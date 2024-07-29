HYROX event calendar revealed – where to race this season

HYROX has swept the fitness world by storm, combining functional exercises with running intervals in a challenging and competitive format that's achievable regardless of age or ability.

Since the first HYROX Hamburg in 2018, the fitness racing series has exploded in popularity and spread far and wide. For its seventh season, there will be a HYROX event on five continents for the first time – HYROX Cape Town in September is the first to be held in Africa – while countries such as Canada and Belgium will also host their debut events. The 2024–25 season will also see the return of athlete favorite events, while many are expanding to cope with the increased demand.

As well as being a sport that's open to all, each HYROX event gives participants the chance to qualify for the HYROX World Championship. All they have to do is win their division's age group. But which division is right for you?

8 exercise stations are interspersed with 1km runs at HYROX events © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

01 HYROX race divisions

Each HYROX event has three different race divisions – Singles, Doubles and Relay – but all follow a similar format. There are also Open and Pro categories within the singles and doubles divisions, while each is broken down further by age group. This enables athletes to compete alongside all ages, but see how their results compare to competitors of a similar age bracket.

The race itself splits eight functional workout stations with eight 1km runs and all are completed in the same order regardless of division or category. As there’s no time limit, this makes HYROX open to all abilities, while there are easier and harder categories to compete in depending on your fitness and experience.

Singles Open

The easier of the two individual formats, Open is a solo event that sees each competitor complete all eight functional workout stations and eight 1km runs. Where it differentiates from the Pro format is the weight of equipment used during five of the eight stations.

Station Women Men Ski Erg 1,000m 1,000m Sled Push 12.5m x4 @ 102kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled Sled Pull 12.5m x4 @ 78kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled Burpee Broad Jump 80m 80m Rowing 1,000m 1,000m Farmers Carry 200m @ 16kg 200m @ 24kg Sandbag Lunges 100m @ 10kg 100m @ 20kg Wall Balls 75x @ 4kg 100x @ 6kg

Pros like Hunter McIntyre compete at the very top of HYROX, chasing titles © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

Singles Pro

The hardest format in HYROX, the pro division sees individuals tasked with shifting huge weights at each functional fitness station. The fastest pro athletes can qualify for the Elite 15 – a separate series that pits the 15 best HYROX athletes in the world against each other at several events throughout the season, with the best qualifying for the HYROX World Championship.

Station Women Men Ski Erg 1,000m 1,000m Sled Push 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 202kg incl. sled Sled Pull 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 153kg incl. sled Burpee Broad Jump 80m 80m Rowing 1,000m 1,000m Farmers Carry 200m @ 24kg 200m @ 32kg Sandbag Lunges 100m @ 20kg 100m @ 30kg Wall Balls 100x @ 6kg 100x @ 9kg

Doubles

The doubles division can be taken on as an all-women, all-men or mixed team – although in a mixed event, the weights are the same as those in the women's singles pro category. While both members of the doubles team have to complete all eight of the 1km runs, they can share the work at the functional fitness stations, making it arguably easier than the equivalent singles event as there's some opportunity to rest and recover between efforts

Station Women Men Mixed Ski Erg 1,000m 1,000m 1,000m Sled Push 12.5m @ 102kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled Sled Pull 12.5m @ 78kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled Burpee Broad Jump 80m 80m 80m Rowing 1,000m 1,000m 1,000m Farmers Carry 200m @ 16kg 200m @ 24kg 200m @ 24kg Sandbag Lunges 100m @ 10kg 100m @ 20kg 100m @ 20kg Wall Balls 100x @ 4kg 100x @ 6kg 100x @ 6kg

Pairs like Jake Dearden and Marc Dean both run the 8km, but split stations © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

Pro Doubles

The harder category of the doubles division, the pro class sees the weights upped in line with the singles pro category.

Station Women Men Ski Erg 1,000m 1,000m Sled Push 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 202kg incl. sled Sled Pull 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 153kg incl. sled Burpee Broad Jump 80m 80m Rowing 1,000m 1,000m Farmers Carry 200m @ 24kg 200m @ 32kg Sandbag Lunges 100m @ 20kg 100m @ 30kg Wall Balls 100x @ 6kg 100x @ 9kg

Relay

The four-person relay is a brilliant way to get started in HYROX © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

Relay is the most beginner-friendly HYROX division and is a great way for first-timers to get a taste of the action before moving onto doubles or even singles events. Completed in teams of four, each team member needs to complete two legs – a leg being comprising of a functional workout station and a 1km run.

