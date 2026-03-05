Battlefield 6 Season 2 played: Back to the top?

After months of waiting and declining player numbers, Season 2 of Battlefield 6 has finally begun with things kicking off 17 February 2026 . With the new season, EA is bringing extensive innovations that are intended to fundamentally change the gameplay: From hallucinogenic gas and night-time battles to new maps and weapons. We've already had a chance to play the new content. Find out what you can expect here.

01 Battlefield 6: How Season 2 changes the game

When does Battlefield 6 Season 2 start? The new season of the multiplayer shooter will be released on 17 February 2026 as part of a huge update. It will kick off with the first of three phases of the new season, nicknamed "Extreme Measures".

Can Battlefield 6 Season 2 convince? © EA

Battlefield 6 Season 2 at a glance:

Release: 17 February 2026 (from 10:00 CET)

New map: Contaminated

New gameplay element: VL-7 Gas

New vehicle: AH-6 Little Bird (helicopter)

New weapons: VCR-2 Assault Rifle, GRT-CPS Marksman Rifle, M121 A2 Light Machine Gun

New gadgets: 9K38 IGLA Air Defence Launcher, HTI-MK2 Supression System

For the start of Season 2, EA is not only expanding the multiplayer hit with long-awaited new content, but is also introducing a completely new gameplay element that opens up entirely new tactical possibilities on the battlefield. As part of a preview event, we were able to play Battlefield 6 Season 2 extensively before the launch and gather our first impressions.

The centrepiece of the update is the brand new map Contaminated , which takes players to the Bavarian Alps. This expansive map is set around a strategic German airbase in a mountainous environment and offers a perfect mix of different scenarios, combining vast areas with narrow corridors.

The new map Contaminated in Battlefield 6 Season 2 © EA

Underground tunnels, caves in mountain slopes and multiple entrances and exits in almost every major building area allow for surprising flanking manoeuvres. The new Battlefield 6 map works excellently in both Conquest and Escalation mode. The development team has managed the balance between infantry battles and vehicles very well. Containment has quickly become one of my favourite maps.

How big is Containment? The size of the new map is somewhere between the Eastwood and Mirak Valley maps. It's roughly comparable to classic Battlefield maps such as St Quentin Scar. However, it focuses on a lot of verticality with significantly more height differences, which makes for a fresh gameplay experience.

02 VL-7 Gas: The new gameplay element

What is the VL-7 Gas in Battlefield 6? It's a new gadget that causes visual and acoustic hallucinations. In combination with a restricted view, this opens up completely new possibilities for capturing control points or planning flanking manoeuvres.

The VL-7 Gas is also a new gameplay element in Battlefield 6 Season 2, which has quickly become my favourite feature of the new season . Important to know: The gas itself does not cause any damage, but can be used excellently as a tactical element to gain the upper hand in attack or to secure an important POI in defence.

The VL-7 brings a new tactical component to the game © EA

If you expose yourself to the VL-7 without a gas mask, you will see things that are not there. In addition to visual hallucinations, it also creates acoustic illusions, for example by imitating the sounds of footsteps or gunfire that are not real.

This can be used tactically, especially in narrow areas of the map, to create uncertainty for the opposing team and thus gain an advantage.

Can you protect yourself from the VL-7 gas? Yes. And you should. The gas masks are a new gadget that can be equipped via the D-Pad regardless of the selected class and protect against the consequences. However, the mask filter wears out over time. However, new filters can be found and equipped to extend the usage time.

Battlefield 6 Season 2 introduces this exciting gameplay innovation with a limited-time event. A special playlist on the Contaminated map, where the gas is spread over a large area of the map. Of course, it can also be used in any other game mode and on any other map.

03 AH-6 Little Bird: The fan favourite returns

Battlefield fans rejoice: the AH-6 Little Bird is back. © EA

What is the AH-6 Little Bird? The AH-6 Little Bird is a light, agile attack helicopter that was a huge favourite in Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4 and Battlefield Hardline.

