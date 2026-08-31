Amon-Ra St. Brown shares why Lions fans inspire him every season

Amon-Ra St. Brown still has the notebook. Ahead of every season, the star wide receiver for the Detroit Lions writes down his goals for the year, reinforcing his relentless drive to keep pushing himself. While he won’t reveal his current goals (“I don’t want to jinx it,” he says), he admits there’s one achievement he hasn’t marked on a piece of paper.

Amon-Ra St. Brown sees his limited-edition Red Bull can for the first time © Koury Angelo Quotation Everyone drinks Red Bull and knows what it is, so to be on a can is definitely surreal Amon-Ra St Brown

“It wasn’t on my bingo card to be on a can,” St. Brown says while taking a cool-down break on a hot day in July. “But I think it’s awesome,” he adds with a small grin.

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

Just minutes earlier, St. Brown held his limited-edition Red Bull can for the very first time during an active media day on a football field just outside of Detroit. This is also the first time an NFL player has appeared on the can, which is available exclusively in Michigan. When asked what that honor means to him, there’s genuine surprise. “I didn’t know that until just now,” he says. “Everyone drinks Red Bull and knows what it is, so to be on a can is definitely surreal.”

01 A surprise milestone for Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to shine as one of the Lions' top playmakers © Ric Tapia

The recognition for his talent and sportsmanship comes after a stellar 2025 season, where St. Brown logged an impressive 1,401 receiving yards on 117 receptions and 11 touchdowns across 17 regular-season games. Despite those notebook-worthy accomplishments on the field, St. Brown has kept busy during the offseason.

02 Why Germany remains close to Amon-Ra St. Brown's heart

Germany remains a key part of Amon-Ra St. Brown's story © Ric Tapia

This summer, he returned to Germany to lead a youth football camp for the fourth year in a row. As love for American football grows in popularity throughout the country - in large part thanks to St. Brown’s influence - more kids are showing up to camp for the chance to throw a football around with an NFL star who speaks their language and is a dual citizen of the United States and Germany. “At the first camp, we only had 80 kids,” St. Brown says. “Now we have almost 200. The kids who are there understand the sport - they know football - which is cool for me because growing up, it was all about soccer.”

As a youngster, St. Brown spent his summers outside of Cologne with his family, including his two brothers and German grandparents. “There was no football in Germany,” St. Brown says of those early years. “If I were a kid now, I’d be able to play football in Germany because the sport is growing that much.”

The increasing appreciation for the sport abroad is no fluke. This November, the Detroit Lions will be playing a 2026 regular season game in Munich against the New England Patriots. It’s a first for Germany, which has never hosted an international game. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said St. Brown and his family are a big reason why the timing is right. “Because of your popularity, the Lions have a tremendous following in Germany,” Goodell told St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous during an appearance on The St. Brown Podcast. “That’s something we just built off of, and it’s a focus for the team to continue to build there.”

“Germans are superfans,” St. Brown emphasizes. “Once they like a player or a team, they’re overly fanatic about it, which I think is amazing. If we can introduce Germany to Lions football the right way, I think they’ll be Lions fans for the rest of their lives.”

03 Why Detroit Lions fans stand out

Amon-Ra St. Brown credits Lions fans for creating an electric atmosphere © Ric Tapia

No one is more excited about the Munich game than his mother, Miriam, who gets to see her youngest son play the game he loves in her home country. “She says she needs 60 tickets,” St. Brown says, somewhat seriously. “I told her I don’t know if I can get that many!”

Considering his home-ground fans, St. Brown says he admires their unshakable loyalty. “Whether we’re winning or losing, they’re supporting every game because they live and breathe football out here,” he says. “Detroit fans make our games electric.”

“They’re very humble,” St. Brown adds. “They’re excited at the stage we are right now as a team. I feel like the Lions have a chance to win the Super Bowl, and the fans haven’t had that in a long time.”

With the release of the collectible, limited-edition can on August 31, one of those lucky fans has the opportunity to meet St. Brown in person by submitting a touchdown celebration to redbull.com/amonra or at a local Red Bull Celly Station in Michigan. After reviewing the entries, St. Brown will pick the winner.

When asked for advice on what makes a dynamic touchdown celebration, St. Brown offers some sage advice: “Number one: creativity. Think outside the box and do something that hasn’t been done before. Just make it cool, make it fun, and make it for yourself.”

To all Amon-Ra St. Brown fans, write that goal down in your notebook.