Freeskiing
Jesper Tjäder's ski edits are unlike anything you've seen before
It's all about world-firsts and mad creations when freeskier Jesper Tjäder lets loose in front of the camera. Get blown away by the Swede's imagination and skills in these five videos.
The mind of freeskier Jesper Tjäder works in mysterious and marvelous ways, creating edits jam-packed with tricks that some of us would never have thought imaginable in the first place. Yet, Tjäder takes ideas and tricks from his drawing board and immortalises them on camera, making them become reality and blowing up the online world, one ski video at a time.
From insane rail creations and massive gaps to fire hoops and world records - check out some of his wildest creations below!
01
Unrailistic
3 min
Jesper Tjader's Unrailistic edit
Watch Jesper Tjäder redefine what's possible on rails in this mind-blowing ski edit.
Unrealistic ideas are just that. That is until Tjäder goes and makes them Unrailistic. This state-of-the-art ski edit blew the internet to pieces when it was released back in 2015, and is equally as impressive in today's terms. A video that was light years ahead of its time.
02
Japanese Game Show
13 min
Jesper Tjäder's Game Show
Rail skier Jesper Tjäder tackles an obstacle course inspired by classic Japanese game shows.
Ever watched a Japanese game show? They are known the world over for featuring crazy and sometimes bizarre stunts, and this is where Tjäder steps in with an edit that sees him performing on obstacles inspired by those classic game shows. This edit is a glimpse into Tjäder's quirky imagination and out-of-this-world skills - an edit that has to be seen to be believed.
03
World's longest rail on skis
9 min
The world’s longest rail
Watch Olympic freeski medallist Jesper Tjäder set a new world record by completing the world’s longest rail.
Creating mesmerising out-of-this-world ski edits isn't enough for Tjäder, who wants to prove, once and for all, who really is the king of ski rails. In the spring of 2022, he set out to attempt to break the world record of the longest ski grind on a rail. With spring slush and heavy winds closing in, will he manage to do it in time?
04
Unrailistic 2.0
3 min
Unrailistic 2.0
This year freeski ace Jesper Tjäder is back with new trick ideas and creative, never-before-seen features.
After the huge success of Unrailistic, Tjäder still had a lot more tricks written down in his book that he wanted to try. So in the autumn of 2019, he dropped its sequel, Unrailistic 2.0, an edit that once again completely reshaped the definition of what is possible on a set of skis.
05
Jesper's Forest: The tree run
2 min
Jesper Tjäder GoPro tree run
Watch Jesper Tjäder relaxing in his backyard.
You don't need big rail parks and expensive setups to go out and have fun. Tjäder shows you just how far you get with an axe, some summer-time preparations and a wild imagination in this short but sweet edit.
In April (26-27), the world’s best skiers including Tjäder will compete in Red Bull Unrailistic in Åre, Sweden, an event that's been inspired by Jesper Tjäder’s Unrailistic edits. Check here for more information on Red Bull Unrailistic and how you can attend.