Seventeen million. It’s a number that’s hard to fathom for most people, but that’s the next milestone in terms of subscribers for David ‘TheGrefg’ Cánovas Martínez on YouTube. After starting out at the age of 14, TheGrefg has founded an esports team, written two books, starred in a TV show and broken a world record.

TheGrefg can seemingly do anything he sets his mind to, and he’s a role model to many gamers. We sat down with him to discuss his ambitions, his favourite games and much more.

One of the things I like the most about competitive gaming is that you can always improve something, David 'TheGrefg' Cánovas Martínez

The dream stream

TheGrefg’s enthusiasm is so strong it’s immediately disarming. He’s passionate, excited about the future and ready to entertain.

He tends to keep his gaming to his streams, though. “I don't play anything off camera,” he says, before giving us his list of favourites. “Call of Duty, League of Legends, and if there is a release for a cool game, something like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.”

And while he’s excited for that latest PS5 exclusive, he also can’t wait for the upcoming God of War, which is his biggest and most hyped game in the pipeline.

Who is TheGrefg?

David ‘TheGrefg’ Cánovas Martínez is a streaming superstar from Spain © Aitor Matauco/Red Bull Content Pool

To those who aren’t in the know, TheGrefg is the seventh-most subscribed to YouTuber in the whole of Spain, and his world record is for the most live viewers, with a sensational 2.4 million people all tuning in at once.

But how does he describe himself to people? “I consider myself a person that people quickly trust,” he says, “I meet people and suddenly they tell me super-intimate things. I am a cheerful kid, a joker – someone who tries to make people comfortable, and I’m also hard-working.”

He’s also his own biggest critic, it seems. “I pick on myself a lot," he says. "One of the things I like the most about competitive gaming is that you can always improve something,” before pointing out that getting better is one of his biggest motivations in life.

Personality and drive

TheGrefg is on camera a lot and produces a tremendous amount of content © Aitor Matauco/Red Bull Content Pool

TheGrefg, though, is a brand and not entirely the same as David the person. But there are plenty of similarities, as he explains: “Like TheGrefg, I'm a streamer, I'm crazy and never surrender.”

TheGrefg is also looking forward to collaborating with Red Bull. “What I look forward to the most and am excited about is the content that we can create together, with crazy experiences and with extraordinary people,” he says. “I just hope to make epic content that I can share with my audience, both live and in videos.”

The future

Like many in his genre, TheGrefg is on camera a lot and produces a tremendous amount of content. But things might be changing for him in that respect…

“Perhaps I'll be producing less in future,” he says. “Today I do many, many hours of content, so I would perhaps like some of this content to be of higher quality – even if that means producing a little less.”

In terms of the future, what does someone who's broken records, been on TV, made music, written books and has his own skin in a video game plan to do next? “I want to keep making content, keep doing epic things,” he says, “and let's see if we can revolutionise the live show a bit and make more top content.”

