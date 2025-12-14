Fernández and González bid each other a glorious farewell in Barcelona

Bea González - Claudia Fernández upset the order once again in their final match as a pair, while in the men's contest, top seeds Arturo Coello – Agustín Tapia adapt to slow court conditions, proving too much for second seeds Alejandro Galán – Federico Chingotto. Here are five highlights from an incredible final in Barcelona.

01 González and Fernández end their partnership in the best way possible

Bea González and Claudia Fernández finish the season with an impressive win © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Among all contenders, third seeds González and Fernández stand out as the only team to regularly challenge the dominance of top seeds Triay – Brea and second seeds Sánchez – Josemaría in the women’s draw.

Following consecutive titles at the Dubai P1 and the Mexico Major, 'Bea' and 'Clau' were chasing another chance to topple the sport’s biggest names. Their performance was flawless on the way to the final, where they arrived without conceding a single set, sparking talk of a possible third win in a row.

In the final, they faced their main rivals this season: Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea, who, despite their dominance as the top seeds, had been unable to beat them in a final this season (González and Fernández have a 4-0 win record in final matches).

González and Fernández rode that momentum through the first set, knowing the slower court could pose a challenge for their opponents and playing long, tactical points that slowed Triay and Brea’s pace, securing the set (6-4).

Bea González with the trophy © Alberto Nevado /Red Bull Content Pool

Brea and Triay’s reaction was incredible, quickly regaining control of the match and making it look like a completely different match-up. Before González and Fernández could try to come up with a solution, the second set was already in the top seeds’ hands (6-0).

Despite their youth (González is 24 and Fernández is only 19), the third seeds played the third set with remarkable poise, realising they were in a situation they had already experienced many times, and reducing unforced errors while putting their rivals in uncomfortable situations. Thanks to their superior performance in the decisive moments, they pulled off another impressive victory with a 6-3 score in the third set.

The Barcelona Finals marks the third straight title for González and Fernández, and their sixth of the season, further proof they’re always in the mix, even when underestimated. This win puts them level with second seeds Ariana Sánchez and Paula Josemaría in Premier Padel titles this year (Sánchez and Josemaría also won the FIP World Cup Pairs in Kuwait).

The recent news of González and Fernández’s split, now confirmed, came as a surprise to many fans, given their strong partnership and ability to regularly challenge the top two teams.

02 Coello and Tapia show why they’re number one

Tapia and Coello capped the season off in spectacular fashion © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

Top seeds Agustín Tapia – Arturo Coello were coming off yet another impressive win in the Mexico Major two weeks ago (their 12th trophy of the season). This time in Barcelona, however, playing on a much slower court, their versatility would be put to the test, as opportunities to capitalise on their smashes would be much rarer.

But 'Mozart' Tapia and 'King' Coello looked unbothered by this possible obstacle. They dialled in from the first match against eighth-seeded Javi Leal – Lucas Bergamini, who were only able to score four games in the whole match (6-2, 6-2). In the semi-finals, fifth-seeded Franco Stupaczuk – Martín Di Nenno presented a slightly bigger challenge, but were also unable to score a single set (7-5, 6-2).

As in nine of the past 11 tournaments, second seeds Alejandro Galán and Federico Chingotto were once again poised to meet Tapia and Coello in the final for another showdown between the tour’s top two duos.

Ale Galán gave it his all in the final © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

In this showdown, both teams came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, anticipating what would be one of the best padel matches we’ve ever witnessed. During the tie break, Galán showed his almost superhuman instincts, with quick and precise reactions to his opponents’ powerful shots to secure key points and score the first set for his team (7-6).

During the second set, Tapia and Coello fully displayed their arsenal, with Tapia firing smashes from the serve line and Coello covering all sorts of angles at the net to tie the match (6-3).

The third set was another thriller, with the top seeds breaking 'Chingalán’s' serve early on and maintaining their advantage up to 5-4, when Galán decided to risk it all with high-risk, high-reward exchanges at the net. This pressure enabled the second seeds to recover their break and tie the match, 5-5. Just like in the first set, the game was heading to the tie break, where Chingotto couldn’t withstand the firepower aimed at him and made a few mistakes, enabling Tapia and Coello to earn an extremely hard-fought win (7-6).

The Barcelona Finals is Tapia and Coello’s 13th title of the season across 23 tournaments, and it shows they are as versatile as they are powerful. Unsurprisingly, their partnership is one of the few at the top of the ranking that will stay together, projecting a long-term dynasty that’s already one of the most dominant ones in history.

03 Watch replay: Premier Padel 2025 Barcelona Finals final showdown

Premier Padel 2025 Finals – Barcelona The final two teams fight for the crown at the grand finale of the Premier Padel 2025 season in Barcelona.

04 Barcelona goes all in on padel

Barcelona continues to solidify itself as one of the padel capitals of the world, with more than 15,000 fans packing the Palau Sant Jordi to witness the best padel in the world.

The low altitude and mild temperatures in Barcelona made the court considerably slower than usual, rewarding patient, consistent pairs who relied on strategy and tactics to win points.

05 Incredible Barcelona highlights you might have missed

More than 15,000 fans packed the Palau Sant Jordi to see the action © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

During the semi-final match between top seeds Agustín Tapia – Arturo Coello and fifth-seeded Franco Stupaczuk – Martín Di Nenno, Tapia hit an unprecedented no-look 'scorpion' shot after a rebound off the wall that made the crowd jump out of their seats. Tapia seemed to be in the mood for highlights in that match, as he then proceeded to retrieve a ball out of the court and put it back in with a flashy behind-the-back finish .

In the women’s semi-finals between third-seeded Bea González – Claudia Fernández and second-seeded Paula Josemaría – Ariana Sánchez, González perfectly anticipated Josemaría’s smash to gently deposit the ball close to the net post and win the point.

In the other semi-final between top-seeded Gemma Triay – Delfina Brea and fourth-seeded Andrea Ustero – Sofía Araújo, Triay used her instincts to recover her position at the net after a smash by Ustero and perfectly executed a 'dormilona' ('sleepy shot') using heavy backspin to place the ball right at the net.

Coming up: Offseason

The players will now enjoy a well-earned break © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

After the final fireworks in Barcelona, Premier Padel now enters a month-and-a-half-long offseason period before the 2026 season starts in mid-February.

Players will have time to rest after an intense 23-tournament season, as well as to sharpen their strategies and gel with their new team-mates. A considerable number of pairs across all levels of the ranking are splitting and starting fresh, searching for better results. These shake-ups will give fans new combinations, styles and rivalries to look forward to.

The 2026 season, with its calendar soon to be announced, will feature new tournaments, new scenic venues, new teams and the same thrill and excitement only the best padel on the planet can provide.