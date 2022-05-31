If you're new to the big wave surfing scene you mightn't have heard of Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca, but if you've ever taken an interest in the exploits of the mad folk who call Jaws, Nazaré and Mavericks home then you have no excuse at all.
Chumbo is from Saquarema in Brazil, known best as the backwash-prone beach break that's been the long time home of the Rio Pro, yet his surfing is from another realm altogether. Let's get to know him a little better.
Chumbo is your 2022 Nazaré Tow Surfing Champion!
A long time standout at the behemoth wave at the mouth of Portugal's most notorious ocean canyon, in 2022 Chumbo won Best Male Performance at the TUDOR Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge, in 50-foot [15.24m] waves at Praia do Norte. He also claimed Best Team Performance, alongside local legend Nic Von Rupp.
“I was happy with my waves and I can’t wait to learn more and try to improve with my surfing. I’m super-stoked to win the best performance and best team with Nic. We had that connection in the water, that was the best part. I didn’t have to say anything, he was choosing the waves for me and I just performed and he did the same, so it was the best,” Chumbo said afterwards, basking in the glow of victory.
Meet Team Young Bulls
6 min
January swells at Nazaré
Alex Laurel captures the world's bravest surfers charging into the peaks at the famed Portuguese big wave spot.
While Chumbo is his very much his own man, his profile shot up when he partnered with Kai Lenny at the 2020 Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge. So impressive were the pair's performances that they were dubbed Team Young Bulls and even though the two have been sparring partners for years, an iconic dynamic duo was born that day in Portugal. Together Lenny and Chumbo were crowned Team Champions, while Kai, towed in by Chumbo, also won Men's Wave Of The Day.
The Fresh Princes of Saquarema represent!
Chumbo is but one of two amazing Chiancas from Saquarema. While Lucas is best known for his exploits on the Big Wave World Tour, younger brother João took the planet by storm on his rookie run through this year's Championship Tour. We first met João in 2019, when No Contest host Ashton Goggans samba danced across the sands of Saquarema in one of our favourite ever episodes of the show.
19 min
Rio Pro 2019
Join host Ashton Goggins as he takes you on a whistle-stop tour of the city ahead of the Rio Pro.