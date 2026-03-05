11 multiplayer games that will put you in a good mood

Single-player adventures such as Metroid Dread or Returnal provide hours of fun with their gripping story or varied missions. But sometimes you just want to compete with other players. With these multiplayer games , you're guaranteed to have fun for weeks on end.

Are you more in the mood for couch co-op in your living room? We have a few recommendations for you:

01 League of Legends

Platform: PC, Mac

Seit Jahren eine feste Größe im Multiplayer und Esport: League of Legends © Barış Acarlı / Red Bull Content Pool

League of Legends (or "LoL" for short). The bedrock of MOBA games first saw the light of day in 2009 and has lost none of its fascination to this day.

The aim of the strategy game is very simple: together with your allies, you have to infiltrate the opposing team's base and destroy the Nexus there . In practice, however, this endeavour often turns out to be much more complex than it initially appears.

League of Legends now offers over 140 different characters (the champions), all of whom have unique abilities. The game can be downloaded and played completely free of charge. But beware: once you have mastered the rather high entry hurdle, you are guaranteed not to get rid of LoL so quickly.

As the developers at Riot Games have recently massively expanded the game universe (for example with the successful Netflix series Arcane or the single-player adventure Ruined King ), LoL is perhaps more popular than ever.

World record Hecaterina "Kinumi Cati" Eglise.... ...is in the Guinness Book of Records twice thanks to League of Legends (6 times in total) 30 hours... ... in a row playing LoL.

The duel of the year: at the Red Bull Solo Q World Finals , some of the best LoL players in the world battled it out for victory on the weekend of 3-5 December. In the end, Denmark's Mads "Viggomopsen " Mikkelsen was crowned the winner.

Catch the action: Watch the exciting final in the recap.

1 min Solo Q 2021 Red Bull Solo Q World Final 2021

02 Forza Horizon 5

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series

From off-road to street races, Forza Horizon 5 is packed with variety © Xbox Game Studios

The fifth instalment in the open-world racing game series steps up its gameplay in every respect and delivers the most varied and largest game world ever seen in a racer.

As is typical of the series, you will of course explore it behind the wheel of a racing car, ideally with as many friends or fellow players as possible.

Whether you're cruising through virtual Mexico together as a caravan and marvelling at the most beautiful places , competing in various racing modes , romping around in the fun options such as Flag Rush or King or venturing into the motorised battle royale mode The Eliminator : Forza Horizon 5 is a feast for car and racing game fans.

03 Valorant

Platform: PC

cNed in action at Red Bull Campus Clutch © Nuri Yılmazer/Red Bull Content Pool

With the tactical shooter Valorant , the LoL makers from Riot Games broke new ground in 2020 and launched an attack on CS:GO's genre crown.

Valorant is also free to download and play, and the response from multiplayer fans has been overwhelming. Thanks to numerous content updates and excellent, well-balanced gameplay , the action game stormed all the charts and is still firmly anchored in the top spots of the most-watched games on the Twitch streaming platform .

Shooter fans get their money's worth with the tactical action game, even without having to own a high-end PC. After all, many CS:GO pros such as Mehmet Yağiz 'cNed' İpek have now switched to the new star in the shooter firmament.

How does Valorant play? Coach Renox gives you the basics in our 'Class in Session ' show.

13 min Roles and team compositions This is where teamwork in VALORANT starts: pre-match prep, assigning roles and building team compositions.

04 GTA Online

Platform: PS3, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC

GTA Online: Heists © Rockstar Games

Although GTA V and its standalone multiplayer GTA Online have been around for a few years now, the online component is still hugely popular. This is also due to the fact that the developers are still regularly adding new content to the online mode.

And there is still no end in sight: the new winter update 2021 is called "The Contract" and will be released on 15 December .

As is typical for the series, you can do whatever you want in GTA Online. From leisurely joyrides through Los Santos to car or air races , exciting co-op heists or a relaxed game of blackjack or roulette in the casino. GTA Online is perhaps the most extensive multiplayer title ever and offers you hundreds of hours of gaming fun with its sheer endless possibilities.

