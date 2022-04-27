Full disclosure: Mohamed Simakan is a lion in RB Leipzig’s defence

If you ask a group of RB Leipzig fans who they’ve connected with this season, one name will keep cropping up – Mohamed ‘Mo’ Simakan.

With the trust of coach Domenico Tedesco and his team-mates, the 21-year-old has established himself as a natural leader for Die Roten Bullen since arriving from Strasbourg in August 2021.

And ahead of the crunch Europa League semi-final against Rangers (Simakan is suspended for the first leg) and the DFB-Pokal final against Freiburg, we caught up with the Frenchman to discover what makes him a cult figure.

01 On the pitch, he turns into a lion

Don’t be confused by his infectious smile and relaxed nature, when he steps out into the Red Bull Arena he’s a ferocious competitor with a ‘scary’ hunger and desire to win.

Simakan reveals: “The most important thing for me is to show I have the fighting spirit. In real life, people know I’m always smiling, but as soon as I’m on the pitch my friends tell me they are scared sometimes. To them, I look like a lion.”

02 His progression has been fast

Simakan has thrived playing as a right-sided centre-back © RB Leipzig

Simakan has adapted quickly to his new environment and life in the Bundesliga, alongside thriving upon being deployed as a right-sided central defender. The speed in which he’s flourished is something he credits to 'the Leipzig DNA'.

“I’m definitely making the biggest progress of my life right now,” he said.

“This year, I feel like I have way more maturity. I feel more balanced in my head. Tactically and technically speaking, I’ve also reached a new level.”

03 He’s relentless in the pursuit of reaching his potential

Quick, strong in the air and well recognised for winning one-on-one duels, Simakan is already a formidable defender, but he’s fully embraced the challenge of unlocking his full potential.

“In the past, I had to hear from others whether I’m good or not,'' he says. “But now I’m able to criticise myself. I spend time watching my games again and again on video. It’s important. I feel like I can get out of my own body to really understand what’s going right or wrong.”

04 Giving joy to the fans is part of his personality

Simakan is always at the heart of team celebrations © RB Leipzig

Simakan fondly remembers the first match with supporters at the Red Bull Arena this season, a 2-1 victory over Dortmund in November. He stayed on the pitch long after the final whistle to celebrate with the fans and has enjoyed a close bond ever since. It's a spectacle he now repeats regularly, no more so than after the dramatic DFP-Pokal semi-final win over Union Berlin.

He says: “I have a connection with the supporters here. When I arrived, they saw me with my red hair in the colour of the club and were already curious about me.

“Then, we played our first game in front of the crowd. I was so happy to see the fans again, I started to celebrate with them after the game. Normally, we do it as a group, but I wanted to stay with the fans even longer and enjoy this moment. I want to give them all I can.”

05 He’s repaying the trust shown in him

Simakan loves working with 'honest' coach Domenico Tedesco © RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have been one of the form teams in Europe since the turn of the year and now have the opportunity to both qualify for a prestigious European final and win a first major title with the DFB-Pokal cup.

Simakan puts the results down to the positivity within the group and the trust and honesty shown by Tedesco. He reveals: “We’re not just team-mates or friends. I feel like I’m in a family bubble.

“My coach trusts young players. He helps me to play free. He takes responsibility for his choices and he’s not afraid to share what he feels. I like this honesty in football.”