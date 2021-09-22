The Natural: Izzi Gomez

On the wall above Izzi Gomez 's kitchen table hangs a photograph of her surfing. Taken in January 2021, the image shows Gomez navigating a 30-foot wave at Pe'ahi, aka Jaws, the storied big-wave break on Maui's north shore. She'd spent several hours sitting on her jet ski before that moment, just watching the waves. Honestly, she hadn't planned to surf that day. That changed when Paige Alms, a two-time Big Wave Tour world champion and mentor to Gomez, told her, "It's now or never."

Because of the high winds and the size of the swell, surfers couldn't paddle into the waves. Instead, they had to trust their jet ski drivers to whip them into the mountainous peaks that exploded as the deep-water swell collided with the shallow reef. It was the first time Gomez had towed into Jaws on a big swell.

Once she made the decision to surf, Gomez slid her feet into the straps on her tow board. Then, she took hold of the rope attached to the jet ski that would slingshot her into the wave.

"My heart rate was definitely high," she says. "Because you're just out there, sitting in your straps, holding the rope and you know that something's coming." Waves come in sets and sometimes several minutes can pass between each set. "It's eerie, because it'll go flat, but there's so much energy in the water," says Gomez.

Training is everything

I'm built to surf 50-foot waves Isabella Gomez

Finally, her wait was over. As a wave began to build, Gomez stood up on her board and her driver, Sean Ordonez, brought her into position. "Then, you have to choose whether to drop the rope and go, or wait for the next one," she says. The timing matters, too. Gomez knew that if she let go of the rope early, the next wave would almost certainly crash on her head. A tow board weighs anywhere from 14 to 20lbs. Gomez knew she couldn't paddle it to safety.

When Gomez let go of the rope, a switch flipped in her head. She was in the moment, entirely concentrated. She hung, briefly suspended. Then, her board's rails engaged with the ocean's surface and held. Gomez carved back closer to the wave's furious energy. She felt her board bounce and chatter on the wind-cut ridges on the wave's face. She bent her knees to get lower. Later, when she saw the photos, Gomez was surprised. She thought the wave she had ridden was much smaller than it actually was.

A five-time world champion in stand-up paddleboard surfing, Gomez, 21, is one of the most versatile women in surfing. Though she could have continued to compete in SUP surfing and win more world titles, Gomez didn't want to do the same thing she'd always done. It felt too easy. Instead, she wanted to push her talent as far as she could. And if there's a limit to how far Gomez can go in surfing, she hasn't found it yet.

Gomez dropping in on a 30-foot wave at Jaws on Maui in January 2021 © Brady Lawrence

Anna Maria Island is a sliver of land that sits off the Gulf Coast of Florida and Izzi Gomez learned to surf in the gentle waves that roll into the island's white-sand beaches. Within easy walking distance of the beach is West Coast Surf Shop, which her grandfather, Jim Brady, opened in 1964. "That's where the surf heritage is in my family," says Gomez, sitting in the airy kitchen of the duplex she rents in her adopted hometown of San Clemente, California. Until the age of five, Gomez lived on the island and fondly recalls its small-town vibe.

Her parents split up before she was a year old and her mom, Brandi Brady, raised Gomez and her older brother, Giorgio. Her father, Raul, a former professional athlete who's originally from Colombia, coached tennis; Gomez remembers seeing him regularly for holidays and birthdays. He supported her when she began to take surfing more seriously and has often traveled to watch her compete.

As they grew older, Gomez and her brother traveled to Florida's east coast in search of more consistent surf. Eventually, Brandi moved the family to Jupiter, a beach town within easy reach of Sebastian Inlet and New Smyrna, two of Florida's surfing hot spots. "Jupiter is amazing, with its clear, crystal-blue water,” says Gomez. “There’s always a wave there.”

At age eight, Gomez followed her brother into contest surfing. Though she loved competing, she didn't take surfing especially seriously and she tried a variety of sports. Oddly enough, she attended school with another future Red Bull athlete, skateboarder Zion Wright . "We actually went to elementary school together," she laughs. "Seriously, we were best friends growing up."

Gomez wants to be a role model for girls coming up in the sport © Steven Lippman

A trip to the North Shore on Oahu helped change the casual surfer into something more focused. The waves and the lifestyle in Hawaii mesmerised the 12-year-old Gomez. "I was at an age where I felt like it would be amazing to just live on the beach there," she says. She spent most days at V-Land, a playful reef break. One day she paddled out at Pipeline. The wave looked even more frightening to her from the water than it had from the beach. She paddled back to shore without catching a wave.

"The North Shore was my first time surfing waves with any power and I had no real interest in surfing more solid waves at the time," she recalls.

Inspired by that experience, Gomez intensified her focus on contest surfing. She hung a poster of Carissa Moore , who'd recently won her first world title, on her bedroom wall. Gomez dreamed of making it to the World Championship Tour and winning a title like Moore had.

I feel like I have unfinished business Isabella Gomez

But the results didn't come. An early growth spurt put Gomez at a disadvantage. With their smaller, lighter bodies, her competitors could surf faster and turn more radically in small waves. "She’s not a dainty little waif," says Jason Kenworthy, who coaches Gomez in shortboarding. "And she probably didn't get the support in those years that might have helped her." In 2013, at age 13, Gomez quit competing in shortboard events.

While Gomez was struggling with shortboarding, her brother Giorgio began competing in stand-up paddleboard surfing and picked up a sponsorship from Starboard. Intrigued, Gomez tried the new sport and entered a few local contests. When Giorgio went to a photoshoot at the Typhoon Lagoon wave pool in Orlando, Izzi tagged along. While there, Steve Sjuggerud, the associate publisher of Standup Journal, saw her ride and was impressed with her skills. Gomez had no idea she was good at surfing stand-up boards. A new career beckoned.

Gomez won 5 world SUP championships between 2014 and 2019 © Brian Bielmann

At Huntington Beach in 2013, Gomez won her first SUP Surfing World Tour event and Starboard signed her up as well. After a second win at the La Torche Pro in France, she finished the year third in the world. Success came as a surprise to her after years of disappointments in shortboard contests. "Winning was so foreign to me," she says. The bigger stand-up paddleboards suited Gomez physically and her experience on shortboard gave her skills her competitors couldn't match. Then there was her competitive drive: "I was like, 'if I'm doing this, I’m going to win'."

And win she did. Over the next six years, Gomez dominated SUP surfing competition. In 2014, her first full year in the sport, she won a world title after snapping up victories in four of the tour's five events. By 2019, Gomez, then 19, had won five world titles. Her fear of bigger surf evaporated. On the way to her fourth world title in 2017, Gomez won the SUP surfing tour event at Sunset Beach, a North Shore break known for its strong currents and powerful waves.

Looking back, Gomez credits her years on the SUP world tour for teaching her how to handle the pressures of competition. "I was such a head case back then," she says. The pressures all came from inside her. Despite her contest wins and world titles, her "crazy inner surf parent" too often told Gomez that she wasn't good enough. "That's something I've had to work on a lot," she says. At 15, Gomez began working with a sports psychologist. Those sessions taught her how to better acknowledge her doubts and emotions and to work with them.

Yet, as the championships piled up Gomez began to lose her fire. She felt gratitude for what the sport had given her: she'd traveled widely and accumulated irreplaceable experiences. She'd won five world titles. But the satisfaction she felt ebbed with each new victory. During the years she spent on the SUP world tour, Gomez began to realise that results alone were not enough. Satisfaction came from the work and the process. It came from the journey. She needed something new.

Once a week Gomez does underwater workouts with 15kg dumbbells © Steven Lippman

The pool at the San Clemente Aquatics Center is 17 feet deep on one side. Gomez drops to the bottom, picks up a 15kg dumbbell and runs in long strides across the pool. The effort is part of a weekly workout that mixes high-intensity weight exercises on land with underwater intervals. These days, Kenworthy leads the sessions, but he first learned about the style of training from Gomez. "The first time I went, I had to ask her how to do things and it was like, 'OK, now the coach is the student'," he recalls. When she's in San Clemente, Gomez is usually at the pool for a Wednesday-night workout.