05 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart gehört bei jeder Multiplayer-Session dazu © Nintendo

Mario Kart is the uncrowned king of multiplayer games on consoles . In the latest spin-off for Nintendo Switch, you can compete locally or online against players from all over the world. We love Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for its huge scope (over 40 characters , 50 courses , eight battle arenas including five game modes ) and its ingenious track design.

At the same time, we love to hate the fun racer. It's the best and worst party game ever ! Friendships are suspended for the duration of the matches, previously established rules no longer count. And yet Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is simply limitless multiplayer fun and a must-have on Nintendo Switch.

Test of strength with Neymar Jr: Who's the boss in Mario Kart? In this video, the football star takes on his mates on the gamepad.

2 min The Mario Kart boss Neymar Jr and his friend battle it out playing Mario Kart on Nintendo Switch.

06 Riders Republic

Platform: Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, PC

Im Schnee habt ihr die freie Wahl zwischen Ski und Snowboard © Ubisoft

There's no more fun sport in a game: In an open world, you swing into the saddle of your bike, race down a mountain on skis or a snowboard or fly through dizzying heights in a wingsuit.

Mountain bike slopestyle , downhill , downhill skiing , wingsuit races or simply everything combined in the thrilling mixed events in just one game - never seen before. Riders Republic makes it possible. All events can also be played in multiplayer - great fun. Especially in the mass start events , where up to 64 human players can compete at the same time .

07 Call of Duty: Warzone

Platform: Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PC

Ab in die Warzone © Activision Publishing, Inc.

The standalone battle royale mode of the Call of Duty series has constantly reinvented itself since its release in 2020 and has been expanded with a wealth of content.

Thanks to the free Free2Play spin-off , you can either get a taste of the more relaxed loot money mode or venture straight into the tough survival battle in Battle Royale. Owners of the main game will also be delighted with the interconnected progression system , which regularly rewards you with new items, characters and unlocks across all modes.

08 FIFA 22

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

RB Leipzig in FIFA 22 © EA Sports

The 29th instalment in the time-honoured FIFA series from EA Sports offers a host of new features, especially in multiplayer. On the one hand, the football game on the new consoles is noticeably improved from a technical perspective thanks to Hypermotion technology , while on the other, many new game modes await you.

In addition to the old favourite FUT mode (our guide ), the Pro Clubs mode and many online co-op options, the fun-focused VOLTA mode in particular has been noticeably improved.

How about a game of Dodgeball or football tennis for a change? All this and much more is possible in FIFA 22.

09 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings back every character © Nintendo

While we're on the subject of Smash, we can't forget the original for Nintendo Switch. The name Ultimate really isn't overstated, because Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is actually the ultimate version of the multiplayer brawler , in which up to four players compete against each other online (or eight players locally) with all the characters who have made a name for themselves in the Nintendo universe. Chaotic? Maybe, but an absolutely brilliant multiplayer hit .

The Smash series has also been an established force in esports for years, as the German Red Bull Smash pro Mustafa 'Ice' Akcakaya and the Japanese Masaya 'aMSa' Chikamoto , among others, have proven time and again.

10 RaceRoom

Platform: PC

RaceRoom ist der (Sim)Meister aller Klassen © Sector3 Studios

RaceRoom has been at the forefront of racing simulations on the PC for almost seven years - racing games can hardly be more realistic than in this game. So it's no wonder that the game enjoys enormous popularity among budding racing drivers.

You can choose from a total of 175 licensed cars in various categories - at least in theory, as most of them have to be purchased in addition to the basic Free2Play equipment. Depending on the size of the package, this can cost up to 100 euros. How convenient that the developers are currently offering all content for free , isn't it?

11 Apex Legends

Urlaubsfeeling in Apex Legends dank der neuen Map Stormpoint © Electronic Arts

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch

The battle royale shooter was THE surprise hit of 2019. After initial hype, interest in the game levelled off considerably before the title celebrated an incredible comeback in 2021 .

After all, Apex Legends has reinvented itself time and time again: Since the launch of Season 9 in April, there has even been a fun arena mode to rival CS:GO and the like . There are also new maps, new characters and additional equipment on a regular basis - Apex Legends is perhaps better today than ever before.