Station Women Men Mixed Ski Erg 1,000m 1,000m 1,000m Sled Push 12.5m @ 102kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 102kg (W) incl. sled/ 12.5m @ 152kg (M) incl. sled Sled Pull 12.5m @ 78kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 78kg (W) incl. sled/ 12.5m @ 103kg (M) incl. sled Burpee Broad Jump 80m 80m 80m Rowing 1,000m 1,000m 1,000m Farmers Carry 200m @ 16kg 200m @ 24kg 200m @ (W) 16kg/ 200m @ (M) 24kg Sandbag Lunges 100m @ 10kg 100m @ 20kg 100m @ (W) 10kg/ 100m @ (M) 20kg Wall Balls 100x @ 4kg 100x @ 6kg 100x @ (W) 4kg/ 100x @ (M) 6kg

02 HYROX 2024–25 season calendar

July

July 27: HYROX Sydney – Sydney, Australia

The New South Wales city launched HYROX in Australia in 2023 and the event returns to the Sydney Showground for 2024. The third event of the 2024–25 HYROX season, it’s one of the earliest opportunities for all athletes to qualify for the 2025 HYROX World Championships.

August

August 17: HYROX Brisbane – Brisbane, Australia

A new addition to the HYROX calendar, the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre joins Melbourne (June 29-30), Sydney (July 27) and Perth (September 14) as one of Australia's four HYROX events.

August 31 – September 1: HYROX Singapore Expo – Singapore

After hosting the largest single-day event in HYROX history at the end of June, Singapore goes again with the HYROX Singapore Expo when the two days of fitness racing are part of the Singapore Fitness + Wellness Expo.

Where ever they are in the world, HYROX events follow an identical format © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

September

September 14: HYROX Perth – Perth, Australia

Another new Australian addition to the HYROX calendar, Perth is the last chance for Oceania-based athletes to qualify for the 2025 HYROX World Championships, so expect the competition to be fierce, with athletes who narrowly missed out in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane returning for one last roll of the dice.

September 21: HYROX Cape Town – Cape Town, South Africa

Africa joins the HYROX calendar for the 2024–25 season with the continent's first-ever event in Cape Town, South Africa.

September 28: HYROX Stuttgart – Stuttgart, Germany

The southwest German city hosts the first HYROX Germany of the season in the sport's spiritual home. Last year's event saw the current Women's Pro (16-24) world record set by Mirjam Von Rohr – 1h 2m 0s – and participants and spectators should expect a strong field packed with potential.

There's always a great atmosphere at any HYROX event © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

October

October 5-6: Goodlife Fitness HYROX Toronto – Toronto, Canada

After taking the United States by storm, the first HYROX event north of the border comes to Toronto's Enercare Centre in early October.

October 11-13: HYROX Amsterdam – Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Netherlands' capital hosts one of Europe's biggest HYROX events and the three-day 2024 edition is already a sell-out. Last year's event saw some of the biggest names in the sport competing, while Roel Gaasbeek broke the world record in the Men's Open (80-84), completing the course in 2h 8m 42s, showing that HYROX truly is for all ages and abilities.

October 12: HYROX Nice – Nice, France

The setting of the 2024 HYROX World Championships returns this season with its first stand-alone event at the Palais des Expositions de Nice.

October 19-20: HYROX Milan – Milan, Italy

After a successful Milan debut last October, HYROX returns to northern Italy for the country’s first event of the season. While no world records were set in 2023, the pro field was packed with athletes from across Europe aiming to qualify for the Elite 15 and major races, so expect the same this time round.

October 19: HYROX Incheon – Incheon, South Korea

Another country that debuted during the 2023–24 season, HYROX returns to South Korea at Incheon's Songdo Convesia in an earlier October spot.

October 25-27: HYROX Birmingham – Birmingham, UK

The fourth edition of the Birmingham NEC's iconic event has already sold out and it’s easy to see why. Last year, athletes got to rub shoulders with multi-time HYROX world champion Hunter McIntyre, who competed in the doubles alongside Jon Wynn. Expect star names once more.

October 26-27: HYROX Madrid – Madrid, Spain

The Spanish capital is home to a fast and furious course, and witnessed two world records during its March 2024 event – Tiago Lousa setting a 56m 36s in the Men’s Open (40-44) and Maria Pilar Serna Urnicia with a 1h 16m 55s in the Women’s Open (60-64).

The goal for pro level athletes is qualify for the Top 15 and World Champs © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

November

November 2-3: HYROX Hamburg – Hamburg, Germany

The home of HYROX, Hamburg is where it all began in April 2018. The location has become a pilgrimage site for athletes, so it's no surprise that the November edition is already a sell-out and will see 8,500 competing across the two days of action. The Hamburg Messe und Congress venue has been the scene for a number of world records over the years, including the current Women’s Open – Jana Sussman’s 59m 32s at last year’s event.

November 2-3: HYROX Poznań – Poznań, Poland

Poznań is the latest Polish city to get its own HYROX event, following in the footsteps of Warsaw, Gdansk and Katowice.

