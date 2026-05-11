AJ Dybantsa Isn’t Feeling the Pressure
I think I’m pretty adaptable to any environment that I’m gonna be in. If a team needs me to come in there and just lead the scoring load, I think I can do that. If a team needs me to be like a fitting centerpiece for their team, then I think I can do that, too.
You chose BYU in part because of its NBA-ready environment. How has the past year specifically prepped you for pace, physicality, and decision-making you expect at the next level?
Yeah, it helped me a lot with KY [BYU head coach Kevin Young] coming from the NBA, so he put us in a lot of NBA actions for me to succeed. Obviously, you’ve seen me in a lot of isolation situations, a lot of pick-and-roll situations, and off-ball situations, which I think is what prepared me for the next level.
Where did you feel a shift happened and how you see the game at BYU and is there a specific moment you can pinpoint?
I think just when I first got there in the summer, the speed of the game was very different. A lot of older guys from the past teams at BYU would come in, and we would run a little bit and it’s kind of hard. But then when I got to preseason and played Nebraska, I kind of got comfortable. So I can say like first game of the season, I seen a shift from the summer. And then probably Big 12 play opening up, I seen a shift from preseason and the non-conference games.
What changed more at BYU, your game or your mindset?
I don’t think one changed more than the other. Obviously, my mindset grew, and my game grew in various elements. My game got sharper, but my mind did, too.
You carried a massive offensive load this season. What did that teach you about leadership and working together as a team?
It taught me a lot, especially when Richie [Saunders] went down. [EDIT: The BYU senior guard suffered a season-ending torn ACL in February.] I kind of had to fit into that leadership role because he was our vocal leader, and a lot of guys were just looking at me. Even though I was the youngster on the team, a lot of guys were looking at me to step up and lead. So I had to take that challenge and try to get the guys riled up for games.
As someone widely projected to go No.1, how are you balancing confidence with the pressure?
I don’t really. I mean, there’s definitely pressure on me, but I don’t really feel it. I might just go out there and hoop. I’ve been projecting one for a long time, so I just go out there and hoop and try to have fun - and everything will take care of itself.
Heading into the draft, what kind of situation do you believe will allow you to develop most fully as a player?
I mean, there’s a lot of situations. Just where I can thrive as myself. I think I’m pretty adaptable to any environment that I’m gonna be in. If a team needs me to come in there and just lead the scoring load, I think I can do that. If a team needs me to be like a fitting centerpiece for their team, then I think I can do that, too.
When you picture your first year in the league, what should people expect from you? What are you determined to prove?
That my game just improved and me going to BYU obviously helped me for the next level. I think I’ll be super comfortable, and I think they should expect a Rookie of the Year season.