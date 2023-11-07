The 10 biggest waves ever surfed

Few waves inspire as much shock and awe as Nazaré's Praia do Norte . The jewel in Portuguese surfing's crown regularly serves up 100-foot (30.8m) walls of water each northern winter, surfers hitting speeds of up to 80kph and knowing that a mistake could see them hit the water with an impact comparable to a car crash.

Since the mid-noughties, the Portuguese fishing village of Nazaré has lured as many big wave surfers as it has sardine, squid and tuna, and once Nazaré pioneer Garrett McNamara first found the record books taming a 23m monster in 2011, it has been the scene of a string of big wave world records, alongside long established heavyweights like Jaws in Maui and Mavericks in California.

Kai Lenny tackles a monster wave in Nazaré © Mattias Hammer

While most surfers approach the waves of Nazaré with the abundance of caution you'd expect, Kai Lenny , widely regarded as the most well-rounded waterman in the world, treats the sand bottom peaks as his own personal terrain park, landing numerous flips and spins when strapped in and towing into enormous swells.

“For me, the ocean is a battery pack,” says Lenny. “I get energy from being in the water, and when I’m not, I don’t have that same spark. The light in my eye dims, maybe. I think for my soul itself, there’s no better feeling than riding a wave.”

Lenny has won competitions in every form of ocean board sport from tow surfing to windsurfing to long-distance standup paddling, and his life is so unique that it has inspired Red Bull TV's long running Life of Kai documentary series.

Justine Dupont surfs the greatest wave of her life in Nazaré, Portugal © Rafael G. Riancho / Red Bull Content Pool

Lenny does not own the record for the biggest wave ever ridden, the Holy Grail for hard charging watermen and women who are recognised annually at the Red Bull Big Wave Awards , surfers like Justine Dupont , Lucas Chianca , Ian Walsh and Grant 'Twiggy' Baker.

If Lenny is to etch his name at the top big wave surfing's most prestigious honour roll, the ten waves below are the ones he needs to supersede. It would be a brave person who'd bet against Lenny, or Nazaré.

01 1. Sebastian Steudtner (Germany) | October 29, 2020 | Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal | 86 feet (26.21 meters)

The blue slopes of Nazaré. Sebastian Steudtner. © Bruno Aleixo

Germany is not quite landlocked country but it is definitely not known for its waves or surfers, which makes Sebastian Steudtner’s world record even more exceptional. Even though Steudtner suffers from vertigo – far from ideal when staring down at a 90-foot drop – he holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest wave ever surfed, after riding a 26m behemoth at Nazaré on October 29, 2020.

Three years later Steudtner's benchmark still stands, the surfing world chasing hot on his heels and hoping this winter's El Niño serves up the kind of conditions that make breaking records possible.

02 2. Rodrigo Koxa (Brazil) | November 8, 2017 | Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal | 80 feet (24.38 meters)

Carlos Burle and Rodrigo Koxa at Praia do Norte © Hugo Silva

Before Steutdner, Brazilian Rodrigo Koxa held the world record for the biggest wave ever ridden, another Nazaré 80-footer that he conquered in 2017. Brazilian surfers have dominated the men's WSL Championship Tour over the past decade in a movement nicknamed the Brazilian storm , however Brazil has few big wave breaks, making Koxa's success all the more significant, his record a worthy acknowledgement of his dedication to the pursuit of supersized waves.

03 3. Garrett McNamara (USA) | November 1, 2011 | Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal | 78 feet (23.77 meters)

2 min Discovery of Nazare with Garrett McNamara Garrett McNamara recalls the email that altered the course of his life.

Garrett McNamara is widely recognised for putting Nazaré on the map as a world class big wave, and since first venturing to Portugal in the mid-2000s the Hawaiian has dedicated his life to surfing Nazaré. Fostering the sleepy fishing village as a mecca for the big wave community in the process. One of the first to have consistently surfed Praia do Norte on its biggest days, McNamara worked tirelessly alongside the Nazaré community to ensure the necessary safety protocols were developed and put in place. It is fitting that McNamara was the first to set a world record at Nazaré, when he rode a 78-foot wave in November 2011.