November 9-10: HYROX Paris – Paris, France

The City of Love will become the city of fitness racing once more, with 10,000 athletes and spectators expected to attend during the second annual HYROX event at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

November 9–10: HYROX Ciudad de Mexíco – Mexico City, Mexico

The high altitude of Mexico City makes this HYROX one of the toughest in the world. After debuting in April, it'll be two in one year for the Mexican capital, with fitness racing returning to Centro Citibanamex in November.

November 15-17: HYROX Dublin – Dublin, Ireland

The Irish capital got its first-ever HYROX in October 2023 and it’s fair to say that the event was a roaring success. This season’s original two-day event sold out instantly and has been expanded by another day due to high demand.

November 16: HYROX Chicago – Chicago, Illinois, USA

The first U.S. race of the season has already sold out and is operating a waiting list across its various categories. The setting of the first Major of the 2023–24 season, it witnessed the first Elite 15 races in HYROX history, as well as Ryan Kent's 55m 12s world record in the Men's Open (35-39).

November 23-24: HYROX Valencia – Valencia, Spain

The second of four Spanish HYROX events confirmed for the season, Valencia has historically attracted the likes of age-grouper Felicity Cole and the Elite 15's Michael Sandbach.

November 23: HYROX Dallas – Dallas, Texas, USA

The Texan city is one of the most popular venues in the U.S. and has been the setting for some of the fastest-ever group times. Last year, Rich Ryan and Pelayo Menendez-Fernandez set a blistering 48m 36s in the Men’s Open Doubles, while the pair were also part of the team that set the Men’s Relay world record – an even faster 47m 42s.

November 23-24: Cigna Healthcare HYROX Open Asian Championship – Hong Kong

The first-ever HYROX Asian Champion will be crowned this November, with Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo hosting Open championship races across men's, women's, men’s relay, women’s relay, mixed relay, doubles men, doubles mixed and doubles women.

November 29 – December 1: F45 HYROX London – London, UK

The British capital hosts one of the world’s most popular HYROX races and the 2023 edition saw more than 12,500 athletes take part over three days. Its moved to London Excel for the 2024–25 season, enabling even more athletes to compete on the biggest stage.

Expect plenty of records to fall during the 2024-25 events © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

December

December 7-8: HYROX Stockholm – Stockholm, Sweden

The third HYROX event to hit the Swedish capital has a lot to live up to. Last year witnessed then-world champion Hunter McIntyre set the current world record time of 53m 22s in the Men’s Pro division as part of the Elite 15 race series, qualifying fhim or the 2024 HYROX World Championship.

December 7: HYROX Anaheim – Anaheim, California, USA

Another event that's historically attracted some of the biggest names in the sport, HYROX Anaheim saw four world records broken last time out in May 2024, including the Men’s Open (40-44) with Lukas Storath’s 56m 18s and Women’s Pro (35-39) with Camilla Massa’s 1h 2m 37s.

December 7-8: HYROX Marseille – Marseille, France

The third French event of the 2024–25 season heads to Marseille’s Parc Chanot for the city’s first-ever HYROX. After the amazing shows in Nice and Paris, athletes and spectators can expect two days of full-on fitness racing.

December 14-15: HYROX Frankfurt – Frankfurt, Germany

The third and final HYROX Germany event confirmed for the so far, Frankfurt offers athletes in the sport's homeland their final shot at securing a 2025 HYROX World Championship spot. Notable competitors at the last event included 2021 World Champion Tobias Lautwein, who won the Men’s Pro event.

February

February 8: HYROX Switzerland – St. Gallen, Switzerland

After a two-and-a-half-year break, HYROX returns to Switzerland at a new venue in St. Gallen’s Olma Messen. Three then-world records were set the last time the sport featured in Basel, so expect fast times throughout the one-day event.

February 15: HYROX Bilbao – Bilbao, Spain

The first HYROX Spain of 2025 heads to the Bilbao Exhibition Centre for a single day of fitness racing. Anna Stellaard set the world record in the Women’s Open (35-39) – a 1h 3m 8s – last year, while the rest of the racing was completed at a very high pace.

February 22-23: HYROX Katowice – Katowice, Poland

A year on from its Katowice debut, HYROX returns to the southern city for the second Polish event of the 2024–25 season. Expanded from one to two days for the current season, it offers athletes of all abilities even more opportunities to compete and qualify for the 2025 HYROX World Championships.

HYROX will be a hard, but brilliant event to be a part of © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

March

March 22-23: HYROX Malaga – Malaga, Spain

The third annual HYROX Malaga is the fourth and final Spanish event of the season. The FYCMA-based event has shifted forward a month from last season, where David Martin Peral's 1h 1m 20s broke the world record in the Men’s Pro (45-49).

April

April 5-6: HYROX Belgium – Mechelen, Belgium

After exploding in popularity in neighboring countries, HYROX is finally making its Belgian debut in Spring 2025 at the Nekkerhal in Mechelen. Situated between Brussels and Antwerp and close to the border with the Netherlands, expect this to be an international affair with it one of the last opportunities for athletes to qualify for the HYROX World Championship.