Long-time Battlefield fans will rejoice as the AH-6 Little Bird marks the return of a real fan favourite among the vehicles. There were some really good pilots at the start of the preview session, who impressively demonstrated the possibilities of the new helicopter.

Battlefield 6 Season 2 © EA

The helicopter is incredibly agile, manoeuvrable and much harder to get out of the air than the previous helicopter fleet in Battlefield 6, so taking it out with a rocket launcher is likely to be quite tricky. Despite its agility, the AH-6 Little Bird has a powerful arsenal in Battlefield 6. This makes it particularly interesting for quick manoeuvres and scouting the map.

04 New weapons and gadgets in Battlefield 6 Season 2

What new weapons and gadgets does Battlefield 6 Season 2 offer? There are a total of three new weapons (GRT-CPS, VCR-2 and M121 A2) and two new gadgets in the form of the 9K38 IGLA Launcher and the HTI-MK2 Hardware Suppression System.

The second season of Battlefield 6 adds three new weapons to the arsenal. I particularly liked the VCR-2 Assault Rifle when I played it. The assault rifle feels powerful and, with its high rate of fire, is particularly suitable for close combat scenarios and medium distances.

The GRT-CPS Designated Marksman Rifle , on the other hand, feels at home at medium distances. The semi-automatic precision rifle relies on a large magazine and comes with decent penetration power, which should be an interesting new option for tactical players in particular. The third in the group is the M121 A2 Light Machine Gun , which is strongly reminiscent of the already familiar M240L.

New weapons and gadgets are also on offer © EA

The new light machine gun is slightly less accurate than its predecessor and takes longer to reload, but makes up for this with higher hipfire accuracy, less spread and greater mobility. The part is likely to define the meta of Battlefield 6 Season 2.

At the same time, two additional gadgets will be available with the new season. The 9K38 IGLA Launcher for the Engineer comes with guided missiles and an active targeting system. Perfect for taking out vehicles (including Little Bird). The Recon class, on the other hand, can look forward to the HTI-MK2 Hardware Suppression System .

And this adds an exciting tactical component to the game. After all, this accessory is capable of detecting enemy gadgets and explosives in the immediate vicinity, intercepting missiles and destroying electronic gadgets. A maximum of three actions can be combined. Perfectly suited for coordinated attacks on a target.

05 Battlefield 6 Season 2: Conclusion and outlook

After a brilliant start as the best-selling game in the USA in 2025, Battlefield 6 has recently struggled with dwindling player numbers. Season 2 marks the start of a long-term roadmap to show how serious EA is about supporting the multiplayer game.

The new season provides a solid foundation of new content such as maps, game mechanics, weapons and gadgets. However, it remains to be seen whether Season 2 will be enough to revitalise the dwindling player numbers. However, the quality and quantity of the content is encouraging.

The roadmap for Battlefield 6 Season 2 Roadmap © EA

Phase 1 (Extreme Measures) is just the start of the new season and runs for a month from 17 February to 17 March , before it gets dark in phase 2 called "Nightfall " (starting on 17 March):

Phase 2 is called Nightfall © EA

With the second phase, Battlefield 6 plunges into darkness and brings a whole new type of tactical gameplay. The new infantry-only map Hagental Base is heavily inspired by legendary maps such as Metro and Locker from Battlefield 3, which should please fans of close combat in particular. Of course, there will also be numerous new weapons, items and expansions for the REDSEC Battle Royale mode.

Phase 3: Hunter/Prey © EA

Starting on 14 April, "Hunter/Prey" will herald the final third phase of Season 2. There will then be a brand new game mode that sounds exciting: Operation Augur is inspired by the popular Operations from Battlefield 1 and combines both new Season maps into a cohesive campaign experience. It starts on Contaminated, while the action then shifts to Hageltal Base as the match progresses. And that certainly sounds like a gameplay highlight that Battlefield 6 fans have been waiting for.

You can find more information about Battlefield 6 Season 2 in EA's official roadmap .

