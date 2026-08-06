The world title is on the line at Red Bull Stuttgart Cerro Abajo

On September 5–6, 2026, Red Bull Cerro Abajo comes to Germany for the first time . Stuttgart hosts the fourth and final stop of the World Series, where the 2026 world champion will be crowned.

01 What is Red Bull Stuttgart Cerro Abajo?

1 min Red Bull Stuttgart Cerro Abajo is coming For the first time ever, the world’s biggest urban downhill mountain bike series is coming to Germany.

As you'll see in the short clip above, Stuttgart's city centre will be transformed into a spectacular urban downhill course as 35 of the world's best riders race down staircases, through narrow alleyways and over specially built obstacles.

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What makes this event unique is that Stuttgart is more than just another stop on the calendar. It is the venue where the 2026 Red Bull Cerro Abajo World Champion will be crowned.hat makes it special: Stuttgart isn’t just another stop on the tour. This is where the 2026 Red Bull Cerro Abajo World Champion will be crowned.

Event Red Bull Stuttgart Cerro Abajo Date September 5–6, 2026 Location Stuttgart Discipline Urban Downhill MTB Riders 35 Admission Free Highlight World Series season finale

02 Why is the Stuttgart finale so important?

Stuttgart has never before hosted Red Bull Cerro Abajo © Gabriele Seghizzi/Red Bull Content Pool

Stuttgart marks the fourth and final round of the 2026 Red Bull Cerro Abajo World Series .

After three rounds of racing in Valparaíso and Genoa (twice) , the championship will be decided in Stuttgart. With valuable points still available, the overall title remains up for grabs, making this the most important race of the season.

For fans, it promises a dramatic conclusion as the world's best urban downhill riders go head to head for the championship.

03 Where can I catch up on this year's series so far?

Johannes Fischbach will have the home support behind him © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

The current season consists of these four main events at various locations. Catch up with the action at the links provided:

Quotation There's a huge community here, so I'm expecting plenty of fans along the course and an incredible atmosphere Johannes 'Fischi' Fischbach

04 Who are the favourites for the 2026 world title?

Roger Vieira leads the way ahead of Stuttgart © Gonzalo Robert/Red Bull Content Pool

Brazil's Roger Vieira arrives in Stuttgart leading the overall standings. After winning the previous round in Genoa, he heads into the season finale as the rider to beat.

However, several riders remain in contention for the championship. Germany's Johannes Fischbach currently sits third overall after finishing runner-up in Genoa, while Sebastian Holguín and Tomáš Slavík also remain firmly in the title fight.

Three-time German MTB champion Johannes 'Fischi' Fischbach will also have home support behind him as he looks to finish the season strongly. "What makes Stuttgart special isn't just the terrain, but the fact that the whole region is passionate about cycling. There's a huge community here, so I'm expecting plenty of fans along the course and an incredible atmosphere," he says.

05 Overall standings ahead of the final in Stuttgart

Red Bull Cerro Abajo Championship standings 1 149 points 2 95 3 85 4 83 5 45 Rank Person Result 1 149 points 2 95 3 85 4 83 5 45

06 What is the Stuttgart course like?

It wouldn't be Red Bull Cerro Abajo without some steep steps © Gonzalo Robert/Red Bull Content Pool

The course makes full use of Stuttgart's unique landscape, taking riders downhill through the heart of the city.

The event motto, D' Stäffele nonder, (Swabian German for "down the steps") reflects the city's famous stairways, which feature prominently throughout the course. Riders can expect:

Steep stair sections

Narrow alleyways

Technical direction changes

Jumps and drops

Urban obstacles

High-speed sections

The fastest riders will reach speeds of around 60kph.

07 How does urban downhill work?

Red Bull Cerro Abajo is built around vertiginous city-centre courses © Gary Go/Red Bull Content Pool

Urban downhill combines traditional mountain bike downhill racing with technical city-centre courses.

Instead of racing on mountain trails, riders tackle staircases, walls, alleyways and purpose-built obstacles through urban environments. The fastest time wins, meaning every second counts and even the smallest mistake can make the difference between victory and defeat.

08 Which riders should you watch out for?

Roger Vieira (BRA)

Roger Vieira is chasing the title in Stuttgart © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

The current World Series leader won the previous round in Genoa and arrives in Stuttgart as the leading contender for the world title.

Sebastian Holguín (COL)

Colombia's Sebastian Holguín set a course record in Valparaíso © Luis Barra/Red Bull Content Pool

One of the sport's most consistent riders, the Colombian currently sits second in the overall standings and remains firmly in championship contention.

Tomáš Slavík (CZE)

Tomáš Slavík is synonymous with urban downhill © Gabriele Seghizzi/Red Bull Content Pool

Few names are more closely associated with urban downhill than Czech star Slavík , who's enjoyed outstanding success throughout his career and is once again among the favourites.

Johannes Fischbach (GER)

Johannes Fischbach is expecting a great atmosphere at his home race © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

The three-time German MTB champion will compete in front of a home crowd at Germany's first Red Bull Cerro Abajo event, with valuable championship points still to play for.

Adrien Loron (FRA)

Adrien Loron is sitting in fourth heading into Stuttgart © Kevin Molano/Red Bull Content Pool

After a podium finish in Genoa, the French rider heads to Stuttgart full of confidence.

09 The story of Red Bull Cerro Abajo

Valparaíso, Chile is the series' spiritual home © Luis Barra/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Cerro Abajo has become one of the world's leading urban downhill series, with iconic races across Latin America and Europe producing spectacular action, breathtaking speeds and memorable championship battles.

In 2026, Stuttgart becomes the series' first German host. With the World Series finale and the championship title both decided there, the event promises to be one of the biggest moments in the history of Red Bull Cerro Abajo.