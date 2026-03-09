Get all the GTA 5 cheat codes you’ll ever need

At the tail-end of last year, after months of breath-holding and a couple of leaky ship moments for Rockstar, the world finally copped an official look at Grand Theft Auto VI.

Predictably, the internet detonated: every frame dissected, every palm tree mapped, every late-night theory thread longer than the Vinewood freeway at rush hour.

But trailers are just postcards from the future, and the release clock is still ticking painfully slow.

Lucky for us, Rockstar's preceding masterpiece – GTA V – remains as playable (and endlessly hackable) as the day it dropped back in 2013, thanks to a decade of updates and the studio's delightfully old-school devotion to cheat codes.

We've rounded up every single code, combo and phone number into one scroll-friendly guide so you can bend Los Santos to your will right now. First though, if you somehow missed that GTA VI trailer – or just fancy another forensic rewatch – go hit play and we'll keep the engine idling…

How to enter GTA 5 cheat codes on every platform

Learn how to activate GTA 5 cheats on PC, PlayStation, Xbox or by using your in-game phone—plus what happens to your save file when you do.

PC keyboard commands

Press ~ (the tilde) to activate GTA 5 PC cheats. The command opens the console – type the code in capitals, then hit Enter. The effect triggers immediately.

PlayStation button combos

Pause the game, then key in the button sequence as shown to enter GTA 5 cheats for PS5 and PS4. You’ll know it worked when a brief confirmation pops up.

Xbox button combos

Un-pause, tap the listed button combo to enter the GTA 5 Xbox cheats in quick succession, and watch for the same on-screen confirmation.

Using the in-game phone

Grab your character's mobile, switch to dial mode, enter the full GTA 5 phone cheat number, and press Call – no waiting required.

Achievement and trophy warning

Activating any cheat disables achievements and trophies for that session. Save first, play around, then reload a clean file when you're done.

Complete GTA 5 Cheat Codes List: Every Effect for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Phone

This master list groups every gameplay, weapon, vehicle and world cheat by effect, then shows the exact commands for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and the in-game phone so you can trigger them instantly.

01 GTA 5 Gameplay & Stats Cheats

Want god mode? These cheat codes let you instantly max out health, become invincible for five minutes, clear wanted levels or ramp them up for pure chaos. Perfect for sandbox fun or escaping a losing gunfight.

Invincibility (5 min)

PC: PAINKILLER

In-game phone: 1-999-724-654-5537

PlayStation: RIGHT X RIGHT LEFT RIGHT R1 RIGHT LEFT X TRIANGLE

Xbox: RIGHT A RIGHT LEFT RIGHT RB RIGHT LEFT A Y

Max Health & Armour

PC: TURTLE

In-game phone: 1-999-887-853

PlayStation: CIRCLE L1 TRIANGLE R2 X SQUARE CIRCLE RIGHT SQUARE L1 L1 L1

Xbox: B LB Y RT A X B RIGHT X LB LB LB

Raise Wanted Level

PC: FUGITIVE

In-game phone: 1-999-384-48483

PlayStation: R1 R1 CIRCLE R2 LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT

Xbox: RB RB B RT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT

Lower Wanted Level

PC: LAWYERUP

In-game phone: 1-999-529-93787

PlayStation: R1 R1 CIRCLE R2 RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT

Xbox: RB RB B RT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT

Recharge Special Ability

PC: POWERUP

In-game phone: 1-999-769-3787

PlayStation: X X SQUARE R1 L1 X RIGHT LEFT X

Xbox: A A X RB LB A RIGHT LEFT A

Drunk Mode

PC: LIQUOR

In-game phone: 1-999-547-867

PlayStation: TRIANGLE RIGHT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT SQUARE CIRCLE LEFT

Xbox: Y RIGHT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT X B LEFT

Slow-Mo Gameplay

PC: SLOWMO

In-game phone: 1-999-332-3393

PlayStation: TRIANGLE LEFT RIGHT RIGHT SQUARE R2 R1

Xbox: Y LEFT RIGHT RIGHT X RT RB

Slow-Mo Aim

PC: DEADEYE

In-game phone: 1-999-332-3393

PlayStation: SQUARE L2 R1 TRIANGLE LEFT SQUARE L2 RIGHT X

Xbox: X LT RB Y LEFT X LT RIGHT A

02 GTA 5 Movement & Physics Cheats

GTA V's movement modifiers add serious verticality and unpredictability. From super jumps and fast running to moon gravity and skyfall free-falls, these codes let you toy with the game's physics engine.

