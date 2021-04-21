Why Falun’s mountain bike trails are so impressive

The fact that Falun is home to some of Sweden’s best mountain bikers like Emil Johansson, Martin Söderström , Jenny Rissveds and Zakarias Johansen speaks volumes, but sometimes you have to discover a place by yourself in order to find out what’s so great about it. I was wowed by Falun for the first time back in 2018 and have, since then, come back several times to discover new spots, fast trails and gotten to know a MTB community that is both big, varied and friendly. It’s become very clear that this is a special place, somewhere mountain bikers are not only welcomed but the sport actively endorsed. And so, having Falun as one of my main stops for Swede Shreds season 1 was a no-brainer. Let me explain how and why.

Watch Emil Johansson, Ida Jansson and Hanna Jonsson shred some of Källviken's finest in Swede Shreds episode 2:

Swede Shreds Ep2: Sick Enduro trails in Dalarna

Watch all Swede Shreds episodes here: Swede Shreds: Your guide to Sweden's best riding More Info

Visiting Falun for the first time? Here are some spots you need to hit up:

Källviken : multiple Enduro & XC trails, one DH trail, Slopestyle jumps

Lugnet : XCO course, multiple Enduro/XC trails

Jungfruberget : Singletrack, trail riding

Exploring Lugnet MTB

The first time I visited Falun was back in 2018, filming for a small project with Ida Jansson , a local XCO rider and former World Cup racer. Back then I only had time to explore the trails on Lugnet , a multi-sport area with everything from ski jumping to XC skiing and a multitude of indoor sports facilities. A place that actually breathes sports - and not just the mainstream ones. Here, mountain biking is as common as playing handball or hitting the gym.

In fact, Lugnet is home to one of Sweden’s gnarliest XCO courses - hoping to stand host a World Cup XCO in the near future - as well as a whole bunch of MTB trails that are signposted, graded and well-maintained. And yes, this is only a couple of kilometers from the city centre.

Zaka takes the new XCO course to the next level.

Even though the hill is small, the trails surprised me and the ease of getting to them was definitely one of the highlights. A quick 10-minute pedal up the tarmac road and then 4-5 trails of varying difficulty to shred down. There is even a little funicular-style lift that can take you to the top if you don’t fancy turning pedals. The trails themselves were fun, fast and some more technical than I had imagined, and having had a quick go on the XCO course (on my enduro bike) I realised it was pretty gnarly and had some features that I would not have fancied hitting on a small, light XC bike.

Anyhow, I came away from Falun feeling intrigued and wanting to know more about the city that so quickly was making a name for itself within the Swedish mountain bike world.

Ida Jansson and Zaka Johansen showing the way down Lugnet back in 2018. © Hanna Jonsson

Surprised by Källviken

Another year would pass until I had the chance to return. This time around, I had seen a bucket load of Instagram clips of a place called Källviken . The trails looked pretty sick and I had to go see what all the fuss was about. Again, there were no big expectations because what could a small hill a stone's throw away from the city center have to offer? Well, as it turns out - loads.

In Ättestupan's green room. © Joe Bowman

Källviken is the kind of place that I wish I had right on my own doorstep. Where I live the downhill trails are amazing but the climbs are so steep and brutal every ride becomes a mission. In Källviken, however, I feel like you could spend hours just lapping out the trails thanks to the two easy fire roads climbs to the top and the fast, rough trails that send you straight down to the bottom of the hill with a massive grin.

The terrain is rocky and rough (and it comes with a pretty high puncture risk, as anyone who’s seen episode 2 of Swede Shreds will know), but most of the trails are of the sort that they suit any type of rider, intermediate or expert. The faster you go, the gnarlier it gets - kind of trails. There is flow, tech, well-built berms and smaller drops and jumps.

Pontus Olofsson, a local rider, enjoying Källviken. © Niklas Wallner

I realised pretty quickly that this place is in many ways unique as it brings people on bikes together: trail builders and riders, XC riders, Enduro shredders and Downhill pinners. It attracts beginners and intermediate riders as well as full-blown pros who live in the area. Everyone can have fun on these trails. Yea, the place isn’t massive but there are enough trails and variation to keep you entertained for hours.

