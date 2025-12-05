Kalle Rovanperä heads to a new challenge: Super Formula

Super Formula is the closest thing to Formula One outside the World Championship, and for two-time World Rally Champion Kalle Rovanperä , the quickest route to racing at the pinnacle of motorsport. The competition is the highest level of single-seater racing series in Japan, sitting above the domestic F3 and Super GT competitions. The cars' performance is even closer to that of an F1 car than to F2, the official feeder championship.

Kalle Rovanperä is focused on moving to F1 © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

01 What is Super Formula?

Super Formula is the top level of motorsport in Japan. It's an open-wheel racing series where 22 drivers compete in cars with almost exactly the same performance. Thanks to the high levels of downforce, those cars produce blistering speeds, making the series one of the fastest and most competitive in world racing. The competition has long attracted some of the best drivers, both from Japan and internationally, including Michael Schumacher. Of the current F1 grid, Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly both came agonisingly close to being the Super Formula champion before graduating to Formula One, and the reigning champion is Red Bull Junior Team driver Ayumu Iwasa.

World Rally Champion Rovanperä is entering the series to help him fully adapt to circuit racing. Having won the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, Rovanperä took time out to try his hand at drifting before returning to rally and coming to a third world title. Now the ambitious Finn made a bold decision to quit WRC for a career in single-seaters. In 2026, he will race in Super Formula, in pursuit of the ultimate goal of reaching Formula One.

I look forward to pushing myself forward when I start with a clean slate Kalle Rovanperä

02 What makes Super Formula so fast (and so respected)

As Japan's highest and fastest formula car racing series, Super Formula is a showcase for the best in Japanese motorsport and one of the toughest tests of driving skill in the world. But it's also competition between the car-making giants, Toyota and Honda, who own half the circuits where 10 of the 12 races are held. The rivalry is fierce with many drivers nurtured by the marques and brought through the ranks in various domestic open-wheel series, Super GT and Super Formula Lights.

Most of those circuits started life as test tracks designed to put new cars through their paces, making each round a test of flat-out acceleration, grip and cornering. With power units providing the same output of about 550hp – half that of an F1 car – but the cars have aerodynamics for maximum downforce and huge Yokohama tyres to generate massive amounts of mechanical grip, allowing for high speed and low lap times.

Liam Lawson was runner up in Super Formula in 2023 © Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool

03 A quick history of Super Formula

Super Formula is the latest iteration of the All-Japan Formula 2000 that began in 1973. Since then, it’s been reinvented as All-Japan Formula Two, Formula 3000, Formula Nippon and finally Super Formula. Since 1973, the aim of the championship has been to be the ultimate domestic series for Japanese drivers and teams. Because there is no difference in the performance of the cars, tyres or engines, the outcome is determined by the driver's skill and the team's strategy.

The level of competition is very high, and numerous world-class drivers have proved their skills there prior to being signed to F1, including Japan's first full-time F1 driver, Satoru Nakajima and seven-time F1 World Champion, Michael Schumacher. Others include Aguri Suzuki, Takuma Sato and, more recently, Pierre Gasly, Stoffel Vandoorne and Liam Lawson. Felix Rosenqvist, Álex Palou and Patricio O'Ward raced there before switching to IndyCar in the US.

There's a reason that they send drivers here, and it's because the championship is such high level, the cars are so much faster than anything in Europe other than Formula One. It really bridges the gap Liam Lawson

Super Formula action at the Fuji Speedway near Tokyo © Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool

04 How does Super Formula compare with F1 and IndyCar?

An F1 car beats the Super Formula SF23 for outright speed, acceleration and stopping power, but it's considerably more highly engineered (and expensive). But F1 regulations limit aerodynamics as the sport focuses on creating more durable, economic and powerful hybrid engines while promoting overtaking and wheel-to-wheel racing. Even though the SF23 only has 550hp, the high downforce, light weight and soft tyre compounds allow the cars to accelerate and corner at incredible speeds that come close to matching F1.

The only track they have in common is Suzuka, where the fastest-ever lap is 1:26.983, set by Max Verstappen in qualifying for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. The lap record is 1:30.965 and was set by Andrea Kimi Antonelli at the same round. The all-time fastest lap in Super Formula is Nick Cassidy's 1'34.442 from 2020. That's about 3.5 seconds a lap.

