Here’s what’s happening at Red Bull Art of Motion right now

After an epic start, Day 2 of Red Bull Art of Motion kicked off with a bang on what's normally the quiet island of Astypalea, Greece.

The Brits led the pack, with Ed Scott coming in first place in the Exploration Challenge, followed closely by training partner Travis Verkiak.

“There was a crazy energy around the day. I didn’t know if I'd done enough, but I’m happy with what I threw down.” said Ed after finding out the standings.

Don’t miss your chance to vote for the People’s Choice Award. Voting is open now !

01 How today's format works

The second stage of this multi-part competition is the Spot Challenge. In this part of the event, athletes are paired with one of eight world-class freerunning filmmakers in one incredible location to create a 45 to 60 second video in a single day. Videos will be judged on both the level of physical action as well as the creative concept of the film.

Learn more about the new format here !

Stefan Dollinger performs during the Spot Challenge © Julian Mittelstaedt/Red Bull Content Pool

02 What's the location like?

The location chosen for the Spot Challenge was picked for the variety of set-ups available in close proximity. Variable sized roof gaps, waterfall-style ledges and angled descents are all part of the unique architecture of the location. To up the game even further, a few choice additions have been made to the existing structures to create opportunities for never-before-possible moments, like the roof gap bar set-up and massive slant wall.

03 Who's competing?

It was a day of comebacks after the Exploration Challenge left several athletes with minor injuries, like Dominic Di Tommaso , who took a massive drop into a heavy concrete landing that had him unsure about his ability to continue.

He sat out the morning training for the Spot Challenge in hopes of putting together something big at the end of the day. And, as expected, he didn't disappoint.

Dominic Di Tommaso flying at the Spot Challenge © Julian Mittelstaedt/Red Bull Content Pool

When his time came he said: “I’m not going to try and match combos with all these other amazing athletes, I’m going to do what I do best and go big.” Which, in true Dom style, he did, smashing out the biggest trick of the day over a massive roof gap to the slant wall.

Last year’s champion, Krystian Kowalewski , was able to rejoin the other athletes after a night of recovery and made up for missing out on the first challenge with an impressive showing at the spot and a creative concept.

Krystian Kowalewski on the rooftops © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

04 What happened today?

The younger generation of athletes started off bright and early, starting filming straight away, with Noa Diorgina, Elis Torhall, and Travis Verkiak all laying down high-level lines straightaway. After arriving on the spot it all built up to an insane moment where Travis threw down a mind-blowing kong gainer over the central roof gap.

Travis Verkaik is in second place after day two © Julian Mittelstaedt/Red Bull Content Pool

Some of the more experienced competitors, like Krystian Kowalewski and Archie Aroyan, took their time, mentally breaking down their plan and banging them out as the day came closer to a close.

Bob Reese played to his strengths, using the set-up in the most creative way, finding elements like a broom to climb up the slant for a huge wall flip and a rickety old chair for a remarkably clean cartahara. Bob wasn’t alone in his creative pursuits, as clever cameos played parts in Ella Bucio of Mexico’s video, as well as some of the powerful acrobatics that she’s made a name for herself with.

Bob Reese and his broom! © Julian Mittelstaedt/Red Bull Content Pool

France’s Lilou Ruel used her love of fashion to create a visually stunning film that tied in perfectly with her flow. She managed to put down several strong lines, including a 360-dive roll over a roof gap and a clean swing-cast off the bar, followed seamlessly with touchdown raiz into cork swing through cork.

In the end, a straight up one-take line from Ed Scott ending up being one of the most impressive things we saw over the whole day. He nailed his gainer precision on the edge of a building three stories up, hit the biggest running jump of the event so far, and managed to have his filmer, Ryan Houchin of the US, jump a roof gap with him while filming. It was an inspired day from both the athletes and the filmmakers.

Britain's Ed Scott leads the way after day two © Alex Grymanis/Red Bull Content Pool

05 What happened during the Exploration Challenge?

The first day of competition had the athletes searching the island for their perfect locations to shoot three clips during the Exploration Challenge. They collaborated with other competitors to film each other, laying down their most fluid lines or their biggest tricks.

“I think this new format is really cool.” said last year’s female champion, Noa Diorgina from the Netherlands. “Training with friends, shooting videos, this what we do all the time. And it’s in one of the best locations I’ve ever trained at.”

Shea Rudolph laid down a line that started and ended with bangers on the stone staircases surrounding the windmills, specifically a running gainer precision step through right into a flare to cast back that earned him third place.

In the end the British besties Travis and Ed battled it out for first and second place on the classic rooftops overlooking the sea.

Travis Verkaik leaps across a massive gap © Little Shao Travis Verkaik shows no fear over a huge jump © Little Shao Over the edge © Little Shao

The day definitely took its toll on the athletes, as we saw a few people having to take a break early in the competition due to injury. Japanese style master Ryuya Kawasaki tweaked his ankle on a cartahara and last year’s Red Bull Art of Motion champion Krystian Kowalewski had to sit out the whole day after a rough landing on his first trick of the day.

A twist of fate led to online qualifier Aiden Rudolph of the US having to drop out of the competition at the last minute due to an injury during his preparation. Luckily, an equally skilled athlete was close at hand as the second-place finisher from the Online Qualifier was Aiden’s twin brother Shea.

Each of the competitors put together their own unique take on the challenge and delivered stunning videos of their moves, but in the end it was Ed Scott’s massive flip precision over the roof gap directly into the layout palm drop that earned him his top place in the standings. At the end of the day athletes submitted their best clips to judges and online for the People’s Choice Award. Go watch and vote now !

1 min Ed Scott Twice a Red Bull Art of Motion runner-up, Britain's Ed Scott always performs well on the big stage.

French fan favourite, Lilou Ruel, rounded out the day making a big splash as she finished her last run with a leap into a swimming pool from the second-storey balcony of her hotel room.

Lilou Ruel soars over a pool © Little Shao Miranda Tibbling with a clean twist © Alex Grymanis/Red Bull Content Pool Archie Aroyan hitting some stylish air © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool Dominic Di Tommaso with a hefty Kong vault over a roof gap © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool Dominic Di Tommaso and Ed Scott review clips after throwing down a line © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

06 Here are the standings

After two days of competition we have a few athletes pushing their way to the head of the pack, but it’s still anyone’s game at this point. Judges have their work cut out for them with 16 incredible videos to review.

Judging will take place throughout the day as edited videos begin to roll in. Keep posted here for the latest results! As of now, here's where we currently stand after Day 1:

Overall top-five

Ed Scott Travis Verkiak Shea Rudolph Evgeny 'Archie' Aroyan Elis Torhall

Female top-three

Lilou Ruel Sydney Olsen Miranda Tibbling

07 What's up next?

Clips from the Exploration Challenge are live on www.redbullartofmotion.com . We're giving YOU the power to vote for your favourite. Voting is open until June 12th at 2pm CEST. Go vote now!

On Sunday, June 12, tune into the livestream on @redbullfreerunning Facebook and Tiktok at 3pm CEST! All the athletes will compete in a combo style event. They have three attempts to hit their best trick in under 10 seconds!

Stay tuned on @redbullfreerunning Facebook and Tiktok for clips from the first two days of competition!