Thierry Neuville's road to his first World Rally Championship

The new champion Thierry Neuville crowned his 10-year career with his maiden FIA WRC title after a battling sixth place at the season-ending Rally Japan. Let's have a look at what makes the Belgian rally star a brilliant world champion...
01
Neuville fights all the way to the finish
The 36-year-old had to do things the hard way: he arrived in Japan at the final round of the season needing just six points to clinch the title, but a problem with the turbo on his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID meant he finished the first day down in 15th place.
Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe hit back on the Saturday with a brilliant run that brought them back up to seventh overall. It meant the crew went into the final day of the season in need of just two points to take the WRC title. "We can be satisfied with today's performance, climbing back to P7 after starting P15 this morning," he said back at the Service Park. "The pace was good and we've scored four important points heading into Super Sunday."
02
Tänak's World Championship charge
Neuville's championship rival and Hyundai team-mate Ott Tänak piled on the pressure. Knowing he needed maximum points if he was to add another title to his 2019 world title, the Estonian was the pick of the field and established a 38-second lead over Toyota's Elfyn Evans going into the final day.
The valiant charge came to an end on Stage 17 (Nukata) however, when Tänak slid off the road, crashing heavily and having to retire from rally. "It's a proper disaster, there are no other words, it's difficult to describe," said a disappointed Tänak as his championship hopes came crashing down.
It was even tougher when he could only watch as second place in the championship also slipped away, as Evans passed him on the way to his first win of the season. But the Estonian ace was generous in defeat saying of his team-mate Neuville: "It's a great season for him for sure, very consistent and very well managed."
03
A dramatic ride to the title
After a rollercoaster start to his rally, Neuville could use the final four stages to reflect on a historic win that's a first not only for him and his co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe, but also for Belgium and the Hyundai Motorsport team after a decade in WRC.
"I'm feeling great to be honest, we worked so long for this,” said Neuville, who led the championship since his opening round victory at Rallye Monte-Carlo. "I want to thank everybody who was part of it, who fought for us and all of the team as well. Many times we were very close; we always give it our all, but this year we have been rewarded for it."
04
How Thierry Neuville won the World Rally Championship
Neuville is one of the most experienced drivers in the WRC and a hardened campaigner who's finished second in the championship five times. He combines his driving skills and pace with a calm head, even when the pressure is on. "Honestly, it has come as a surprise, but I think we deserve it," said an overwhelmed Neuville when he realised he was the world champion. "It's been a very challenging year, very tough. Obviously, we had much more pressure than we needed, especially for this last event."
05
A brilliant start to the championship
Neuville got his 2024 WRC campaign off to the best possible start with victory at Rally Monte Carlo, his second win at the world's most famous rally after a 2020 win. It was hailed by the head of Hyundai Motorsport Cyril Abiteboul as Neuville's best performance of his career. The massive 30-point haul also gave Neuville the lead in the title race, which he defended with his characteristic determination and professionalism.
06
Neuville remains calm to take the title
The Korean marque's WRC programme manager Christian Loriaux praised Neuville's professionalism in the face of a frustrating issue with the normally reliable Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID: “Despite the problem, he still reacted in a very professional way, kept his calm and he brought the car back without losing his temper which is admirable."
It's a characteristic of the experienced driver, who's finished runner-up in 2013, 16, 17, 18 and 2019. "I've trained myself over the years and my experience has helped me to manage my WRC campaigns mentally and physically. I've learned to deal with pressure, tiredness and set-backs, and push through by setting a very hard rhythm. I stay focussed on the target and recover when I can."
07
Neuville refused to give up
Neuville's consistency was crucial in a campaign where he was pushed not only by Tänak but also by Evans and the evergreen eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier.
"I never give up, because it's not over until it's over," says Neuville. It's a lesson he’s used throughout his career: "At Rally Mexico in 2014 I had to fill the radiator with beer. We finished third overall. Then, in Rally Croatia 2022 when we had to push the car over 800m to the check-in." The result was another third place.