So as far as trail riding, or Enduro, goes Källviken is a sick little hub for the ever-growing scene in Falun.

Swede Shreds approved

So, when planning where to go whilst filming for the MTB series Swede Shreds in the summer of 2020, Falun was a must-go destination and Källviken its main attraction. Although both Lugnet and Jungfruberget (another little trail riding gem in Falun) are really cool spots, Källviken is the number one Enduro hotspot.

Sulan is rough, fast and just really, really good fun. © Joe Bowman

Whilst filming for the series, I was shown, yet again, some new trails that’d I’d missed the first time around. I was guided around by Slopestyle star Emil Johansson and XC rider Ida Jansson , who’d picked out two of their favourite trails in Källviken - Sulan and Ättestupan. And whilst the first one was fast, fun and straightforward in a typical Källviken-style, it was the second one that took me by surprise. Ättestupan was just about done when we rode it in mid-July 2020 and was so different to all the other trails in the area. It has a tight, tech top section with lots of rocks, that leads into some steeper corners and finishes off with a more open flowy jump section.

It’s this kind of variation that makes Källviken stand out. That so many different types and level of riders can come enjoy (almost) the same trails. Just take our little Swede Shred squad for example: a professional Slopestyle rider, an XC and former World Cup racer, and me, an amateur Enduro rider, all having a great time on the exact same trails. And if you don’t think that’s variation enough, we also had a bunch of beginner and intermediate riders swoosh past us on the same trails whilst filming. Now that’s pretty cool.

With Falun, it’s almost a case of what came first: the sick trails or the sick scene?

Hanna, Emil and Ida having a good day out filming for Swede Shreds. © Hanna Jonsson

The MTB scene that keeps delivering

I’ve only scraped the surface of what Falun has to offer. There are plenty more trails and areas to discover, especially if you like XC-style riding, and let’s not even talk about the Slopestyle jumps, indoor BMX-hall, Velodrome and outdoor skate parks that keep riders of all disciplines stoked.

In Falun, mountain biking is part of everyday life and that is not very common for a small sport that often gets frowned upon rather than endorsed and highlighted.

Emil Johansson, Ludvig Eriksson and Lukas Skiöld are all local riders. © Hanna Jonsson

But when it comes to Falun, it’s not just about the trails and riding facilities available, it’s also very much about the local scene and riders. In Falun, mountain biking is part of everyday life and that is not very common for a small sport that often gets frowned upon rather than endorsed and highlighted. Pros, aspiring pros, young kids and happy amateurs all co-exist in the forests and you are just as likely to spot a bunch of high school kids out on their training ride as one of many talented Slopestyle riders sending huge tricks on some jumps. In Falun, mountain biking even exists on the curriculum at one of the local high schools and it also has one of the best Elite-level training academies in the country.

Not to forget the important impact of the local MTB club Falu Stigcyklister who make wonders happen with their tools out in the woods. They are the main heroes behind the trails in this area, and especially in Källviken where they’ve built most of the Enduro trails. Every Tuesday evening they head out with their shovels to build and maintain trails that the rest of us can enjoy.

The 791 crew hosting a jump event at Källviken in summer 2020. © Hanna Jonsson

With Falun, it’s almost a case of what came first: the sick trails or the sick scene? Or maybe they just go hand-in-hand, one great thing leading to the next. Whatever it is, Falun has definitely gained momentum in the Swedish world of mountain bikes. A hotspot for elite riders. A gem for happy amateurs.

So yes, Falun is a city that keeps on surprising. It might not have loads of big hills or plenty of altitude, but the trails that exist are well-built, well-kept and most importunately really freaking fun to ride. It’s a place where mountain biking is growing, the community is engaged and, there is what seems like, a genuine interest to drive the sport upwards and onwards. A city that where mountain bikers are welcome. I, for one, can’t wait to see what I discover next time I go.

Follow us on Red Bull Bike Facebook for your daily bike stoke!