Noel Robinson: The shy dancer from Munich who became a worldwide phenomenon

Back then, I was nowhere near as big as I am now. I started when I was still in training. At some point I had one or two million followers and could already make a living from it. And of course, that reassured my parents at first, they saw that there was money coming in, that could live off it easily, even move out, so that wasn't a problem at all. But it wasn't like everything is now.

There were several levels of what 'going through the roof' meant. Back then, 'going through the roof' was a video in which I danced with a policeman in Munich, I just went there and started dancing. That was the first video in the millions. The first video that really took off, I think it had around 40m [views] at the time, was actually my hair. It was lockdown, and I had to think of something I could do because I couldn't dance outside due to Covid. So, I made a video in which I let my hair pop out of my hood to a sound, and suddenly it had 40m views. That was briefly my thing during the time when I couldn't do anything outside.

Then came a time when development came to a standstill. I first grew from 300,000 to 1m [followers], then I stood still at 1m for over a year. It was just like that for a year, nothing went up, nothing at all. I was a bit frustrated, but then I went back to dancing, dancing and one day, I brought my hair back into play. I went up to a security guard and pulled my hood down. He was so happy all of a sudden, he hugged me, it was really nice. Then I put a soundtrack over it, and the video suddenly had 100m views. From that day on, I completely brought my hair back into the game. I did this move everywhere: at the doctor's, at the police station, everywhere, and all the videos went viral.

That's how the hype really started up again, but the problem was I didn't want to be known for just taking my hood down, so then I immediately combined it with dancing again, and everything just went completely crazy.