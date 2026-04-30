Red Bull Unrailistic 2026 reshapes what’s possible on rails

Red Bull Unrailistic is a one-of-a-kind freeskiing competition dreamed up by Swedish freeski icon Jesper Tjäder and built around custom rail features you won’t find anywhere else in competitive skiing. It’s an event that challenges the world’s best riders to get creative, take risks and push the sport somewhere new.

The competitions returns to Åre, Sweden for the third time, welcoming back some of the world’s best freeskiers to one of the craziest Slopestyle courses on the planet. The event kicked things off Thursday evening with Best Trick. Spring vibes, technical riding, and jaw-dropping makes turned the arena into a full-on spectacle.

Elena Gaskell impresses the crowd and takes the win in Best Trick © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

01 Riders unlocking the features

Describing the Best Trick contest as being off the rails sounds like a cliché, but in this case, it’s simply the truth. Seeing the world best freeskiers hit three of the most mental rail features is nothing short of astonishing.

From struggling to make the rails at the beginning of the week, the riders started wrapping their heads around the technical features one by one. By the end of the week they were not only clearing the rails, but attempting crazy tricks on them, showcasing just how deep talent runs in the sport today.

Riders have been practicing all week to figure out the technical features © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

02 Best Trick on Mustard, Plinko and Rainbow

Three standout features defined the night: the double S rail “Mustard and Ketchup,” the chaotic Plinko rail, and the towering rainbow rail.

In a fun and chill jam session the riders could attempt the rails multiple times, egging each other on to do more mental and technical tricks.

Norway’s Sebastian Schjerve threw down the standout trick on the Mustard rail with a lipslide frontside switch-up frontside switch-up continuing 450.

Sweden’s Emil Granbom lit up the rainbow rail with a massive frontside cork 450 hand drag, getting one of the biggest crowd reactions of the night.

Emil Granbom has got that hand drag nailed © Emrik Jansson

The Norwegians Samnøy, Håtveit and Voll enjoying the vibe © Daniel Bernstål / Red Bull Content Pool Hunter Henderson tackles the Ketchup rail © Daniel Bernstål / Red Bull Content Pool

03 Melvin Seliberg wins Best Trick with technical masterclass

Unmatched today was Sweden’s own Melvin Seliberg on the plinko rail. Winning with an increadibly techical switch 270 transfer transfer front side switch up transfer front side switsch up transfer backside switch up continuing 450.

“It’s feels so awesome. I’ve been training for two days now on this feature and then somehow I managed to nail even more tricks than I thought. Super happy!”, Melvin said after the big win.

It’s his first Red Bull Unrailistic and he’s stoked to be apart of it: “Of course I’m a bit nervous competing against such a big field but it’s fun to get to challenge myself too. I’m so happy and grateful to be here”.

Melvin has been loving the Plinko rail all week © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

04 Elena Gaskell takes women’s Best Trick

On the women’s side, Canada’s Elena Gaskell claimed the win.

“It was a big session, lots of hiking. Kind of a battle to get rails and tricks you'd want to do, but so fun overall”, Elena says.

“The course is super creative. It's definitely not something that I'm used to hitting. So, you kind of get to step out of your comfort zone, get to try different things and just enjoy what you're doing. I feel like you can think of rails, but you wouldn't think of what's here because it's Unrailistic.”

Best Trick winners! © Richard Ström

05 Slopestyle final up next: expect heavy runs and big tricks

With Best Trick done and dusted, all eyes are on now on the Slopestyle final. Riders will get two full runs on one of the most unpredictable and technical courses in the world.

Expect big lines, creative combos, and no safe runs.

A first time at Red Bull Unrailistic for Tucker Fitzsimons © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool