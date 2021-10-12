Here are ten computer-game thought leaders who enrich our lives.

Four billion. That’s the number of people who regularly play video games globally. It’s so many people it’s hard to comprehend, so some more figures might help. The games industry generates about US$150 billion each year – that’s three times as much as Hollywood. The high-profile streamers who broadcast their video game adventures live online every day captivate thousands, while esports now attracts millions and could one day become an Olympic event.

Video games have a cultural – not just economic – impact, too. Games no longer shy away from difficult topics like climate change or even the Holocaust, and why should they? This, after all, is the leading medium for a whole generation, and surely will be for many more generations to come. The pandemic has also acted as a catalyst: while quarantining at home, you and your friends can be teleported to magic kingdoms at the push of a button, neutralise all that social distancing and feeling close at the same time. You log in, meet friends, watch films and hang out. Titles such as Fortnite, Animal Crossing and Roblox are now much more than just games; they’re complete social networks that sometimes even have their own currency and economic system.

Here we showcase ten radical thinkers who have helped elevate games from just a bit of fun to becoming radical change-makers in our society. Read on to learn how gaming could change the way we do sport, learn languages, make new friends, travel and experience the world we live in.

01 Anna Martin-Niedecken: Boost your fitness

Anna Martin-Niedecken wants to combine gaming and fitness training. © Züricher Hochschule der Künste

Gaming may improve your reaction times but no one has ever thought getting into top physical shape was one of the side effects. But Anna Martin-Niedecken wants to change that. Her startup, Sphery , combines gaming with holistic fitness training. In a high-tech cube the size of a room – the ExerCube – athletes plough their way through the levels, dodging virtual obstacles by doing push-ups or amassing points through jumps. The multi-sensory stimuli also improve cognitive fitness. The best part is, “You don’t feel as exhausted as you do when working out at a normal gym,” says Martin-Niedecken. The state is called flow, but that’s not all there is to it. A competitive league is already in the offing. This could be the sport of the future.

02 Danusch Fischer: Celebrate your heroes

True champions: Danusch Fischer’s team after winning the EU Masters © Philipp Neubauer

Can watching a football match enrich our lives? Naysayers will say nay but fans will say yes, their eyes wide with tension after their team scores a goal to pull back the lead, or they see the artfulness of someone like Lionel Messi on the ball, or that feeling of being part of a community. But according to Danusch Fischer, following esports can also enrich our lives. “Our professional players make extremely complex decisions in a very short time,” says the coach of Team BIG, a League of Legends (LoL) team. The action strategy show sees two teams of five go head to head, featuring characters selected from 150 candidates. Professionals practise for ten hours a day, and over time they develop their own personal styles. Seasoned viewers see the beauty in that, just as they do with Messi, but quicker. The 2019 world LoL final attracted 44 million viewers.

03 Jane McGonigal: Activate your superpowers

Jane McGonigal wrote a book on the principle behind her SuperBetter app © Getty Images

We often slip into the roles of superheroes when we game, but Jane McGonigal says video games can give us superpowers in our daily lives, too. The American inventor created the SuperBetter app , a tool that can help you become more resilient by dividing your daily life up into micro-tasks. Got yourself to do the washing-up? Go up a level. Finally sorted out that check-up at the doctor’s? Well just go and have a new sword for your avatar. There are quests, power-ups and end bosses. But it’s not about scary dragons here. It’s the monsters of your own psyche: self-doubt, procrastination or the sofa you can’t get up off – until you activate those superpowers.

04 Sebastian Meyer: Feel the community spirit

Communicating with his community is an important part of Meyer’s Job. © Paradoxsense

In a time of filter bubbles and social distancing, people are yearning for company more than ever, and some find it on Twitch , a portal where people stream their gaming sessions. Sebastian ‘Rewinside' Meyer is one of the biggest streamers in the German-speaking countries, with over 1.5 million followers. For many of his fans, the chat within his stream has become their second home. The streamer is a combination of host, entertainer and pastor. He entertains the audience and converses with them. Stressed at work, frustrated with the pandemic? People find that their favourite streamer will lend them his ear. Also, Meyer says the business is getting ever more professional, with Streamers already producing Saturday-night shows while still being your friend.

05 Attila Szantner: Beat pandemics

Attila Szantner wants to teach gamers to save the world. © NICOLAS RIGHETTI/MMOS, 2021 CCP EHF

Fighting zombies, winning races are collecting battleaxes are all great skills to have, but Attila Szantner can offer gamers deeper meaning. In the MMO [massively multiplayer online] game Eve Online , gamers can help solve the pressing issues facing humanity more quickly, from the pandemic to the discovery of exoplanets. “People play for millions of hours each day,” says Szantner. “We asked ourselves how we could extract from that something for the common good.”

New horizons: you’re playing a game but you’re also analysing research data © UNIVERSITY OF CAILLE, NEW EDEN

He and his partner Bernard Revaz founded Massively Multi-player Online Science , which puts developers work to research data that needs to be analysed into a game. Take the pandemic as an example: the players help analyse the cell types of the virus, or, to be more specific, clusters, by differentiating the various types. For this purpose, the players mark clusters as recognisable cell types during a space trip, for example, and in so doing acquire additional points. The cellular images are then integrated into the game in a visually appropriate way. Individual gamers have made 500 million such contributions to solving research questions like this, suggesting that this could be the brave new world of gaming.

06 Alen Gershenfeld: Experience the wonders of the world

With “Beyond Blue,” Alen Gershenfeld makes the oceans tangible. © Sebastian Bahr

Avoid plastic waste, use more environmentally friendly cosmetics and eat less fish are all things we can do to protect the oceans. The thing is, who’s going to think about the world’s seas all that much if they live in somewhere like British town of Bolton? With that in mind, American developer Alan Gershenfeld has invented the video game, Beyond Blue , a world where we get to explore brightly coloured coral reefs as marine biologists, for example.

Among giants: In “Beyond Blue” you become a marine biologist. © Beyondbluegame.com

The logic here is that anyone who comes eye to eye with a humpback whale in their living room in Bolton will do everything they can to protect these wonders of nature. Gershenfeld doesn’t worry that he has to battle for the public’s attention with action-packed games like Call of Duty. “Sometimes people want action and sometimes they want meaningful content,” he says. Why should games be any different in that regard from films, TV programmes and books?

07 Prof. Ingo Froböse: Strengthen your mental skills

Prof. Ingo Froböse believes gambling is equated with cognition training. © Sebastian Bahr

Professor Ingo Froböse is convinced that gaming looks good on your CV. The sport scientist at the German Sport University Cologne is conducting research into esports and sees many skills that could be practised with some occasional gaming. Take fine motor skills, for example: an esports professional makes up to 400 moves a minute, with players giving their cognition a high-level workout as a result of taking on enemies everywhere and facing explosions on every corner. While most people see gaming simply as having fun, Froböse sees it as training for perception and analysis skills.

“Gaming can also teach soft skills: solving tasks together in a stressful environment, ironing out other people’s mistakes – all skills every employer is looking for,” says Froböse. His tip: businesses should train their employees in video games every morning for 15 minutes. To those interested, he recommends League of Legends; it’s like chess, only more complex.

08 Sebastian Schulz & Jörg Friedrich: Remember viscerally

Sebastian Schulz and Jörg Friedrich bring history to life. © Sebastian St. Schulz

When it comes to fighting Nazis in video games, the protagonist usually finds herself shooting her way through hordes of arch-villains. Jörg Friedrich and Sebastian Schulz from Berlin studio Paintbucket Games have gone down a different route. Their game, Through The Dar¬kest Of Times, is a tale of gruelling small-scale resistance – distributing leaflets, hiding those on the run and recruiting supporters.

You can’t beat the Nazis here; it’s difficult enough just surviving until the end of the Second World War. But the whole thing gives you an idea of the helplessness that’s felt when living under a totalitarian system and leaves the player feeling uneasy. While real conflicts usually only serve as a backdrop, in this case, the developers wanted to make a “modern contribution to the culture of remembrance”. The game has won many prizes and historians have praised the title.

09 Krystal Herring: Party globally

Krystal Herring, Event Director at Twitch © AUDA & COUDAYRE PHOTOGRAPHY

We’ve got used to virtual meetings with our colleagues and hanging out with friends occasionally on Zoom is now the new normal. But partying together? Now, in gaming cosmoses like Fortnite, there are global parties where users are present in avatar form and stars like American rapper Tra¬vis Scott appear (also using avatars). In the good moments, you get all this group euphoria right in your living room.

People will no longer have to travel to other events either, like American mega-fair TwitchCon , the annual streaming get-together. In addition to big hitter live streams, stars of the scene such as Ninja also broadcast to their millions of followers who react with comments and videos. Is face-to-face contact still necessary? Yes, says Krystal Herring, a Twitch event director. “Local events bring our users closer together.” But for those for whom getting there is too much trouble, being there virtually is now also an option.

10 Prof. Luis von Ahn: Learn Japanese

Luis von Ahn, developer of the language app Duolingo © Duolingo/Justin Merriman

It’s a lovely idea to learn French or Japanese on top of your work or studies, but the reality of being busy with other things often makes it the reality all too difficult But what if the lessons were a little easier, a little more playful? That was Guatemalan professor Luis von Ahn’s intention when he launched the Duolingo app. Urged on by a little owl, the learner is rewarded at the end of every lesson with hearts, jewels and crowns. Artificial intelligence (Al) means the app understands the learner’s speed, strengths and weaknesses, and it adapts the exercises accordingly. The user remains motivated but is never out of their depth. Duolingo now has more than 40 million users and thousands of universities accept the Duolingo language certificate. The app also represents good value for money and is readily available. “Syrian refugees use Duolin¬go, as does Bill Gates,” says von Ahn. From his point of view, that’s the best example yet of how the world has become a slightly fairer place thanks to a game.

