rating: 69) and now has a rating of 74 in FC 26. His pace (77) and physicality (73) in particular stand out positively.
Facts about Dominik Schmid
6) Timothé Cognat - Servette FC
The French midfielder finished runner-up behind FC Basel with Servette FC in the 2024/25 season. With Geneva, Cognat relegated the previous Swiss champions Young Boys Bern to third place. In FC 26, his card is particularly impressive with 78 pace and 76 passes.
Facts about Timothé Cognat
5) Steven Zuber - FC Zurich
The 34-year-old veteran has had an eventful career. Steven Zuber played for TSG Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga as well as ZSKA Moscow in Russia and AEK Athens in Greece before returning to Switzerland at the start of 2025 and now plays for FC Zurich. In FC 26, he is one of the best players in the Super League with an overall rating of 74.
Facts about Steven Zuber
4) Bénie Traoré - FC Basel
Dominik Schmid's team-mate had a strong debut season at FC Basel. Bénie Traoré contributed eight goals and six assists in the championship season. With an upgrade of +7, the striker from the Ivory Coast is one of the big winners in FC 26.
Facts about Bénie Traoré
3) Miroslav Stevanovic - Servette FC
The veteran has been playing for Servette FC since 2017, having previously had many career stops as a globetrotter. The Bosnian international is now 35 years old, but is still one of the top players in the Super League in FC 26. Among other things, Stevanovic strengthens your right midfield with his good pace (78).
Facts about Miroslav Stevanovic
2) Renato Steffen - FC Lugano
Almost at the top of the ranking: Renato Steffen! The 41-time national team player is currently winding down his career at FC Lugano. Despite being almost 34 years old, his trademark is still his enormous speed. In FC 26, Steffen has a speed rating of 83 and regularly outruns his opponents. His dribbling rating (76) is also top.
Facts about Renato Steffen
1) Xherdan Shaqiri - FC Basel
The successful FC Basel returnee, who led his hometown club back to the top of the Super League, has an overall rating of 78 in FC 26. The national team legend had already made 125 international appearances by the end of 2024 and is now back in Basel after an eventful career that included spells at Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Stoke City, Liverpool FC, Olympique Lyon and Chicago Fire. Thanks to his top performances in the 2024/25 season with 18 goals and 21 assists, Xherdan Shaqiri received a major rating upgrade in FC 26.
Facts about Xherdan Shaqiri