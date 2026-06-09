In FC 26 , you have many options when choosing your settings. It stands to reason that there are various opinions in the community about the best setup. It's also clear that the right settings can be a game changer. It's all about optimising the settings individually and adapting them to your playing style and strengths in FC 26.

But how do you manage to find the perfect settings in FC 26 and also get the best out of it tactically? We'll help you and give you some tips here - with the support of RBLZ Gaming Coach Ivan "DrNightWatch" Churov.

Coach at RBLZ Gaming: Ivan "DrNightWatch" Churov © RBLZ Gaming

01 FC 26 settings: A first tip

The right preset is the be-all and end-all. The "Competition" preset is also used by the pros at RBLZ Gaming. "It gives you the perfect balance between control and support from the game," says "DrNightWatch", who used to be a pro himself.

You'll notice the difference, especially when shooting. It may seem difficult at first, but once you get used to it, you'll appreciate the benefits.

02 FC 26 settings: This is the meta setting

One setting in particular is an absolute no-brainer for the FC 26 Settings: the semi-assist for steep passes. "The FC 26 Meta requires players to be sent off with the L1/LB button and to play steep passes. That's why this setting is an absolute must", says the RBLZ Gaming Coach.

If you haven't yet activated the semi-assist for steep passes in your current FC 26 setup, now is the time to do so!

03 FC 26 settings: Why you should stay flexible

The meta changes over the course of the season in FC 26, so it's important to have different tactics in your repertoire. You need several plans in the game. If plan A doesn't work, it's important to switch to a sensible plan B immediately.

To do this, you need different plans for different courses of play before the match. It is often too late to realise during the match that you might need to think about something else.

Virtual goal hunt: RB Leipzig in FC 26 © EA Sports

04 FC 26 settings: Are there right and wrong tactics?

An exciting question to which the professional coach has an interesting answer: "For me, FC 26 works tactically like rock, paper, scissors - one tactic can work well against another, but not against another." So there is no one right or wrong tactic.

You need flexibility and variability to remain successful. The game rewards those with multiple methods that lead to success. Being adaptable and open-minded to change is crucial.

05 FC 26 Settings: An insider tip for the right tactics

"DrNightWatch" has developed his own strategy for choosing the right tactics, which has worked well for him: "I want to be present in midfield, but at the same time have width on the pitch. That can mean that a centre-back or full-back is instructed to play on the wing or that a full-back joins the attack."

He's also saying that a certain asymmetry in tactics is always good in order to avoid being too predictable for the opposition. It's all about surprise effects - and variability. This pays off in FC 26 because it makes you difficult for your opponents to read. And that is probably the greatest skill you can have on the virtual pitch.

About the author

Christian Knoth is a former professional eFootball player. He was a German national player, became European champion and competed against the best players in the world at national and international championships. Chris has now been a coach for many years and has also coached esports players in the Virtual Bundesliga - the official German championship in EA FC 26. On redbull.com , Chris accompanies you on your way to becoming a better player and regularly gives EA FC 26 tips .