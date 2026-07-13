Arch Manning’s real weapon is patience

College football fans and NFL scouts know that quarterback Arch Manning has a lot of weapons - whether it’s his elite mobility, his size and arm strength, or the way he keeps a level head under pressure. But some observers may underestimate his secret weapon: his mental strength. More specifically, his patience.

Calm under pressure: Arch Manning delivers for Texas © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool

Manning is a hard-charging manifestation of the wisdom of playing the long game. The young quarterback, who steps onto a football field with extraordinary talents and competitive fire - and also a notable surname and self-imposed expectations to build his own success story - has experienced the strains and the gains of patience. In an era in which most elite college football players feel irresistible pressure to deliver instantaneous exposure and results, Manning has chosen to follow a different path.

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That steady composure has helped Manning reach his long-term goals - to be the starting quarterback at the school of his dreams, to have a legitimate chance to compete for a national championship, to be realistically positioned for a career in the NFL - after an unconventional journey that prioritized long-term development over immediate gratification. “The last few years have definitely taught me a lot about patience,” he says. There may have been a few speed bumps, but Manning had a plan and he stuck with it.

Quotation The last few years have definitely taught me a lot about patience. Arch Manning

Last year was the breakout year that everyone, Manning included, expected on the field of play. He started every game for the University of Texas. The team finished with a 10-3 record, won its bowl game in dominating fashion. More importantly, Manning and the team appeared to get sharper and more lethal as the season progressed. Early jitters turned into thrilling playmaking and then easy confidence as fall segued into winter.

When asked if he can pinpoint a moment where he really felt things were rolling his way, Manning mentions the second half of their game against Mississippi State. “Things started to click there,” he says. In that game, Texas was losing 31-14 at the end of the third quarter but rallied to score 24 points in the fourth and then win 45-38 in overtime. Manning ended the game with three touchdown passes, 346 yards in the air, a rushing touchdown - and a growing sense of poise. “After that, I think I got better at just taking completions, moving the ball forward, not forcing stuff,” he adds.

Arch Manning is just getting started © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool

Nonetheless, that moment, that confirmation of the playmaking talent everyone expected to see, was two years in the making. Manning came out of high school as a five-star recruit, the kind of player that nearly every top college program would want to recruit. And while he surely had offers from other schools at which starting immediately was a near certainty, Manning committed to Texas for a few reasons.

“I’ll always remember what my dad told me - to go somewhere where I'm going to be happy where if football doesn't work out, then I'm still going to want to go to school there and be happy and have friends,” Manning says, acknowledging that part of his decision making was centered around life beyond football. “I think Austin's a great city. The academics at Texas are second to none.”

But it was a football decision, too. Manning and his family had a lot of confidence in coach Steve Sarkisian and the longer-term roadmap he drew up for the young quarterback. In a recent interview, Arch’s father, Cooper, noted that of all the schools that recruited his son, Texas was the only one four years later where the playcaller was still there. In other words, patience and steady leadership breeds patience and steady leadership.

“I liked Coach Sark a lot,” says Manning about his college choice. “I liked his vision and I felt like I fit in well there. I visited five times in high school as a recruit and I meshed well with the players and I just thought it was the right spot for me.”

Manning had always overflowed with talent, always been a starter and a star. But when he got to Texas, he sat behind quarterback Quinn Ewers on the depth chart. Ewers started for the first two years Manning was with the Longhorns. Manning was called into action from time to time, showing flashes of his off-the-charts athleticism and playmaking potential, but by design his role was to grow. Whether he was on the field or the locker room or the weight room, Manning’s primary job was to develop as a leader and player.

Manning is the first to admit that this plan, however intentional, was not always easy. “My instinct was to try to win the job,” he says. “Not playing is definitely tough, but I was always taught to be a good teammate and work hard. I was competing and practicing against other good players and doing whatever it took to help the team.”