08
Fast in all conditions
Ever since Neuville's first victory a decade ago at the Rallye Deutschland, he's gained the reputation for being fastest on asphalt: "That’s because I learned to drive on Belgian Tarmac roads, large or narrow, dry or dirty, so I've learned to be comfortable on this surface."
So, his victory in Monte Carlo was on asphalt and he scored crucial points with podiums in Croatia, Portugal and Central Europe. But Neuville is also a versatile rally driver who has also won on gravel and snow – he's one of the few non-Nordic drivers to win Rally Sweden.
His skills on gravel helped him score vital points in 2024 with second place at the mighty Rally Finland, followed by victory at the Acropolis Rally. That win in Greece came under intense scrutiny and pressure from his title rivals, but the result meant Neuville had the momentum heading into the final rounds.
09
Charting the WRC title race
Round
Event
Winner
Thierry Neuville
Elfyn Evans
Ott Tänak
Sébastien Ogier
R1
Rallye Monte Carlo
Thierry Neuville
30pts
21pts
15pts
24pts
R2
Rally Sweden
Esapekka Lappi
18pts
24pts
6pts
N/A
R3
Safari Rally
Kalle Rovanperä
19pts
16pts
12pts
N/A
R4
Croatia Rally
Sébastien Ogier
19pts
19pts
20pts
21pts
R5
Rally de Portugal
Sébastien Ogier
24pts
6pts
26pts
25pts
R6
Rally Italia Sardegna
Ott Tänak
12pts
18pts
25pts
22pts
R7
Rally Poland
Kalle Rovanperä
14pts
17pts
11pts
0pts
R8
Rally Latvia
Kalle Rovanperä
9pts
11pts
22pts
25pts
R9
Rally Finland
Sébastien Ogier
23pts
0pts
0pts
24pts
R10
Acropolis Rally Greece
Thierry Neuville
24pts
8pts
20pts
13pts
R11
Rally Chile
Kalle Rovanperä
15pts
21pts
20pts
22pts
R12
Central European Rally
Ott Tänak
18pts
24pts
22pts
0pts
R13
Rally Japan
Eflyn Evans
17pts
25pts
0pts
25pts
10
Neuville's key relationship with Hyundai
Thierry Neuville has won 21 world rallies, all with Hyundai. The Cologne-based team has backed their man from the start and he's repaid them by helping them to take the Manufacturers' title in 2019 and 2020, and now their first Drivers' World Championship.
"I'm really grateful for our team. We've been growing together, we've been winning and losing together. We've had hard times and we've had incredible times. Hyundai Motorsport is my family and we've created a very special relationship."
11
WRC 2024 Drivers' Championship Standings
Pos
Driver
Nat
Chassis
Team
Points
1.
Thierry Neuville
BEL
Hyundai i20 N
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
242
2.
Elfyn Evans
GBR
Toyota GR Yaris
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
210
3.
Ott Tänak
EST
Hyundai i20 N
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
200
4.
Sébastien Ogier
FRA
Toyota GR Yaris
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
191
5.
Adrien Formaux
FRA
Ford Puma
M-Sport Ford WRT
162
6.
Takamoto Katsuta
JAP
Toyota GR Yaris
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
116
7.
Kalle Rovanperä
FIN
Toyota GR Yaris
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
114
8.
Grégoire Munster
LUX
Ford Puma
M-Sport Ford WRT
46
12
Manufacturers' Championship Standings
Toyota GAZOO Racing WRT 561 points
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 558
M-Sport Ford WRT 295
With the title in the bag, next stop for Neuville will be Kigali in Rwanda for his official crowning at the FIA's prize giving. Then, all eyes turn to Monaco and his championship defence in 2025. The FIA World Rally Championship is poised to deliver more excitement in 2025, with an expanded calendar that includes new events in Saudi Arabia, Paraguay and Spain. The action restarts at Rallye Monte-Carlo on January 23.