Behind the scenes of Team Verstappen’s endurance racing success

An endurance race isn’t just about the four drivers who jump into the car during the event. In the case of the 24h Nürburgring , the weekend brought together people from Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, Team Verstappen and Winward Racing. Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, explains who is involved in endurance racing events and the roles they play in the lead-up to race week..

“The Nürburgring 24 Hours is far more than just a race for us,” Sagemüller says. “The entire Mercedes-AMG Motorsport department is involved – from strategic preparation through to operational execution during the event week and the race itself.”

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The overall coordination is led by Mercedes’ Customer Racing Team under the leadership of Stefan Wendl, supported by Affalterbach Racing GmbH, which supplies key technical infrastructure and on-site support.

Endurance races involve much more than four drivers and a car © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

01 The importance of teamwork in endurance racing

The teams do continue to work closely, though. Sagemüller’s team “continuously exchange information, align on strategic topics, and provide support whenever required.” That support system expands beyond Mercedes AMG Motorsport, too.

Sagemüller is insistent that “motorsport at this level can only be successful when all departments work together closely, trust each other and remain fully aligned under high pressure. Ultimately, everyone is working towards the same objective… ideally as winners.”

While Team Verstappen didn’t win the 24 hour race this year, their performance was very impressive. Max Verstappen was exceptional, taking the car to first place with just three hours to go, before technical problems at the changeover saw their placement plummet.

To ensure the highest level of teamwork and collaboration, each team has defined roles in making the endurance events successful. Winward Racing is responsible for the operational running of the two entries competing – Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing and Mercedes-AMG Team RAVENOL.

Many teams work behind the scenes at an endurance race © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation Clear responsibilities and communication structures are essential. Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

Each car has its own dedicated crew structure, including team principals, team managers, engineers and mechanics. The likes of physiotherapists may also be part of the team, depending on what’s required in each event. 24 hour endurance races are among the most complex in motorsport and, as Sagemüller explains, “clear responsibilities and communication structures are essential.”

The structure of the team at Mercedes-AMG Motorsport plays into that ethos too. Sagemüller says the company puts “great importance on flat hierarchies,” which will allow everyone to work together seamlessly.

It’s great for fans to understand how much goes into endurance race planning and execution, and how many people are involved in the process. It’s not just a case of the drivers turning up and jumping into the car. It’s a constantly moving machine, involving hundreds of people across different teams and companies.

02 Sagemüller’s own role during a race weekend

Sagemüller himself is very busy during race weekends, too. While Verstappen and his fellow drivers hit the track as quickly as possible, the Mercedes boss stays very close to the teams.

Quotation Motorsport goes far beyond the sporting competition itself. Christoph Sagemüller

“There are numerous commitments involving media, partners, guests and officials,” he explains. “Motorsport goes far beyond the sporting competition itself. It is equally about brand presence, customer relationships, partner activations and the strategic development of our motorsport activities."

Everything away from the track is important because it makes it possible for Team Verstappen to take part. Speaking to the media gets the word out to fans about the team’s participation, while working with partners leads to sponsorship deals that provide funds for the race day team to function. If you’ve spotted all of the logos on the Mercedes Verstappen uses on race days, they’re there thanks to the work of Sagemüller and everyone else behind the scenes.

03 Working with Verstappen and his team

Sagemüller and the Mercedes team share similar ways of working: “We share a very clear performance-oriented mindset and an extremely professional way of working,” he says. “What I particularly appreciate is the shared ambition, attention to detail and mutual trust that define this collaboration.”

Without the drive of Team Verstappen, both on and off the track, and the quality of their team, Sagemüller doesn’t believe the project would have come together. “The project is very clearly driven by Verstappen Racing,” he says.

Sagemüller says Team Verstappen is the driving force behind the project © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

The teams came together in late 2025, with Verstappen being impressed with the car, before signing a multi-year contract with Mercedes in 2026. He’s been impressing endurance racing veterans every time he’s stepped into the car, too.

Speaking to PlanetF1, his teammate Jules Gounon said, “he comes from another planet to arrive and just be with us, something that we have been doing for years." Team Verstappen’s four drivers came together to perform as well as possible at the 24h Nürburgring, leading the race after 21 hours before technical issues brought that to an end.

For every member of the teams involved, the days “are both extensive and highly demanding.” Sagemüller's team works to give Mercedes, Team Vestappen and Winward every chance of success in any event they enter.