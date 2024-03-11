These need-to-know stats show why MotoGP™ has the wow factor right now

MotoGP™ champion Marc Márquez on reverse planning “When I realised my arm wasn’t ready to win races, that’s when I started to make some realistic goals.” Few athletes can claim to have redefined their sport in the way MotoGP™ rider Marc Márquez has. The eight-time world champion frequently defies the laws of physics with his spectacular and skillful riding style. During his appearance on the Mind Set Win podcast, though, it’s the Spaniard’s mental techniques that are in the spotlight and not his undoubted physical talents. Host Cédric Dumont hears how Marc has used his positive mentality to overcome three “nightmare” seasons of injury battles and get back to doing what he loves best – racing. During these challenging moments, Marc had to set himself new “realistic” goals which would eventually lead to his ultimate goal of winning again. And it’s this process of reverse planning that Cédric explores before providing us with an exercise to take away and use in our own daily life to help with our goal setting and reaching our targets.