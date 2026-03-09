Get all the GTA 5 cheat codes you’ll ever need

Gaming
At the tail-end of last year, after months of breath-holding and a couple of leaky ship moments for Rockstar, the world finally copped an official look at Grand Theft Auto VI.
Predictably, the internet detonated: every frame dissected, every palm tree mapped, every late-night theory thread longer than the Vinewood freeway at rush hour.
But trailers are just postcards from the future, and the release clock is still ticking painfully slow.
Lucky for us, Rockstar's preceding masterpiece – GTA V – remains as playable (and endlessly hackable) as the day it dropped back in 2013, thanks to a decade of updates and the studio's delightfully old-school devotion to cheat codes.
We've rounded up every single code, combo and phone number into one scroll-friendly guide so you can bend Los Santos to your will right now. First though, if you somehow missed that GTA VI trailer – or just fancy another forensic rewatch – go hit play and we'll keep the engine idling…
How to enter GTA 5 cheat codes on every platform
Learn how to activate GTA 5 cheats on PC, PlayStation, Xbox or by using your in-game phone—plus what happens to your save file when you do.
PC keyboard commands
Press ~ (the tilde) to activate GTA 5 PC cheats. The command opens the console – type the code in capitals, then hit Enter. The effect triggers immediately.
PlayStation button combos
Pause the game, then key in the button sequence as shown to enter GTA 5 cheats for PS5 and PS4. You’ll know it worked when a brief confirmation pops up.
Xbox button combos
Un-pause, tap the listed button combo to enter the GTA 5 Xbox cheats in quick succession, and watch for the same on-screen confirmation.
Using the in-game phone
Grab your character's mobile, switch to dial mode, enter the full GTA 5 phone cheat number, and press Call – no waiting required.
Achievement and trophy warning
Activating any cheat disables achievements and trophies for that session. Save first, play around, then reload a clean file when you're done.
Complete GTA 5 Cheat Codes List: Every Effect for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Phone
This master list groups every gameplay, weapon, vehicle and world cheat by effect, then shows the exact commands for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and the in-game phone so you can trigger them instantly.
01
GTA 5 Gameplay & Stats Cheats
Want god mode? These cheat codes let you instantly max out health, become invincible for five minutes, clear wanted levels or ramp them up for pure chaos. Perfect for sandbox fun or escaping a losing gunfight.
Invincibility (5 min)
- PC: PAINKILLER
- In-game phone: 1-999-724-654-5537
- PlayStation: RIGHT X RIGHT LEFT RIGHT R1 RIGHT LEFT X TRIANGLE
- Xbox: RIGHT A RIGHT LEFT RIGHT RB RIGHT LEFT A Y
Max Health & Armour
- PC: TURTLE
- In-game phone: 1-999-887-853
- PlayStation: CIRCLE L1 TRIANGLE R2 X SQUARE CIRCLE RIGHT SQUARE L1 L1 L1
- Xbox: B LB Y RT A X B RIGHT X LB LB LB
Raise Wanted Level
- PC: FUGITIVE
- In-game phone: 1-999-384-48483
- PlayStation: R1 R1 CIRCLE R2 LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT
- Xbox: RB RB B RT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT
Lower Wanted Level
- PC: LAWYERUP
- In-game phone: 1-999-529-93787
- PlayStation: R1 R1 CIRCLE R2 RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT
- Xbox: RB RB B RT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT
Recharge Special Ability
- PC: POWERUP
- In-game phone: 1-999-769-3787
- PlayStation: X X SQUARE R1 L1 X RIGHT LEFT X
- Xbox: A A X RB LB A RIGHT LEFT A
Drunk Mode
- PC: LIQUOR
- In-game phone: 1-999-547-867
- PlayStation: TRIANGLE RIGHT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT SQUARE CIRCLE LEFT
- Xbox: Y RIGHT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT X B LEFT
Slow-Mo Gameplay
- PC: SLOWMO
- In-game phone: 1-999-332-3393
- PlayStation: TRIANGLE LEFT RIGHT RIGHT SQUARE R2 R1
- Xbox: Y LEFT RIGHT RIGHT X RT RB
Slow-Mo Aim
- PC: DEADEYE
- In-game phone: 1-999-332-3393
- PlayStation: SQUARE L2 R1 TRIANGLE LEFT SQUARE L2 RIGHT X
- Xbox: X LT RB Y LEFT X LT RIGHT A
02
GTA 5 Movement & Physics Cheats
GTA V's movement modifiers add serious verticality and unpredictability. From super jumps and fast running to moon gravity and skyfall free-falls, these codes let you toy with the game's physics engine.