Few top surfers even attempt to transition from stand-up paddleboard surfing to big-wave surfing. For a surfer who grew up in Florida, which is known for its small waves, to take on big-wave surfing is rarer still. But Gomez is no ordinary surfer. "If you give her a challenge, she's going to take it," says Samantha Campbell of Deep Relief Peak Performance, who trains big-wave surfers such as Alms, Ian Walsh and Gomez. "She's an incredible surfer and her comfort level on a big board from surfing stand-up paddleboards is a huge advantage," says Alms. And Gomez isn't afraid to ask for advice. Alms calls her "inquisitive."

I'm not some sort of Victoria's Secret model. What I do is way more badass than that Isabella Gomez

While still competing in stand-up, Gomez began to prepare. "People think they can just go out and get an inflation vest and paddle out," she says. "It was almost two years of work before I went out to Jaws for the first time." She took the safety course offered by the Big Wave Risk Assessment Group and learned breath-holding techniques. Training with Campbell, Gomez spent countless hours in the gym, swam intervals in pounding surf and ran repeats on Haleakalā at 9,000 feet above sea level. Last winter, Alms helped Gomez improve her jet ski skills, which included learning to drive a trailer in Alms's backyard.

"I feel like the biggest transition is just earning the respect from people all over again," says Gomez. "There's a pecking order at Jaws and I'm trying to get waves. And it’s like, 'who's this girl out here?'"

Kai Lenny , a wildly accomplished waterman and eight-time world SUP surfing champion, knows just how long this process can take. "The big-wave world is very hard to break into and it took me years," he says. "The only way to prove myself was to show up on every big swell and commit to getting the best rides of the day." The mental side of big-wave surfing is important, too. "To be honest, it took me about 12 years to truly get into the headspace to perform at the highest level," says Lenny who rode a 70-foot wave at Nazaré, Portugal, in 2020.

Among the world's giant waves, Jaws is famous for its almost flawless shape. "It's the perfect A-frame wave that you draw in your notebook as a kid," says Alms. "It's also a 50 or 60-foot wave." From the time Gomez saw Jaws from the cliffs, it called to her. Her first session came in 2018, when she paddled out with Connor Baxter , a SUP racing world champion. They drove to the cliffs and jumped off the rocks. Gomez caught her first wave, which she now describes as "small." It likely had a 15-foot face. Gomez was exhilarated, an emotion big-wave surfing continues to evoke in her.

If Izzi can continue to push herself, stay focused and have fun, she's going to do incredible things Kai Lenny

Gomez stopped competing in stand-up paddleboarding after the results came too easily. With big-wave surfing, she's had to learn patience. In December 2019, Gomez was chosen as a first alternate for the Jaws Big Wave Championship event. When she didn't get the call-up, she had to remind herself to stay focused on her own path. "I was bummed, but then I realised, if it's not my time, it's not my time," she says.

A reward for her patience and hard work came in January 2021 at Jaws. Putting all her knowledge and training on the line, Gomez rode the biggest wave of her life, so far. Lenny, who first met Gomez on the SUP world tour believes that she's just getting started. "She's already begun to prove herself with some incredible rides," he says, pointing to her ride at Jaws, in particular. "If she can continue to push herself, stay focused and have fun, she's going to do incredible things. I can't wait to be there to watch it." In big-wave surfing, Gomez has found renewal.

Gomez's board collection reflects her abilities and interests in the water © Steven Lippman

Sipping a chai latte on the bluff above T-Street in San Clemente, Gomez is explaining how she needs to improve her small-wave surfing. Every surf town has a beach break like T-Street, which is known more for its consistency than its quality. It's where local surfers catch a few waves before work or after school. A pedestrian bridge runs across the railroad tracks from the bluff and down to the sand. Out in the water, surfers cluster around the small peaks. Some go right, some left. In front of the bridge, two surfers take off at once and collide. "That's why I don't surf that peak," Gomez says, laughing.

At the same time that Gomez is chasing her big-wave dreams, she's still developing her shortboard surfing. "I feel like I have unfinished business. 100 percent," she says. Her effort is paying off. In March 2020, Gomez won a contest at Morro Bay. It was her first-ever win at an event in the Qualifying Series, which serves as the stepping stone to the World Championship Tour. "That wasn't something that just happened," says Kenworthy. "She worked hard to get to that spot." Gomez beat a field that included Caitlin Simmers, who’s considered one of the best under-18 surfers in the world.

