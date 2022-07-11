6 tips on how to have a successful career as a YouTube content creator

Ujjwal ‘Techno Gamerz’ Chaurasia is one of India’s most popular gaming content creators.

His primary YouTube channel Techno Gamerz has 27.5 million subscribers as of June 2022, and his second channel Ujjwal Gamer has eight million subscribers.

Techno Gamerz © Ali Bharmal

He has definitely cracked the code in how to be a successful YouTube personality from among the countless gamers, celebrities and other personalities on the platform.

What started as a simple project to help his friends win games turned into a thriving career on the video streaming site.

Here he shares a few tips to help you excel in your start and progress on YouTube.

01 Tip 1: Interaction is key

“Bear in mind that how you interact with your fans establishes who you are on the site. With numerous personalities and people joining the platform daily, make sure that you are paying careful attention to your interactions with your fans on stream and off-stream on social media,” says Techno Gamerz.

02 Tip 2: Understand Superchats properly and engage in them

“There is a good reason why people love Superchatting,” says Techno. “It establishes a different and deeper connection as compared to normal chatting. It gives your audience the respect and priority they deserve.

“Always, and I mean always, give Superchats the necessary attention that they deserve. It establishes how you interact with fans and gives them more reasons to engage with you directly.”

Techno Gamerz © Ali Bharmal

03 Tip 3: Remember to provide exclusivity for memberships

“Some fans absolutely love going above and beyond in their love for your personality and in their interactions with you. Memberships provide an important distinction as well as give these dedicated fans a chance to get the kind of attention they are looking for.

“Improving on the exclusivity you provide for these fans is just as important as all the other plans you have for your channel in order for it to prosper. As membership exclusivity improves, your channel has a better chance to be more prestigious and more sought out by more fans.”

04 Tip 4: Make sure your peripherals have the personality you want to portray

“As your channel grows, you are certain to attract a much deeper attention from fans and watchers. Different aspects of your entire stream and channel give out ideas.

“This happens at a later stage in growth where your customization of the stream and channel starts having its own personality. Your peripherals, thumbnails, covers, and other aspects of your stream and channel will all need your attention. Be sure to keep this in mind from the start as well because it helps your growth infinitely.”

Techno Gamerz © Ali Bharmal

05 Tip 5: Stay active on Discord from the beginning

“Almost every major and minor channel keeps an active Discord server. This helps you start growing your own community with its own following, ideas, memes and interactions that your fans and watchers can participate in.

“With Discord, you have a great chance at improving how the audience pays attention and interacts with you. Discord gives you the freedom to establish how your fans can connect with you as well as interact within themselves. Creating a healthy community via Discord is extremely important because it affects your growth on other platforms, especially YouTube.”

06

“After a certain point of time, sponsorships will start playing a key role in your channel growth.

“Apart from sustaining your career, sponsorships also unlock another level of growth for your channel and you need to utilise it efficiently.

“Make sure that your sponsorships grow in a way where your profitability doesn’t necessarily eat up how you attend to your fans with your personality. It is best to hold a personal ideal when it comes to sponsorships so you don’t compromise on your own channel and your personality while taking up sponsorship deals.”