Fast Run
- PC: CATCHME
- In-game phone: 1-999-228-2463
- PlayStation: TRIANGLE LEFT LEFT RIGHT RIGHT L2 L1 SQUARE
- Xbox: Y LEFT LEFT RIGHT RIGHT LT LB X
Fast Swim
- PC: GOTGILLS
- In-game phone: 1-999-468-44557
- PlayStation: LEFT LEFT L1 RIGHT RIGHT R2 LEFT L2 RIGHT
- Xbox: LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT
Super Jump
- PC: HOPTOIT
- In-game phone: 1-999-467-8648
- PlayStation: LEFT LEFT TRIANGLE TRIANGLE RIGHT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT SQUARE R1 R2
- Xbox: LEFT LEFT Y Y RIGHT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT X RB RT
Parachute (Instant)
- PC: SKYDIVE
- In-game phone: 1-999-759-3483
- PlayStation: LEFT RIGHT L1 L2 R1 R2 R2 LEFT LEFT LEFT RIGHT L1
- Xbox: LEFT RIGHT LB LT RB RT RT LEFT LEFT RIGHT LB
Skyfall Free-Fall
- PC: SKYFALL
- In-game phone: 1-999-759-3255
- PlayStation: L1 L2 R1 R2 LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT L1 L2 R1 R2 LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT
- Xbox: LB LT RB RT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LB LT RB RT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT
Moon Gravity
- PC: FLOATER
- In-game phone: 1-999-356-2837
- PlayStation: LEFT LEFT L1 R1 L1 RIGHT LEFT L1 LEFT
- Xbox: LEFT LEFT LB RB LB RIGHT LEFT LB LEFT
03
GTA 5 Weapons & Combat Cheats
Whether you want to fight through a police standoff or trigger pure chaos with flaming bullets, these cheat codes give you the tools. GTA V's weapon and combat modifiers instantly change how firefights unfold.
All Weapons & Full Ammo
- PC: TOOLUP
- In-game phone: 1-999-866-587
- PlayStation: TRIANGLE R2 LEFT L1 X RIGHT TRIANGLE DOWN SQUARE L1 L1 L1
- Xbox: Y RT LEFT LB A RIGHT Y DOWN X LB LB LB
Flaming Bullets
- PC: INCENDIARY
- In-game phone: 1-999-462-363-4279
- PlayStation: L1 R1 SQUARE R1 LEFT R2 R1 LEFT SQUARE RIGHT L1 L1
- Xbox: LB RB X RB LEFT RT RB LEFT X RIGHT LB LB
Explosive Ammo
- PC: HIGHEX
- In-game phone: 1-999-444-439
- PlayStation: RIGHT SQUARE X LEFT R1 R2 LEFT RIGHT RIGHT L1 L1 L1
- Xbox: RIGHT X A LEFT RB RT LEFT RIGHT RIGHT LB LB LB
Explosive Melee Attacks
- PC: HOTHANDS
- In-game phone: 1-999-4684-2637
- PlayStation: RIGHT LEFT X TRIANGLE R1 CIRCLE CIRCLE CIRCLE L2
- Xbox: RIGHT LEFT A Y RB B B B LT
04
GTA 5 Vehicle Spawn Cheats
Spawn anything from a golf cart to a stunt plane with these GTA 5 vehicle spawn cheats. They're perfect for getaways, cinematic sequences, or simply cruising through Los Santos in style.