Top speeds and power output for F1 in 2026 remain TBC, but the existing hybrid engines will generate half of their HP from the new MGU-K element.

IndyCar is a tougher comparison, but the chassis for both series is built by Dallara, helping to create a level playing field. Built to withstand oval racing, the IndyCar is much heavier and slightly slower to accelerate, but it outpaces both Super Formula and even F1 on ovals.

Series: Formula One (up to 2025) Formula One (from 2026) Super Formula IndyCar Power Unit: 1.6L V6 turbo hybrid 1.6L V6 turbo hybrid 2.0L turbo I4 2.2L V6 twin-turbo Output More than 1000hp About 1000hp 550hp 750hp Hybrid system Full hybrid system 50/50 ICE/electric N/A Light hybrid assist Top speed 350km/h 355km/h 320km/h 370km/h (ovals) 300km/h (road) Weight 798kg 768kg 677kg 767kg (ovals) 771kg (roads) Length 5.6m 5.4m 5.2m 5.2m Width 2m 1.9m 1.9m 1.9m Height 0.95m 0.95m 0.96m 1.2m

05 What's the format of the Super Formula championship?

There are seven race weekend races in the Super Formula calendar held at five challenging circuits: Suzuka, Fuji Speedway, Motegi, Autopolis and Sportsland SUGO. Five of the weekends are doubleheaders with two races, plus practice and qualifying sessions. Race distance is typically 250km and includes at least one mandatory pit stop, with drivers having to use both a medium and soft tyre compound during the race.

Points are awarded for qualifying and the races. In Qualifying, there are three points for pole, two for front row and one for P3. Race winners score 20 points, with 15 points for runner-up, 11 for third, with points available down to P10.

Super Formula has two rounds at Suzuka © Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool

06 The 2026 Super Formula calendar

This year's schedule consists of 12 races, including five doubleheaders, with only Autopolis and Sugo as single-race weekends.

Circuit Date Mobility Resort Motegi April 3-5 Autopolis Speedway April 24-26 Suzuka Circuit May 22-24 Fuji Speedway July 17-19 Sportsland Sugo August 7-9 Fuji Speedway October 9-11 Suzuka Circuit November 20-22

07 What are the circuits like in Super Formula?

Suzuka: A legendary circuit for F1 fans as it's been the scene of showdowns and triumphs for greats like Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. Super Formula will visit it twice in the season for four races, and it's usually where the title is decided. Designed by John Hugenholtz, it's a 5.8km figure-of-eight circuit that's narrow by modern standards, making overtaking tricky. With its mix of hairpins and high-speed corners, it offers an all-round test for drivers, and the famous 130R corner rewards the bravest.

Fuji Speedway: Famously the venue for the first F1 Japanese Grand Prix when James Hunt took the championship. It's been extensively remodelled since by Hermann Tilke and hosts the 6 Hours of Fuji – a mainstay of the World Endurance Championship – and a round in the D1 drifting championship. The 4.5km circuit features a long main straight, fast corners like 300R, and a technical uphill section, offering an all-round test of skills.

Mobility Resort Motegi: Formerly the Twin-Ring Motegi – is home of the Japanese MotoGP and the scene of three victories by Marc Marquez, each time sealing his world championship in 2014, 2016 and 2018. Motegi also hosted Japan's first IndyCar race on its oval course. Super Formula will use the 4.7km road course, which was designed as a test circuit by Honda. The key overtaking spot will be the hairpin at T11 just before the huge back straight.

Autopolis Speedway: Owned by Kawasaki, Autopolis in Kyushu is the most remote track on the calendar and the highest, sited 3km above sea level. With its signature Roller Coaster Straight, the elevation changes over 50m around this 4.6km track, which also features complex corners, two hairpins and a high-speed main first sector.

Sportsland Sugo: Another test track, Yamaha’s Sportsland Sugo is only 3.7km long, but the elevation changes are even more dramatic (70m). It opens with a technical, downhill first half of medium-speed corners, followed by a faster, flowing second half, with a banked final corner (110R) leading back up the hill to the grandstand straight. Sugo also has a limited runoff area, so any mistake is likely to be punishing.