Fast Run

PC: CATCHME

In-game phone: 1-999-228-2463

PlayStation: TRIANGLE LEFT LEFT RIGHT RIGHT L2 L1 SQUARE

Xbox: Y LEFT LEFT RIGHT RIGHT LT LB X

Fast Swim

PC: GOTGILLS

In-game phone: 1-999-468-44557

PlayStation: LEFT LEFT L1 RIGHT RIGHT R2 LEFT L2 RIGHT

Xbox: LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT

Super Jump

PC: HOPTOIT

In-game phone: 1-999-467-8648

PlayStation: LEFT LEFT TRIANGLE TRIANGLE RIGHT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT SQUARE R1 R2

Xbox: LEFT LEFT Y Y RIGHT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT X RB RT

Parachute (Instant)

PC: SKYDIVE

In-game phone: 1-999-759-3483

PlayStation: LEFT RIGHT L1 L2 R1 R2 R2 LEFT LEFT LEFT RIGHT L1

Xbox: LEFT RIGHT LB LT RB RT RT LEFT LEFT RIGHT LB

Skyfall Free-Fall

PC: SKYFALL

In-game phone: 1-999-759-3255

PlayStation: L1 L2 R1 R2 LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT L1 L2 R1 R2 LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT

Xbox: LB LT RB RT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LB LT RB RT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT

Moon Gravity

PC: FLOATER

In-game phone: 1-999-356-2837

PlayStation: LEFT LEFT L1 R1 L1 RIGHT LEFT L1 LEFT

Xbox: LEFT LEFT LB RB LB RIGHT LEFT LB LEFT

03 GTA 5 Weapons & Combat Cheats

Whether you want to fight through a police standoff or trigger pure chaos with flaming bullets, these cheat codes give you the tools. GTA V's weapon and combat modifiers instantly change how firefights unfold.

All Weapons & Full Ammo

PC: TOOLUP

In-game phone: 1-999-866-587

PlayStation: TRIANGLE R2 LEFT L1 X RIGHT TRIANGLE DOWN SQUARE L1 L1 L1

Xbox: Y RT LEFT LB A RIGHT Y DOWN X LB LB LB

Flaming Bullets

PC: INCENDIARY

In-game phone: 1-999-462-363-4279

PlayStation: L1 R1 SQUARE R1 LEFT R2 R1 LEFT SQUARE RIGHT L1 L1

Xbox: LB RB X RB LEFT RT RB LEFT X RIGHT LB LB

Explosive Ammo

PC: HIGHEX

In-game phone: 1-999-444-439

PlayStation: RIGHT SQUARE X LEFT R1 R2 LEFT RIGHT RIGHT L1 L1 L1

Xbox: RIGHT X A LEFT RB RT LEFT RIGHT RIGHT LB LB LB

Explosive Melee Attacks

PC: HOTHANDS

In-game phone: 1-999-4684-2637

PlayStation: RIGHT LEFT X TRIANGLE R1 CIRCLE CIRCLE CIRCLE L2

Xbox: RIGHT LEFT A Y RB B B B LT

04 GTA 5 Vehicle Spawn Cheats

Spawn anything from a golf cart to a stunt plane with these GTA 5 vehicle spawn cheats. They're perfect for getaways, cinematic sequences, or simply cruising through Los Santos in style.

