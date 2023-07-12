Daniel Ricciardo wraca do jazdy w F1
F1

F1: Australian favourite Daniel Ricciardo returns to the grid!

Daniel Ricciardo returns to racing in Formula 1. The Australian will represent Red Bull's sister F1 team Scuderia AlphaTauri in the upcoming Hungarian GP and the rest of the season.
Summary

  1. 1
    Full circle
  2. 2
    A warm welcome at Scuderia Alphatauri
  3. 3
    Whats to come?
01

Full circle

F1 winner Daniel Ricciardo confirms a return to Red Bull Racing in the 2023 season. The Australian debuted in F1 in 2011 in the colours of HRT, to represent the Scuderia Toro Rosso team (now Scuderia AlphaTauri) from 2012.
In the 2014 season, he joined Red Bull Racing, where in five years of racing he won a number of podium finishes and victories, including a dream one in Monaco.
In the 2019 season, "Ricci" joined forces with Renault, and after two years, moved to McLaren. In that time, he had only three podium finishes, including one win.
However, after successful tire tests at the Silverstone track, it was announced that from the upcoming round of the Hungarian Grand Prix, he will be loaned to Scuderia AlphaTauri.
Ricciardo will compete in the colours of his former team until the end of the 2023 season, with Yuki Tsunoda as his teammate.
The Australian will replace this year's rookie Nyck de Vries, who has not finished in the Top 10 since the beginning of this year's competition.
Daniel Ricciardo z kibicami podczas GP Australii 2023

Daniel Ricciardo z kibicami podczas GP Australii 2023

I am delighted to be back on track with the Red Bull family!
02

A warm welcome at Scuderia Alphatauri

"I am delighted to welcome Daniel back to the team," said Scuderia Alpha Tauri team boss Franz Tost. "His skills are beyond question and he knows many of us, so it will be very easy to integrate him. The team will also benefit from his experience as he has won eight races in F1. I also thank Nyck for his work during his time with the Scuderia. AlphaTauri and wish him all the best in the future."
03

Whats to come?

This sets up the Hungarian GP, and rest of the season as one to watch with Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Yuki Tsunoda and now Daniel Ricciardo lining up on the grid.

