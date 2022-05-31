If you ever doubted whether the life of a pro surfer was ever touched by magic then enjoy Chumbo experiencing the heavy glass of Teahupo'o and doubt no more.
Come and meet Lucas Chumbo, Brazilian surfing's latest superhero

With new series Why We Go ready to drop, we thought the time was right to bring you up to speed on Brazilian big wave bandit and one half of the Young Bulls, Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca.
Written by Chris Binns
Published on
If you're new to the big wave surfing scene you mightn't have heard of Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca, but if you've ever taken an interest in the exploits of the mad folk who call Jaws, Nazaré and Mavericks home then you have no excuse at all.
Chumbo is from Saquarema in Brazil, known best as the backwash-prone beach break that's been the long time home of the Rio Pro, yet his surfing is from another realm altogether. Let's get to know him a little better.

Chumbo is your 2022 Nazaré Tow Surfing Champion!

Lucas Chianca takes the drop while surfing at Nazaré in Portugal
Lucas Chianca launching into action at Nazaré
© Laurent Masurel/WSL
A long time standout at the behemoth wave at the mouth of Portugal's most notorious ocean canyon, in 2022 Chumbo won Best Male Performance at the TUDOR Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge, in 50-foot [15.24m] waves at Praia do Norte. He also claimed Best Team Performance, alongside local legend Nic Von Rupp.
“I was happy with my waves and I can’t wait to learn more and try to improve with my surfing. I’m super-stoked to win the best performance and best team with Nic. We had that connection in the water, that was the best part. I didn’t have to say anything, he was choosing the waves for me and I just performed and he did the same, so it was the best,” Chumbo said afterwards, basking in the glow of victory.

Meet Team Young Bulls

Andrew Cotton
While Chumbo is his very much his own man, his profile shot up when he partnered with Kai Lenny at the 2020 Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge. So impressive were the pair's performances that they were dubbed Team Young Bulls and even though the two have been sparring partners for years, an iconic dynamic duo was born that day in Portugal. Together Lenny and Chumbo were crowned Team Champions, while Kai, towed in by Chumbo, also won Men's Wave Of The Day.
The winners of the inaugural World Surf League Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge.
Commitment Award winner Alemão de Maresias with Chianca, Lenny and Dupont
© WSL/Poullenot

The Fresh Princes of Saquarema represent!

Surfer Joao Chianca rides the tube at Barrinha, in Saquarema, Brazil.
João Chianca is a young gun who shone on the day of days at his local
© Felipe Azevedo
Chumbo is but one of two amazing Chiancas from Saquarema. While Lucas is best known for his exploits on the Big Wave World Tour, younger brother João took the planet by storm on his rookie run through this year's Championship Tour. We first met João in 2019, when No Contest host Ashton Goggans samba danced across the sands of Saquarema in one of our favourite ever episodes of the show.

Chumbo was on Big Brother!

Lucas ‘Chumbo’ Chianca is seen during the recording of Se Prepara video series in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 18, 2019.
Lucas ‘Chumbo’ Chianca in Rio de Janeiro
© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool
In 2020 the then-eligible bachelor competed in the Brazilian version of Big Brother in 2020. He came last. Oh well.

Baby Chumbo is here, stance to be confirmed

In far better news, Chumbo is now a father after his partner Moni Sealves gave birth to baby Maitê just a few short weeks ago. Congratulations guys!

Want more Chumbo?

Chumbo has featured in many edits, and we've embedded some of our favourites below. Stay tuned for Why We Go, which promises to be the best series he's starred in yet, dropping very soon!
Lucas Chumbo’s winter at Nazaré

Sessions: Nazaré day of the season

Watch Kai Lenny's mastery at Jaws

December 2018 at Mavericks

Mavericks hosts the world's best big wave surfers

Hurricane Epsilon swell in Nazaré

