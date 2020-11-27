Who does Flying Machine expect to win the Red Bull BC One World Final 2020?

Red Bull BC One , the most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition in the world, returns with the 17th edition of the Red Bull BC One World Final this weekend.

8 B-Boys and 8 B-Girls will compete head-to-head in Austria where one B-Boy and B-Girl Red Bull BC One World Champion will be crowned.

The Red Bull BC One World Final 2020 will be hosted in Salzburg and held at the Hangar-7, a unique building which houses the historical Flying Bulls aircraft fleet and a collection of Formula 1 race cars.

The Red Bull BC One World Final will be livestreamed on 29th November 2020 at 12:30 AM IST live on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull BC One YouTube and Facebook channels.

Robin vs Flying Machine – B-Boys Round of 16

We caught up with Mumbai-based B-Boy Flying Machine, a three-time winner of the Red Bull BC One Cypher India, to ask him about his favourites at the World Final and why he is happy that breaking competitions are currently taking place online.

According to you, which B-Boy has the best chance of winning the Red Bull BC One title in 2020?

I would say in B-Boys, my favourites are Lil Zoo and Shigekix . Also Killa Kolya and Alkolil. These four are my favourite B-Boys from the bracket. I think the chances of winning are highest for either Lil Zoo or Shigekix because they have been consistent and the way they package their moves is very different from other B-Boys. They have also experienced the Red Bull BC One stage before.

Lil Zoo vs Luigi

Shigekix has a very dynamic style and he has a lot of punches in his style. He packages his rounds really well. He recently won the JDSF competition (JDSF All Japan Breaking Campionships 2020), so he has been battling well.

I also love Lil Zoo because I think of him as a brother; he is very dynamic and one of the smartest breakers I’ve seen.

Killa Kolya has a really calm style. Even last year when the Red Bull BC One World Final took place in India, a lot of people were surprised to see his style. He has a lot of experience. He also saves energy very well and stays calm. He is very conscious while he is battling. He saves his energy and plays it very smart.

Killa Kolya's journey to the World Final

And which B-Girl do you think will likely win the title?

Among B-Girls, I think Jilou and Kastet have the best chances of winning. They have a different style compared to most other B-Girls.

Kastet has already won the competition; she knows from experience what kind of energy is needed for a Red Bull BC One stage. She also packages her rounds very intelligently.

Kastet vs Ayumi – 2019

I also feel like Jilou also has a very good chance to win because she is very experienced. Red Bull BC One is very different as compared to other competitions. You feel a different energy while battling on the Red Bull BC One stage. So I think Jilou’s experience will help her. She travels all around the world and gets down at every jam. She travels to almost every big event in the world. She has a uniqueness to her style and she is very strong.

People can’t attend events this year, but are you happy that competitions like Red Bull BC One are being conducted online?

I feel it is essential to organize global competitions like Red Bull BC One right now. Physically we can’t travel to competitions around the world and test ourselves to understand what level we are at. But online events are helping a lot of breakers because we can still connect with the international community and in a lot of cases we can still battle. And that helps us continue to learn more in our craft.

Flying Machine vs Robin © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Attending online events like Red Bull BC One helps to motivate us and encourage us to keep training hard. When the lockdowns lift and we can travel around the world to attend events again, we will all still be at our best levels. For now, online competitions are the reason we are all still training hard because it gives us a chance to test ourselves against breakers around the world and see what our levels are now.