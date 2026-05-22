Battlefield 6 Season 3: All you need to know about the new release

Pax Armata is divided. Warlords seize control, NATO strikes back and Battlefield 6 Season 3 goes all in with the most ambitious update yet: the biggest map in the franchise’s history, Ranked Battle Royale, three explosive new phases and an arsenal packed with Battlefield legacy. We got hands-on with the new season and spoke directly with the developers – here’s everything you need to know.

01 Battlefield 6 Season 3 release: When does the new season start?

Battlefield 6 Season 3 "Warlords: Supremacy" launched on May 12, 2026. The mandatory update (Game Update 1.3.1.0) brings hundreds of improvements in addition to all new content: revised vehicle handling, gadget balancing, weapon adjustments, a seasonal statistics dashboard as well as netcode and combat feedback improvements.

Battlefield 6 Season 3 has launched © EA/Battlefield Studios

Battlefield 6 Season 3 will be released simultaneously on PC (EA App, Steam, Epic Games Store), PlayStation and Xbox. As in Season 2 , the new content is once again divided into three phases. The third and final phase begins on June 30, 2026 and is the crowning finale:

Phase 1 - Warlords: Supremacy (from May 12, 2026) - New map, new weapons, Ranked Battle Royale - the starting signal.

Phase 2 - Blastpoint (from June 9, 2026) - Obliteration returns, plus a new map and new gadgets.

Phase 3 - High-Value Target (from June 30, 2026) - Tactical Obliteration, Casual Battle Royale and the Wet Work event.

Battlefield 6 Season extends from May 12 to June 30 © EA/Battlefield Studios

02 Phase 1: Railway to Golmud - the biggest map of all time

The star of the season launch is a classic from Battlefield history, reimagined: Railway to Golmud is a reinterpretation of Golmud Railway from Battlefield 4 - now set in Tajikistan, completely reworked to BF6 level and the largest Battlefield 6 map since launch.

Railway to Golmud is the largest map in Battlefield 6 © EA/Battlefield Studios

The battlefield includes a destroyed village, an industrial plant, a farm, a substation and in the centre: a moving railway that squads have to actively fight and control. The airspace has been massively expanded, verticality increased, new flanking routes and more cover for infantry added. Tanks, helicopters, jets and foot soldiers collide here in maximum battlefield chaos.

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03 Phase 1: Ranked Battle Royale starts in REDSEC

For the first time in Battlefield history, Ranked Battle Royale is available as a live Battlefield Labs experience, starting with the Battle Royale four-player mode in REDSEC. The system is based on community feedback: progress in the rankings, permanent rewards and a clear promotion system from Rookie to Master. Plus, an exclusive emblem for the top 250 players worldwide.

Battlefield 6 Season 3 © EA/Battlefield Studios REDSEC gets a ranked mode © EA/Battlefield Studios

Rank points are earned through kills, assists and match performance. Rewards include player cards, XP boosters, titles and exclusive cosmetics. In the long term, Ranked Play will be expanded to other multiplayer modes.

04 New weapons in Phase 1

Season 3 significantly expands the arsenal of weapons © EA/Battlefield Studios

M16A4 (assault rifle): The first burst-fire rifle in Battlefield 6. Optionally also fully automatic via attachment. Strengths lie in the medium to short-medium range - reliable, customisable, a true franchise classic.

RPK-74M (LMG): The more compact counterpart to the RPKM. Chambered in 5.45×39mm, higher rate of fire than its brother, but less stopping power. Particularly effective at medium and long range due to minimal recoil and high magazine capacity.

L115 (sniper rifle): British bolt-action sniper at the highest level. Made for hundreds of metres - targets on objectives, in helicopters or behind rocks don't stand a chance.

New attachments in Phase 1: Three new attachments are coming at the start: Speed Holster (faster weapon change), Aftermarket Buffer (reduces visual flinching) and Burst Mode (switches full auto to burst fire - more precise at long distances).

05 Phase 2 - Blastpoint: Cairo Bazaar and Obliteration

From June 9, it's on to Egypt with the start of Battlefield 6 Season 3 Phase 2, called "Blastpoint". The Tier 1 unit Steel Talon has entrenched itself in Cairo Bazaar, bringing back one of the best maps in the franchise's history.

Cairo Bazaar is a reinterpretation of the Grand Bazaar from Battlefield 3, with narrow alleyways, rows of shops and perfect ambush scenarios. The map is built as a mirror image, giving both sides equal flanks and bottlenecks. Outside, vehicles patrol along the perimeter.

Cairo Bazaar brings back a classic from Battlefield 3 © EA/Battlefield Studios

Obliteration returns from Battlefield 4: Both teams defend three MCOMs, fight for the bomb carrier, escort it to the target and blow up the enemy communication units. Whoever destroys all three first - or the most if time runs out - wins.

The PP-19 is a real fan favourite © EA/Battlefield Studios

New weapon: PP-19 (SMG) - nine-millimetre, helical high-capacity magazine optional, deadly at close range. A Battlefield staple from BF2 and BF2042, now updated in BF6.

New gadget: Handheld Jammer - Recon gadget for electronic warfare. Once activated, it jams all nearby smart devices. Can be thrown, placed or carried - turns Recon Operators into mobile jammers.

New attachments in Phase 2: #00 Buckshot for all Shotguns (larger pellets, less spread, longer range) and Cryogenic Barrel (better precision in sustained fire, faster ADS due to lighter design).

06 Phase 3 - High-Value Target: Tactical Obliteration and Wet Work

From June 30, Season 3 of Battlefield 6 will deliver its final chapter, called "High-Value Target". Tactical Obliteration is the 8v8 variant of Obliteration: focused, high-risk, for squads that coordinate precisely. One mistake can be game-changing, as strategy and tactics take centre stage here.

Battlefield 6 Season 3 Phase 3 starts on June 30 © EA/Battlfield Studios

Casual Battle Royale is coming to REDSEC: A mixed mode with players and bots for anyone looking to get into Battle Royale or play in a relaxed manner.

Wet Work event: Players collect contracts from defeated opponents. Tasks: eliminate certain players, destroy vehicles, cause damage or simply survive. Completed contracts earn tokens for emblems, skins and a new melee weapon - the EOD Bot Arm.

New attachments in Phase 3: Compensator (recoil control) and Subsonic Ammo (quieter, less recognisable at long range - ideal for tactical play).

REDSEC gets a ranked and a casual mode © EA/Battlefield Studios

Three phases, two iconic maps from BF3 and BF4, three new weapons at launch, Ranked Battle Royale and an event system that rewards team play. Battlefield 6 Season 3 delivers on all fronts from May 12, 2026. If you still want to catch up on tiers in the Season 2 Battle Pass, now is the last chance.

About the author Who is Phil Briel Phil is a former esports pro in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has been reporting on the gaming world since the 1990s and now covers new games, writes game guides and provides hardware purchase recommendations.