Buzzard Attack Helicopter

PC: BUZZOFF

In-game phone: 1-999-2899-633

PlayStation: CIRCLE CIRCLE L1 CIRCLE CIRCLE CIRCLE L1 L2 R1 TRIANGLE CIRCLE TRIANGLE

Xbox: B B LB B B B LB LT RB Y B Y

Stunt Plane

PC: BARNSTORM

In-game phone: 1-999-227-678-676

PlayStation: CIRCLE RIGHT L1 L2 LEFT R1 L1 L1 LEFT LEFT X TRIANGLE

Xbox: B RIGHT LB LT LEFT RB LB LB LEFT LEFT A Y

Rapid GT Sports Car

PC: RAPIDGT

In-game phone: 1-999-727-4348

PlayStation: R2 R2 L1 CIRCLE RIGHT L1 R1 RIGHT LEFT CIRCLE R2

Xbox: RT RT LB B RIGHT LB RB RIGHT LEFT B RT

Stretch Limo

PC: VINEWOOD

In-game phone: 1-999-846-39663

PlayStation: R2 RIGHT L2 LEFT LEFT R1 L1 CIRCLE RIGHT

Xbox: RT RIGHT LT LEFT LEFT RB LB B RIGHT

Sanchez Dirt Bike

PC: ROCKET

In-game phone: 1-999-762-538

PlayStation: R1 RIGHT LEFT RIGHT R2 LEFT RIGHT SQUARE RIGHT L2 L1 L1

Xbox: RB RIGHT LEFT RIGHT RT LEFT RIGHT X RIGHT LT LB LB

PCJ Motorbike

PC: OFFROAD

In-game phone: 1-999-633-7623

PlayStation: CIRCLE X L1 CIRCLE CIRCLE L1 CIRCLE R1 R2 L2 L1 L1

Xbox: B A LB B B LB B RB RT LT LB LB

Trashmaster Garbage Truck

PC: TRASHED

In-game phone: 1-999-872-7433

PlayStation: CIRCLE R1 CIRCLE R1 LEFT LEFT R1 L1 CIRCLE RIGHT

Xbox: B RB B RB LEFT LEFT RB LB B RIGHT

Caddy Golf Cart

PC: HOLEIN1

In-game phone: 1-999-465-346

PlayStation: CIRCLE L1 LEFT R1 L2 X R1 L1 CIRCLE X

Xbox: B LB LEFT RB LT A RB LB B A

05 GTA 5 Weather & Driving Cheats

Bend the skies to your will – or the road beneath your tyres. These codes let you change the weather, make cars slide like they’re on ice, and alter time perception.

Change Weather

PC: MAKEITRAIN

In-game phone: 1-999-625-348-7246

PlayStation: R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 SQUARE

Xbox: RT A LB LB LT LT LT X

Slidey Cars

PC: SNOWDAY

In-game phone: 1-999-766-9329

PlayStation: TRIANGLE R1 R1 LEFT R1 L1 R2 L1

Xbox: Y RB RB LEFT RB LB RT LB

06 GTA 5 Special Modes & Easter Eggs Cheats

Not all cheats are about chaos – some are pure curiosity. These codes unlock lesser-known surprises like Director Mode or a phone-triggered explosion straight out of a spy thriller.

Director Mode

PC: JRTALENT

In-game phone: 1-999-57-825368

PlayStation: (phone only)

Xbox: (phone only)

Black Cellphone Explosion

PC: N/A

In-game phone: 1-999-367-3767

PlayStation: (phone only)

Xbox: (phone only)

07 Disabling GTA 5 Cheats & Save Safety

Turning Cheats Off

Re-enter the same cheat code to toggle most effects off. If that fails, open the pause menu and choose Restart Checkpoint or New Game to wipe all active cheats.

Protecting Achievements and Trophies

Cheats disable achievements and trophies for the entire session. Create a manual save before activating any code, enjoy your mayhem, then reload that clean file when you're done.

Auto-Save Warning

Auto-save will overwrite progress with cheats enabled. Switch auto-save to Off in the Game menu if you plan a long cheat session.

08 GTA 5 Cheats FAQ

What are all the GTA 5 cheat codes?

GTA 5 has over 35 built-in cheats covering health, weapons, vehicles, physics tweaks, weather changes and special modes. They’re all listed in the sections above, grouped by effect with commands for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and the in-game phone.

How do I claim $500,000 in GTA?

$500K giveaways arrive only through Rockstar promotions, not cheat codes.

Watch the official Rockstar Newswire and your in-game inbox; when an event bonus drops, simply log in during the stated period, and the cash lands in your Maze Bank account within 72 hours.

How do you get $100,000 in GTA 5?

Outside promo events, the fastest legit method is replaying the Lester assassination missions after finishing the main story. Invest in the hinted stocks before each hit, sleep to advance time, then sell for a steep profit – each cycle nets well over $100K without activating cheats.

Level Up Your Los Santos Experience

Check out the best GTA V YouTube channels for advanced heist tips.

Keep an eye on upcoming GTA 6 side activities so you're ready when the sequel drops.

Final Recap and the Road to GTA VI

Remember: Cheats are a blast, but they disable achievements and trophies until you reload a clean save, so back up your progress first. With every invincibility code, stunt plane, and weather tweak at your fingertips, Los Santos is yours to bend while the countdown to Grand Theft Auto VI continues. See you back here when the next trailer hits.

