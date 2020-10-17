Who made it on the final live show of the Red Bull BC One E-Battle?
Find out how Russia locked down half of the available spots on the final live show of the Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2020 and who secured the other spots.
We’re all missing the days of tearing apart dancefloors together, the raucous energy of audience applause and the thumping bass of our favourite DJs from behind the decks. While the future of getting down in real life is still on pause, Russia’s B-Boys and B-Girls competing in the Red Bull BC One E-Battle came together to deliver the next best thing this Saturday night.
Top 8 B-Girls and B-Boys
The Top 8 B-Girls and B-Boys went head to head online from various locations around the world that ranged from their studios and apartments to car parks and hotel lobbies – or, in Russia’s case, in between a massively energetic and dope crowd of fans.
MC Redchild kicked things off from Salzburg in Austria as the host alongside DJ Cosmic who was set up behind a flash set of technics ready to drop beats for the battles. Lilou, AT and Aslan came together once again to judge this week’s round.
Red Bull BC One All Star Ronnie linked up as the special guest for this week to offer up his expert insight into each round and break down the finer elements that fans might miss. He was quick to express how fresh the new generation of breakers are, how high the levels on the scene have evolved and that each dancer brought the vibe of a big stage battle while adjusting to their respective spaces.
Here’s what went down on the floor and why you can’t afford to not pull up to the semi-finals and final next Saturday.
The B-Girl battles
Babyball vs Yell
The first matchup of the night saw B-Girl Babyball from China go up against South Korean B-Girl Yell in a rematch of their Top 16 battle of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2019.
Both dancers brought a similar aesthetic to their funk-laden rounds. Each round became a masterclass in musicality and smooth execution, whether that was slick footwork, threads, power moves, freezes or – for Babyball – being totally unfazed by a delivery man walking right across the lobby floor while she was performing her round.
In the end, B-Girl Yell won the judges' vote.
Nadia vs Jilou
Nadia's first round set the tone and woke everyone up, no doubt. Despite the fact that Jilou had a hip injury, each round was a constant back and forth of dynamics, pulse-racing flips and crazy flexibility.
The energy from Nadia's crowd looked like it gave her an advantage, but from the start of 2020 she's been coming at the scene on a whole new level. Having fought past her injuries and paused to give birth to her first child before making her comeback this year, it's impossible not to feel Nadia's reignited hunger for breaking, which convinced the judges.
Madmax vs Ayu
Japanese B-Girl Ayu has her quickness and skills on point, especially considering she spent her time in lockdown training with her Red Bull BC One World Champion sister Ami. However, it was last year's semi-finalist of the Red Bull BC One E-Battle, Belgium's B-Girl Madmax who would steal the Top 8 spot.
Ayu came with ferocious musicality, swiftness, complex threads and power moves that appeared effortless. Madmax mixed her original flavour, technique and flow to deliver pure fire rounds that won't soon be forgotten.
Stefani vs Art
UK B-Girl Stefani exploded onto the screen for her first round with a series of strong power sets and unexpected, hidden moves we've not seen from the B-Girl before.
It's no doubt that both B-Girls are helping to push the levels on the scene up and up. However, B-Girl Art came for blood, and after flexing the dexterity of her skillset over two huge, stamina-defying rounds of massive moves, it was be the Russian B-Girl who'd won over the judges.
The battles of the B-Boys
Jamal vs Xak
B-Boy Jamal from Russia’s Predatorz Crew was out to make his crewmates proud. He utilised the whole stage for each of his rounds and ignited an explosive pace for the B-Boy portion of the Top 8 battle.
He executed an air chair flare at the end that made the crowd behind, judges and viewers go crazy. Xak came with pure creative flavour, his original dope style, fluidity, and footwork. Both B-Boys set it off right and set the standards for the E-battle to fever pitch. In the end, Jamal won the judges' vote.
Johnny Fox vs TawfiQ
Spanish B-Boy Johnny Fox and Ruggeds Crew B-Boy TawfiQ from the Netherlands flexed their experience on the scene and went hard for each round of their battles. Johnny Fox delivered complex transitions, threads and freezes before gassing out in the final round right when TawfiQ was just warming up.
Fuelled by the hype of his crewmates, TawfiQ whipped off his t-shirt and let him have it for his final round. He brought the energy up and the level of difficulty beyond.
TawfiQ took the Battle.
Nasty Ray vs The Wolfer
San Jose B-Boy Nasty Ray pushed his sofa back and utilised the floor of his kitchen over a series of sharp rounds that showcased his experience while showing off his unique character and his skills as an entertainer.
Austrian-based B-Boy and 2018 Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher winner The Wolfer did the same and beyond that. In the end, that landed him a unanimous vote from the judges.
Gun vs Vero
The last battle of the night was a tight matchup. South Korean B-Boy Vero proved he’s a breaker who can clock as much attention as a Red Bull BC One World finalist on a big stage as much he can in an empty studio, by himself, minus any crewmates, a crowd or gimmicks. Vero mixed signature moves like his hat tricks with new footwork and power moves that lit up each of his rounds.
But again, Russia was representing hard, and Gun delivered on-par rounds with raucous energy that led to the only tiebreaker of the night, and his eventual win.
The upcoming battles on the final live show of the Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2020
- The Wolfer (Austria) vs Gun (Russia)
Don't miss the final live show of the Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2020 coming up on October 24, 8 pm CEST. Watch it on Red Bull TV, along with replays of the Top 8 and Top 16.