04 4. Mike Parsons (USA) | January 5, 2008 | Cortes Bank, United States | 77 feet (23.46 meters)

Big wave surfer Mike Parsons with the tools of his trade © Peter Hamblin/Red Bull Content Pool

Most big waves are fickle, and some only appear a few times a year or less. Cortes Bank, where Californian surfer Mike Parsons rode a 77-foot wave in 2008, is one of the rarest of gems. Known as the phantom of California, Cortes is located one hundred miles off the coast of San Diego, and requires a flawless swell forecast, a small armada of water craft, and military precision of your mission before you can even dream of surfing it. Getting to Cortes is almost as dangerous as surfing it due to the tricky waters and submerged islands hidden just below the surface, but if everything lines up perfectly, as it did for Parsons and tow partner Brad Gerlach in 2008, you might just catch the biggest wave of your life.

05 5. Maya Gabeira (Brazil) | February 11, 2020 | Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal | 73.5 feet (22.40 meters)

5 min Maya Gabeira Returns To Nazaré After two years Maya Gabeira overcomes her pains, traumas and the dreaded waves of Nazaré, Portugal.

Resilience is a common theme among big-wave surfers, they know that no amount of training can prevent freak accidents. Nobody knows this better than Maya Gabeira , who nearly died while surfing huge Nazaré in 2013.

Gabeira's recovery was far from immediate, as documented in Red Bull TV's Return to Nazaré . The wave she fell on was so big it would have been a world record at the time, but in 2020 her heroic comeback was completed when she rode a 73-foot wave to put her name in the record books at the same beach that almost claimed her life seven years earlier.

06 6. Francisco Porcella (Italy) | Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal | October 24, 2016 | 73 feet (22.25 meters)

The heaviest wipeout in surfing history? Yes. © Ben Thouard

Redemption stories are the bread and butter of the big wave surfing world, and Francisco Porcella’s 73-foot wave in 2016 at Nazaré is no different. After a string of scary wipeouts and back breaking injuries suffered at waves like Teahupo'o and Jaws, Porcella's spirit for chasing massive moving walls of water remained intact. Even after his record-breaking Nazaré wave, Porcella continues to challenge himself in waves of consequence, from Europe to the Pacific, whether in Fiji or at home in Hawaii.

07 7. Yuri Soledade (Brazil) | Peahi/Jaws, Maui, Hawaii | February 25, 2016 | 71 feet (21.64 meters)

Yuri Soledade surfs Jaws © Arquivo Pessoal/Bidu

Yuri Soledade, born in Brazil but a resident of Hawaii, had to hide his surfing from his parents as a child because they thought it was for lazy people. In an interview , Soledade shared some of the obstacles he had to overcome as a youth to achieve what he has today. Although his 2016 Jaws ride is not the biggest wave on this list, it's the only one that includes a successfully ridden tube, which adds a level of technical difficulty to this ride far beyond simply successfully riding a 71-foot wave.

08 8. Sebastian Steudtner (Germany) | Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal | December 11, 2014 | 71 feet (21.64 meters)

Sebastien Steudtner in Nazaré © Jeff Flindt

German surfer Sebastian Steudtner moved to Portugal to maximise the opportunities he'd get to surf big waves at Nazaré. The fact Steudtner holds both the first and the eighth positions on this list is testament to a successfully accomplished mission.

09 9. Justine Dupont (France) | February 11, 2020 | Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal | 70.5 feet (21.48 meters)

Justine Dupont surfs the greatest wave of her life in Nazaré, Portugal © Rafael G. Riancho / Red Bull Content Pool

February 11, 2020, was a momentous day for women in big wave surfing. Justine Dupont rode a 70-foot wave at Nazaré, on the same day as Maya Gabeira’s 73-foot wave. While events like Red Bull Magnitude are helping to encourage more women to pursue big-wave surfing, it's inspirational women like Dupont and Gabeira who are pushing the cause harder than anyone.

10 10. Pete Cabrinha (USA) | Peahi/Jaws, Maui, Hawaii | January 15, 2004 | 70 feet (21.33 meters)

Pete Cabrinha was over 40 years old when he towed into a 70-foot wave at Jaws in Maui, Hawaii, in 2004. A champion kitesurfer and windsurfer who walked away from competition when he won world championships in each respective discipline, Cabrinha did the same thing after this wave landed him an award for the biggest wave ever surfed. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Cabrinha eventually returned to Jaws years later to attempt surfing it on a foil board.