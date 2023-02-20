Check out Hydraflick’s favourite settings for Valorant

Rohan 'Hydraflick' Ledwani is a Valorant streamer from Surat.

As a pro gamer, he has resisted the temptation of trying out too many games over the course of his career and instead focused on playing just three – starting with CS:GO in his initial years, switching to PUBG, and most recently focusing only on Valorant.

Every gamer has a preference when it comes to configuration and game settings. And Hydraflick also has some go-to settings according to his convenience.

"My settings remain the same since the days of CS:GO. If I was crouching with 'C' key in CS:GO, I crouched with the same key in PUBG and Valorant. Because my muscle memory is connected to that keys, I find it better not to change even in different titles. Many people keep changing mouse settings, and tampering with DPI and sensitivity, but that doesn't bring consistency. I feel it’s best to keep your trust in the same settings always," says Hydraflick.

Hydraflick © Critical x

He even carries his gaming mouse and professional headsets for tournaments.

"Even if there is hardware support in the tournament, I still prefer using my own. Change in the shape and size of the mouse can impact my performance and consistency. That’s the reason I always carry my gear. A gamer is already out of his comfort space in LAN tournaments – the least I can do is to carry my comfortable gear," says Hydraflick.

Hydraflick recently appeared on Red Bull Game On as a contestant on the Good Game Show , where streamers, content creators and pro gamers went head-to-head in a unique game show format that saw them test their knowledge and quick-thinking skills. While on shoot for the game show, we picked Hydraflick’s brain for a bit.

Here he discusses his favourite computer set-up and game settings for Valorant.

Hydraflick's preferred hardware set-up

Processor: Intel Core i7 13700k

Graphics card: Zotac Gaming Geforce RTX 3070 Ti

Memory: Crucial Ballistix 3600 MHz DDR4 16x2

Liquid cooler: Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 240 All-In-One

SSD: Crucial P5 Plus 2TB PCIe

Cabinet: Thermaltake V250 TG ARGB Mid-Tower Chassis

Power supply: Thermaltake Toughpower GF 850W

Motherboard: ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi D4

Monitor: LG Ultragear - 27Gn750, 27 Inch

Hydraflick's preferred game settings for Valorant

Game resolution: 1600x900

Aspect ration: 16:9

Dpi: 400

Mouse sensitivity: 0.6

Mouse acceleration: 0

Raw input buffer: on

Hydraflick's preferred crosshair settings for Valorant

Inner line opacity: 1

Inner line length: 2

Inner line thickness: 2

Inner line offset: 0

Centre dot: on

Centre dot thickness: 2

Hydraflick © Critical x

Hydraflick suggests that even though someone could use his settings as a starting point, it is important that you use something you are most comfortable with – could be same as Hydraflick or something you create yourself.

"You should make your own favourite settings over time rather than copying anyone else's settings. It is very similar to working out in a gym – you will not see the results on the first day or the first week, but gradually with time it will reflect and you will get better. If you make changes, you will have to start all over again," suggests Hydraflick.

He also prefers to upgrade his hardware when they fit into the same size that he is used to. "Earlier I would use the using Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse, but I upgraded to the Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse of similar size. I only upgrade when the shape and size are similar to my previous touch and feel," says Hydraflick.