Moving on from the junior ranks has helped Gomez and the conditions at Morro Bay suited her powerful turns. She's also worked closely with San Clemente shaper Eric Rumaner to refine her boards. In an example of how small the surfing community can be, Rumaner is originally from Jupiter, Florida. He pared down the outline and slimmed down the thickness of the shortboards Gomez rides to give her maneuvers on the wave a sharper, more precise style.

And Gomez has done the work of paddling out on days when the waves are small and uninspiring. "You've got to motivate and be frothed to surf crappy waves," says Kenworthy. Gomez surfs regularly with Kenworthy, who worked as a photographer for Surfer Magazine and has spent years around the surf industry. He admires Gomez's work ethic and when he looks at women's surfing, Kenworthy believes Gomez belongs right there with the best. "Izzi is a full-on athlete and she does gnarly stuff," he says.

Izzi Gomez can access many local surf spots close to home with her e-bike © Steven Lippman

In May 2021, Gomez traveled to El Salvador for the ISA World Surfing Games. The event offered the final chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Because her dad retains his Colombian citizenship, Gomez had this one shot to make the Olympics. It was her first shortboard contest in over a year. "I feel like I blew it before the contest even started by putting so much pressure on myself," she says. A broken board during her heat put an end to her hopes.

"When she lost, she was pissed," says Campbell, who also attended the event. "She's this fun, bubbly, awesome human, but her ability to turn into contest mode and be a winner is unique. You could see the fierceness there."

Gomez is already looking ahead. The 2024 Olympic surf event will take place at Teahupo'o in Tahiti. Roughly translated as the Place of Broken Skulls, Teahupo'o is one of the most fearsome waves in the world, which should suit Gomez perfectly. To prepare, she'll have big-wave sessions each winter, as well as her quest to qualify for the Championship Tour, to motivate her.

"I've always believed there are huge advantages to doing multiple sports," says Lenny. "I think the right path is to push yourself as hard as you can – even when you don't want to. There's no secret, except for having the passion to really push yourself to places no else will or can."

In the meantime, Gomez has a more immediate test – rehab and recovery. In August 2021, Gomez had surgery to correct a torn labrum and a congenital hip misalignment. She won the Morro Bay QS event with the injury. "Once she gets through the healing process, it's going to be fun to see her get to be quick and sharp and just sending it," says Campbell. Gomez hopes to be back in the water in December.

Among her many goals, Gomez has an eye on the 2024 Olympic surf event © Steven Lippman

Sitting at her kitchen table, face to face with the image of herself at Jaws, Gomez is talking about the expectations that come with being a female athlete in the social media age. She’s wearing a vintage tropical shirt borrowed from her grandfather’s closet and a necklace she made. She has grown into her athletic body and feels confident in her capabilities. The frustrations that came with her early growth spurt in her teens are behind her now.

Today she sees herself more clearly. "I try not to focus on how I look, but instead on what's going to make my performance better," she says. "I'm built to surf 50-foot waves.” Gomez understands that she's creating a public image every day on social media, but much like she looked up to Carissa Moore, she hopes that she can be a role model for the girls coming up in surfing. "I'm not some sort of Victoria's Secret model,” she says. "What I do is way more badass than modeling a T-shirt."

"Everyone says it’s lonely at the top, but it doesn’t have to be" © Steven Lippman

Articulating her ambitions doesn't come easily. That's because what Gomez wants to accomplish is unmatched in surfing. She wants to paddle into a barrel at Jaws, one of the most difficult feats in the sport. She wants to chase both a shortboard world title and a big-wave surfing world title. Then there's the 2024 Olympics. It’s hard for Gomez to choose among her ambitions. Who knows – maybe she doesn't have to choose.

If there’s one thing that Gomez has learned, it's that results don't add up to happiness. As she’s grown as an athlete, Gomez has realised she needs to measure success differently. "Everyone says it's lonely at the top, but it doesn't have to be," she says. What she experiences along the way – and who shares the adventure with her – has become more important to Gomez than the goals, however distant and lofty, she eventually achieves. And the joy she has found in that discovery might be the best gift of all.