Coach Sarkisian certainly thought the plan was working. “I don’t think that I could have predicted a better way for this to go for him to where he’s grown exponentially, not only on the football field, but as a leader, as a person,” Sarkisian told ESPN in summer of 2025 , a month before Manning would start the season as the team’s starting QB. “He’s ready to play now and play at a high level, and we don’t have to go through as many growing pains. Sure, there’s going to be some, but we don’t have to go through as many because of the exposure that he got. He’s earned the respect of his teammates. They know he’s not playing because of the name on the back of his jersey. He’s going to be our starting quarterback because he’s earned it and that he’s ready to play.”

Most elite players in Manning’s situation would have picked a different program or transferred to a school where they would get immediate playing time. College sports have undergone a radical cultural shift with the emergence of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals and the so-called Transfer Portal. Now, athletes have strong financial incentives to act more like professional free agents. Consider that in the most recent transfer portal window, more than 6,700 Division I football players—including nearly 200 FBS scholarships quarterbacks—entered their name in the portal to explore transfer options. Yet during his two years he spent on the sidelines in development mode, Manning never entered his name into the portal or even considered it.

“I’m not sure I’m a naturally patient person,” Manning laughs. “I mean, I was on the golf course yesterday and this guy in the group ahead of me was taking forever.”

But all kidding aside, Manning understood his long-term goals and never wavered. “I knew that there was no other place I would want to be,” he says. “I made a decision to come here and a lot of people were excited about it and I wanted to keep that and prove everyone right. I had faith in the idea that good things happen to good people who work hard and treat people well.”

Arch Manning is a competitor with a long-term mindset © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool Quotation I had faith in the idea that good things happen to good people who work hard and treat people well. Arch Manning

This was not a case of an athlete waiting for his turn; this was the case of an athlete spending two years working to be ready for his moment. Manning spent that time mastering Sarkisian’s system and getting stronger and carrying himself like a leader. “I focused on doing whatever it would take to help the team win,” he says. “I focused on getting better every day and learning about myself and maturing on and off the field. That's ultimately why I stayed and why I think I got the most out of it.”

Also, Manning points out, he was able to develop and mature without taking the huge hits that can alter the trajectory of young quarterbacks. “I was learning a lot and getting a lot of mental reps,” he says. “Of course I wanted to be in there, but one nice thing about not playing is your body feels good all the time because you're not getting hit.”

One thing that Manning says he learned from watching Ewers was how his teammate managed the game in hostile away games. “I got to see how Quinn operated in extremely loud stadiums where everyone is rooting against you,” he says. “It was fun to watch him do his thing but along the way I learned a lot, things I put in play last year and plan to improve upon this year.”

It’s clear from talking to Manning that he sees development as an ongoing process that has no obvious starting or ending point. “I see this as a full-time job,” he says. “I work year-round, and my mind is always on football and how to win games because you only get so many shots at it. I work early mornings, late nights, taking care of my body, watching film, whatever it takes. I am willing to do whatever it takes to help my team win.”

The young quarterback gives off the vibe of someone who always is having fun, but the reality of the responsibility is no joke. “It’s fun winning—and it’s not fun losing,” Manning says. “So I probably didn't have enough fun early on last year and I think I had more fun at the end. It's a kid’s game and I enjoy the process, the workouts, the film. It's been a fun journey so far, and I'm ready to keep it going.”

When asked about his personal goals for the 2026 season, Manning doesn’t hesitate. “I really just want us to win every game, go 1-0 each week, play to the best of my abilities, make the right decisions, throw a lot of completions and go from there,” he says. “I want to set an example for my teammates—always showing up early and staying late and working hard. I want to be mentally tough, to make smart decisions, to have some fun.”

As the interview winds down, Manning is asked about the pressure that comes with the position, the moments when none of his receivers are open and multiple 300-pound defenders are sprinting to level him and he’s forced into improvisation mode. How does he manage that stress? “Honestly, that’s when the fun happens,” Manning says with a smile. “That's just when I get to play ball. In those situations, I don't really think much. I just get to play ball like I’m a kid in the backyard. It’s pure instinct and I love that.”