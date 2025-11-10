Galán and Chingotto upset the top seeds to become World Cup Pairs champions

Second seeds Alejandro Galán and Federico Chingotto once again found the way to attack and harm favorites Arturo Coello – Agustín Tapia, as the dynamic pair exploited the flaws in the top seeds' game to claim the inaugural FIP World Cup Pairs title in a thrilling final showdown in Kuwait, as Paula Josemaría – Ariana Sánchez also surprised top seeds Gemma Triay – Delfina Brea to take home the women's title.

01 Galán and Chingotto are world champions

Galán and Chingotto embrace after sealing the win © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Second-seeded Alejandro Galán – Federico Chingotto were coming in probably as the joint favourites to take the FIP World Cup Pairs trophy after beating top seeds Arturo Coello – Agustín Tapia in their last encounter at the Premier Padel Milano P1 in early October and then again at the recent Düsseldorf P2 .

This time, all roads led to another final between the top two seeds, the 11th final clash featuring both of the world's top teams, where Tapia and Coello led the head-to-head results with a seven to three advantage.

The top seeds looked determined to lift the trophy, as they completely dominated Galán and Chingotto in the first set thanks to their unparalleled aggressiveness and ball speed. Despite the efforts of 'Chingalán' to contain the storm coming at them, Coello and Tapia quickly secured the first set 6-.

Galán recovered most of his opponents' smashes © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

During the second set however, Galán and Chingotto gave the padel world a masterclass in resilience and consistency. They adjusted their game to defend weaknesses better and began to edge their rivals both mentally and physically. With both players perfectly complementing each other, they managed to tie the match with 7-5 second set.

Despite their usual success with smashes and point winners, Tapia and Coello's offensive game seemed off during the deciding third set, with Galán recovering most of the top seeds' smashes. Meanwhile, Chingotto was an unshakeable presence, defending every single ball hit at him. With their balanced play and momentum in their favor, 'Chingalán' ran away with a 6-2 score in the third set that certifies them as the pairs world champions until the next edition of the FIP World Cup Pairs in 2027.

The FIP World Cup Pairs crown is Chingotto and Galán's eighth trophy this season. Ahead of them, Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello lead the race with 10 trophies to their names. This lead seems more fragile than ever however, as Galán and Chingotto are just 680 points away from surpassing them as the world's top seeds, with 4,800 points still in the air until the season is over.

02 Ariana Sánchez and Paula Josemaría take control and keep shining

Paula Josemaria and Ariana Sánchez celebrate their huge win © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Just like Galán and Chingotto, women's second seeds Ariana Sánchez – Paula Josemaría were arriving in Kuwait on tournament-winning form following wins in the Milano P1 and the Newgiza P2.

The Kuwait final clash against their primary adversaries and top seeds, Gemma Triay – Delfina Brea, was the eighth episode of the must-watch race at the top of the women's competition.

The second seeds were extremely focused from the first serve of the match, reaching the level that enabled them to become the top seeds in the world for several years, before Triay and Brea overtook them just a few months ago. Before the top seeds could figure out a solution to the imposing game of the second seeds, 'Paulita' and 'Ari' were already ahead and took the opening set 6-3.

This was Sánchez and Josemaría's seventh trophy of the season © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

In the second set, Sánchez and Josemaría built on the momentum they gained in the first set to overwhelm their opponents with their clever shot placement and a tough defence. Triay and Brea, frustrated by their opponents' rock-solid game, never found the key they'd managed to retrieve on other occasions, to attack Sánchez and Josemaría's weaknesses.

Thanks to their teamwork and strategy, Josemaría and Sánchez perfectly managed the pressure of needing to close out the match. A long ball by Delfina Brea that hit the back wall, before bouncing on the floor, officially ended the set 6-3 and crowned Josemaría and Sánchez as the new FIP World Cup Pairs women's champions.

Sánchez and Josemaría's win handed them their seventh trophy of the season, closing the gap between themselves and the season leaders Gemma Triay – Delfina Brea, who've won nine tournaments.

03 Watch replay: Premier Padel 2025 FIP World Cup Pairs final showdown

Finals The world's best padel players compete at the finals in Kuwait for the FIP World Cup Pairs.

04 Kuwait vibrates with its first-ever FIP World Cup Pairs

Kuwait, a country where padel is flourishing, was the perfect host for one of the most special tournaments of the year. The Arena Kuwait was packed all week long with more than 5,000 local and international fans cheering on the world's best padel players.

The mixed conditions inside the arena created a perfect scenario, as the court featured an optimal mix of speed and control, rewarding both solid and aggressive pairs that sought to control the rallies.

05 Incredible Kuwait highlights you might have missed

Padel is flourishing in Kuwait © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

During the semi-final match between sixth-seeds Jon Sanz – Paquito Navarro and Alejandro Galán – Federico Chingotto, Sanz pulled off a magical drop shot, making his unreachable ball exit through the door .

In the other semi-final between top seeds Agustín Tapia – Arturo Coello and fourth seeds Coki Nieto – Mike Yanguas, Tapia took matters into his own hands as he delivered this thunderous smash to win a tense match point and advance to the final. Tapia didn't stop producing highlights and he delivered arguably the best shot of the season when he blocked Alejandro Galán’s seemingly point-winning shot without looking at the ball .

In the women’s semi between Ariana Sánchez – Paula Josemaría and fifth-seeds Marta Ortega – Tamara Icardo, Josemaría pulled off this rare carousel shot as she span around 360 degrees to set up a beautiful winning shot down the middle from her team-mate.

In the final featuring Josemaría and Sánchez against top seeds Delfina Brea – Gemma Triay, Sánchez showcased her finesse with this perfect parallel passing shot after baiting Brea to occupy the middle of the court.

06 Coming Up: Dubai P1

Premier Padel will continue to make a statement throughout the Middle East as it touches down in the UAE for the Dubai P1 from November 10–16 . It will be the last P1 tournament of the season before the tour then heads to Acapulco for the Mexico Major on November 24–30 .