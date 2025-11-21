Gaming
How to level up quickly in Battlefield 6
Is that automatic sliding rifle you’ve been eyeing locked behind level 50? Don’t panic: this guide explains how to earn experience quickly in Battlefield 6.
After our rundown of challenges and gadgets, it’s time to take a look at another essential topic in Battlefield 6: XP. If you want to unlock your dream weapons and attachments as fast as possible, here’s a detailed guide to help you catch up with your friends without having to play like Gotaga.
Note: We won’t be covering glitches or exploits that boost you 10 levels in five seconds. If that’s what you’re after, head over to Portal mode. This guide is for players who like to earn their rewards the old-fashioned way.
01
The basics
To maximise your XP gains, whatever game mode you choose, keep these tips in mind:
- Stay on the objective for as long as possible. While kills do matter, holding or attacking an objective grants you an XP multiplier.
- Play support. Between revives, ammo boxes and the shield that lets you safely hold a corridor, Support is the most self-sufficient class - and perfect for racking up points.
02
Activate your boosts
It sounds obvious, but let’s be honest: Battlefield 6’s main menu isn’t exactly the most intuitive around. Press the left trigger (L2 on PlayStation, LT on Xbox, W on PC) while in the menu to activate your boosts. You can do this mid-match too. And if you’re playing in a group, you automatically get a +5% XP bonus.
03
Complete the challenges
Every time you launch the game, check the Challenges tab if you want to earn XP as fast as possible. Daily and weekly challenges reward between 5,000 and 10,000 XP each - plenty to climb levels at speed.
04
The bot method
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably noticed just how rapidly AI is developing. Thankfully, in Battlefield 6 it’s far from Terminator-level. One of the best ways to chain kills is to create a private game with a password so that only bots can join. It’s not the most thrilling experience, but if your goal is to unlock sights, extended mags and other attachments, it’s well worth considering.
To do this, head to any Infantry-only mode in the Community section and select Create Game. Scroll down to the Password option, set any password you like, start the match and off you go. Combine this with the previous tips to level up at impressive speed.
All that’s left is to jump into a match and enjoy your new rank.