Kalle Rovanperä and Sébastien Ogier © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

08 What are the challenges of adapting from rally to circuit racing?

Kalle Rovanperä's move is unprecedented. A few F1 drivers have stepped into rally, notably World Champion Kimi Raïkkönen as well as Grand Prix winners Robert Kubica and Heikki Kovalainen. But while nine-time WRC champs Sébastien Loeb and Sébastien Ogier have tested in F1, no driver has ever made the leap from WRC to F1, although Loeb has turned his hand to circuit racing in both World Touring Car Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

While excited, Rovanperä is under no illusions about the challenge ahead: "I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, now we will be jumping into the deep end. I think the next two years will be the biggest challenge of my life," he said. "I really need to work hard. I will be the underdog every time I step into the car. I need to [push] myself to learn new things." Those include:

Race craft: The biggest challenge will be learning to race wheel-to-wheel instead of over a stage. Rovanperä has an advantage over many rally drivers in that he did a lot of karting as a boy. He has returned to circuit racing with drifting and stints in the Porsche Carrera Cup and the 24 Hours of Dubai. But in Super Formula, he'll need to perfect his skills at overtaking and defending at high speeds around a twisting race track.

Overtaking systems: In common with DRS in F1 and Push to Pass in IndyCar, Super Formula has a technical aid to encourage overtaking. The Overtaking System (OTS) boosts engine performance for 20 seconds at a time with a maximum of 10 OTS boosts per race. The system helps them to overtake or defend, depending on their strategy.

Downforce: While WRC uses some aerodynamics, a Super Formula car relies on downforce for much of its grip and high cornering speed.

Pit stops: Super Formula is the only F1 feeder series to have pit stops, as drivers must use both tyre compounds. As well as learning the mechanics of pitting, Rovanperä will also need to master pit strategy and know when to pit. His skill at reading conditions in WRC will be a considerable advantage when it comes to judging grip on dusty or wet tracks.

Mechanical skill: Or – how well can Rovanperä drive? As in F1, in Super Formula, there are strict limits on the number of engines each driver can use per season. If drivers burn through their allotted two engines for the season, they will be hit with a 20-place grid penalty. As well as being fast, Rovanperä's skill at maintaining the engine, knowing when to push and when to hold back, will come to the fore as he gets to grips with open-wheel racing.

I’m super motivated to get started and work really hard to achieve our goals to rewrite history Kalle Rovanperä

Super Formula champion Ayumu Iwasa © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull’s presence in Super Formula

In partnership with Honda-backed Team Mugen, Red Bull has brought a wealth of talent into the competition, including More than any other driver academy, the Red Bull Junior Team has used Super Formula and Team Mugen as a finishing school for its drivers – Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson were runners-up in 2017 and 2023, respectively. 2019 Super Formula champion Nick Cassidy raced in Red Bull colours as well as Pato O’Ward and Dan Ticktum. But the biggest triumph in the series was homegrown in the shape of 2025 Super Formula champion Ayumu Iwasa.

Super Formula action at Motegi in Japan © Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool

09 Why did Kalle Rovanperä choose Super Formula?

Having the backing of both Toyota and Red Bull means Rovanperä has the best possible footing for making his dramatic switch a success. Toyota gave him a smooth handover into a top team backed by the best mechanics available. Red Bull will support his move by helping him adjust his training and mental preparation to the new discipline. The partnership with HiTech will help him fine-tune his racing skills, ready for the next step into F2 and learn new circuits. The motorsport-mad lifestyle in Japan will also be a huge bonus, especially given Rovanperä's love of drifting.

Rovanperä enjoys continuity and support from Toyota as he steps across from Toyota Gazoo Racing in WRC to join the Toyota-powered KCMG team. "I understand that this move is surprising, bold, and very ambitious," said Rovanperä. "Some might even think it doesn't make sense, but I've been craving and working towards this for a while now.

"I'm fortunate and grateful for having been part of the Toyota family throughout my adult career. Big thank you to TGR for their continuous support and for having the confidence and commitment to enable my new career path."

10 Where to watch Super Formula...

You can watch action from the series on the official Super Formula app and YouTube channel as well as by subscription on Motorsport TV .