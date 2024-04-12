8 things you need to know about B-Girl Ami

B-Girl Ami is a two-time Red Bull BC One world champion and inspires b-girls worldwide. She has a traditional style that covers the whole complexity of breaking and is currently training for this year's major sports competition in Paris. Below we bring you eight facts about the star b-girl that you'll want to know.

01 Ami was introduced to hip-hop by her sister

B-Girl Ami was first introduced to hip-hop culture by her older sister Ayu at the age of six, sparking a passion that's burning strong to this day. Ayu's and Ami's paths are still intertwined, with the sisters regularly competing in duo competitions and both of them judging and performing worldwide. A major win for them as a duo was winning the Battle of the Year 2vs2 B-Girl competition in 2016.

Ayu and Ami doing a showcase at Red Bull 5G in Tokyo, back in 2016 © Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool

02 First steps into breaking and family support

While her first contact with dance was via hip-hop freestyle, Ami quickly switched disciplines when she saw the raw energy of breaking a few years after her initiation into dance. By the age of 10, she was fully committed to breaking and already mastered the windmill.

To improve quickly she was eager to train with the best and wanted to join b-boys for practice sessions at Mizonokuchi train station. The issue? The practice spot was two hours from home. She still made it to practice often, thanks to her mom.

“My mom always would be driving to go to that practice place and come back home."

Ami does the windmill at Red Bull Lords of the Floor 2024 © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

03 Training, mentors and the development of her style

Seeing the commitment and dedication of the young b-girl, some of the best b-boys to come out of Japan – including Katsu-One, Taisuke and Wata – became her teachers or mentors.

Considering these teachers, it comes as no surprise that her style turned out to be clean, with smooth flow, razor-sharp footwork and explosive power moves. Ami takes her time to present all the elements of breaking in a balanced way, often spending time top-rocking instead of quickly hitting the floor, while showing a deep understanding of the music. On the floor, she seamlessly flows between footwork, freezes and power moves to create rounds that have it all.

Ami and Taisuke competed together in Red Bull Lords of the Floor 2024 © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

04 She won Red Bull BC One twice

In 2018, Ami made history by becoming the first-ever b-girl to win the Red Bull BC One World Final, in the inaugural year of the b-girl category. This was shortly followed by becoming the first b-girl to join the Red Bull BC One All Stars. "When I won, I felt so proud to be representing my country and myself," she says. "At the time, I wasn't only focusing on winning the belt and making history but also having fun."

Ami was the winner of the first Red Bull BC One B-Girl World Final © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool Ami won her second Red Bull BC One World Final in 2023 © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

In 2023 Ami won her second belt at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Paris, becoming the second b-girl to win Red Bull BC One multiple times. The only other b-girl to do so is fellow Red Bull BC One All Star Kastet.

Check out what the two had to say about winning their original titles below.

4 min Ami and Kastet on their Red Bull BC One victories Find out what B-Girls Ami and Kastet think about their World Final wins and how it has impacted their careers.

05 Ami has her own episode in Rise of the B-Girls

Our Red Bull TV show Rise of the B-Girls has an episode telling Ami's story. Watch it below to find out how Ami got her teacher, Katsu-One, a shoutout by DJ Renegade on the live stream of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2018.

7 min B-Girl Ami's story B-Girl Ami started in hip-hop with her sister, but when she found breaking she was hooked.

06 Her life outside of breaking

Despite a strict practice schedule, Ami still has ambitions and hobbies that go beyond the dance floor. She graduated in British-American literature and enjoys knitting, photography and cooking. One of her dreams for the future is backpacking around Southeast Asia.

Ami also has a love for nature and aspires to have a garden of her own in the future, reflecting her multifaceted personality.

Ami's ambition does not end with the dance floor © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

07 Breaking shaped her character

Breaking became far more than an artistic outlet for Ami. It helped build nerves of steel while giving her the possibility to express herself. “Before, I got nervous really so easily,” she said. “So, the most challenging part for me is winning over myself and my nerves and doing my best on the stage.”

While winning is fun, Ami clarifies that it's just a part of why breaking is the thing for her: “Winning a battle, of course, is so amazing, but at the same time, meeting people from all over the world has become an inspiration for me," she told Forbes. These precious encounters and experiences with different dancers mean so much to me.”

Ami, in a thoughtful moment ahead of the Red Bull BC One World Final © Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

08 She competed in Red Bull Lords of the Floor 2024

Red Bull Lords of the Floor was an iconic 2vs2 battle that took place in 2001 and 2002. It came back in 2024 to celebrate breaking and the culture. Ami competed with Taisuke, one of her mentors from back in the day.

You can watch the whole event below:

Livestream Watch as 16 international duos go head-to-head at global 2v2 crew battle Red Bull Lords of the Floor.

Ami is currently ranked second in the world b-girl ranking and prepares to join the qualification events in Shanghai, China, and Budapest, Hungary, where athletes from the disciplines of breaking, sport climbing, skateboarding and BMX freestyle can earn their places to compete in Paris.