Buzzard Attack Helicopter
- PC: BUZZOFF
- In-game phone: 1-999-2899-633
- PlayStation: CIRCLE CIRCLE L1 CIRCLE CIRCLE CIRCLE L1 L2 R1 TRIANGLE CIRCLE TRIANGLE
- Xbox: B B LB B B B LB LT RB Y B Y
Stunt Plane
- PC: BARNSTORM
- In-game phone: 1-999-227-678-676
- PlayStation: CIRCLE RIGHT L1 L2 LEFT R1 L1 L1 LEFT LEFT X TRIANGLE
- Xbox: B RIGHT LB LT LEFT RB LB LB LEFT LEFT A Y
Rapid GT Sports Car
- PC: RAPIDGT
- In-game phone: 1-999-727-4348
- PlayStation: R2 R2 L1 CIRCLE RIGHT L1 R1 RIGHT LEFT CIRCLE R2
- Xbox: RT RT LB B RIGHT LB RB RIGHT LEFT B RT
Stretch Limo
- PC: VINEWOOD
- In-game phone: 1-999-846-39663
- PlayStation: R2 RIGHT L2 LEFT LEFT R1 L1 CIRCLE RIGHT
- Xbox: RT RIGHT LT LEFT LEFT RB LB B RIGHT
Sanchez Dirt Bike
- PC: ROCKET
- In-game phone: 1-999-762-538
- PlayStation: R1 RIGHT LEFT RIGHT R2 LEFT RIGHT SQUARE RIGHT L2 L1 L1
- Xbox: RB RIGHT LEFT RIGHT RT LEFT RIGHT X RIGHT LT LB LB
PCJ Motorbike
- PC: OFFROAD
- In-game phone: 1-999-633-7623
- PlayStation: CIRCLE X L1 CIRCLE CIRCLE L1 CIRCLE R1 R2 L2 L1 L1
- Xbox: B A LB B B LB B RB RT LT LB LB
Trashmaster Garbage Truck
- PC: TRASHED
- In-game phone: 1-999-872-7433
- PlayStation: CIRCLE R1 CIRCLE R1 LEFT LEFT R1 L1 CIRCLE RIGHT
- Xbox: B RB B RB LEFT LEFT RB LB B RIGHT
Caddy Golf Cart
- PC: HOLEIN1
- In-game phone: 1-999-465-346
- PlayStation: CIRCLE L1 LEFT R1 L2 X R1 L1 CIRCLE X
- Xbox: B LB LEFT RB LT A RB LB B A
05
GTA 5 Weather & Driving Cheats
Bend the skies to your will – or the road beneath your tyres. These codes let you change the weather, make cars slide like they’re on ice, and alter time perception.
Change Weather
- PC: MAKEITRAIN
- In-game phone: 1-999-625-348-7246
- PlayStation: R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 SQUARE
- Xbox: RT A LB LB LT LT LT X
Slidey Cars
- PC: SNOWDAY
- In-game phone: 1-999-766-9329
- PlayStation: TRIANGLE R1 R1 LEFT R1 L1 R2 L1
- Xbox: Y RB RB LEFT RB LB RT LB
06
GTA 5 Special Modes & Easter Eggs Cheats
Not all cheats are about chaos – some are pure curiosity. These codes unlock lesser-known surprises like Director Mode or a phone-triggered explosion straight out of a spy thriller.
Director Mode
- PC: JRTALENT
- In-game phone: 1-999-57-825368
- PlayStation: (phone only)
- Xbox: (phone only)
Black Cellphone Explosion
- PC: N/A
- In-game phone: 1-999-367-3767
- PlayStation: (phone only)
- Xbox: (phone only)
07
Disabling GTA 5 Cheats & Save Safety
Turning Cheats Off
Re-enter the same cheat code to toggle most effects off. If that fails, open the pause menu and choose Restart Checkpoint or New Game to wipe all active cheats.
Protecting Achievements and Trophies
Cheats disable achievements and trophies for the entire session. Create a manual save before activating any code, enjoy your mayhem, then reload that clean file when you're done.
Auto-Save Warning
Auto-save will overwrite progress with cheats enabled. Switch auto-save to Off in the Game menu if you plan a long cheat session.
08
GTA 5 Cheats FAQ
What are all the GTA 5 cheat codes?
GTA 5 has over 35 built-in cheats covering health, weapons, vehicles, physics tweaks, weather changes and special modes. They’re all listed in the sections above, grouped by effect with commands for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and the in-game phone.
How do I claim $500,000 in GTA?
$500K giveaways arrive only through Rockstar promotions, not cheat codes.
Watch the official Rockstar Newswire and your in-game inbox; when an event bonus drops, simply log in during the stated period, and the cash lands in your Maze Bank account within 72 hours.
How do you get $100,000 in GTA 5?
Outside promo events, the fastest legit method is replaying the Lester assassination missions after finishing the main story. Invest in the hinted stocks before each hit, sleep to advance time, then sell for a steep profit – each cycle nets well over $100K without activating cheats.
Level Up Your Los Santos Experience
- Check out the best GTA V YouTube channels for advanced heist tips.
- Keep an eye on upcoming GTA 6 side activities so you're ready when the sequel drops.
Final Recap and the Road to GTA VI
Remember: Cheats are a blast, but they disable achievements and trophies until you reload a clean save, so back up your progress first. With every invincibility code, stunt plane, and weather tweak at your fingertips, Los Santos is yours to bend while the countdown to Grand Theft Auto VI continues. See you back here when the next trailer hits.
GTA has proven to be a springboard for many successful content creators. Techno Gamerz, for example, has built a massive following of over 40 million subscribers with his captivating roleplay videos. Meanwhile, move_mind has garnered a dedicated Portuguese fanbase through his live streams and let's not forget the likes of Ludwig, Disguised Toast and TheGrefg, who've also enjoyed significant success streaming the game.
