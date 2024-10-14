Find out why a 10-minute run each day could change your life

It can often feel as though there aren't enough hours in the day to fit in a run. That somehow, by having to choose between work, a social life and the open road, you can't have it all. But how about 10 minutes?

Yes, really. A mere 600 seconds of pavement pounding per day could supercharge both your mental and physical health in ways you might not have previously believed possible.

To find out more, we asked experts to reveal just what a 10-minute run daily could do for you. It's one small step for your running, but one giant leap for your PBs...

01 You might just get your mojo back

10 minutes of running is a medically proven booster to your mental health © Andy Chen for Wings for Life World Run

Whether you've been missing the gym or simply feel a bit, well, unmotivated, 10-minute runs are an ideal way of getting back up to speed, according to Dr Juliet McGrattan, a former doctor, runner and author of Sorted: The Active Woman's Guide to Health. "It's an achievable goal, not time consuming and it fits in across the day, which means you're more likely to do it," she says.

02 It can boost your mood

Exercise causes the body to release chemicals called endorphins, which can help to improve your mood and ease stress. "Those good chemical changes in your brain really can happen within the space of 10 minutes, relaxing you and making you happier," reveals John Brewer, Professor of Sport and Exercise and author of Run Smart. The act of ticking-off a goal can also have a positive effect on your mental health. "The other bonus of goal setting is that it's great for your mental health, lifting your mood when you fulfil what you set out to achieve," adds McGrattan.

Regular short runs not only boost mood, but help battle against aging © Francis Kiguta for Wings for Life World Run

03 It may prolong your life span

Spider-Man may find spinning webs are the best means of getting around Manhattan, but this next fact might just encourage him to change tact: "There's evidence that running just once a week can not only prolong life expectancy, but also extend the quality of life within your lifespan,” reveals Brewer. "Running has been shown to reduce blood pressure, lower cholesterol levels, reduce the incidence of type two diabetes, heart attacks and even some types of cancer . 10 minutes? It all adds up."

04 It's enough time to tackle a hill

Hills are brilliant for strengthening those legs © Lucas Pripfl for Wings for Life World Run

If you don’t want to run flat out, but you still want to be challenged, running down a hill is a smart way to develop leg strength in a short time window. "People say it damages knee joints by running too fast downhill, but if you pace it right it will strengthen them," says Brewer. "As long as you’re sensible and not sprinting, using the braking force of the leg while running downhill creates eccentric contractions of the quad muscles, because they’re being stretched at the same time they’re trying to contract – and that develops muscle in a good way."

05 A power break for workers

“A quick run can improve your concentration and focus when you get back to your desk, while also leaving you time at lunch to catch up with friends or run an errand," says McGrattan. This is particularly true for the rapidly growing number of remote workers, who tend to set their own hours at home. "It's certainly very handy for people who work at home, as they’re more likely to be able to drop everything and go for a quick run when they feel like it, and also be closer to green spaces than they otherwise would be at an office."

06 You limit sedentary time

According to McGrattan, staying healthy is all about breaking up sedentary time: "We know that when you are sedentary, your body goes into storage mode and starts storing fat. The body is designed to move, so if you aren't moving frequently then you can get stress in your cells, which damages them. So, breaking up non-active behavior with a daily short run is great. Besides, what's 10 minutes? Doing the dishes?"

Going quick run wherever it is combats the issues of hours sat at a desk © Simon Rainer/Red Bull Content Pool There's a lot of evidence to show a person's self-image can be improved by even a short run. Professor John Brewer, author of Run Smart

07 Short daily runs can supercharge your lungs

"You only have to read a newspaper to know there's never been a more important time for the average person to maintain lung function," says Brewer. “ Research shows that shorter bursts of high- intensity exercise will have an equally beneficial effect to the lungs and heart as steadier, longer exercise. This is super important for boosting oxygen transport capacity within the body."

08 It'll get you fit for five-a-side

If you're looking forward to getting back in shape for five-a-side football, brisk solo runs are the perfect platform to reclaim match fitness. "With high-intensity sports, those based around fast sprints and short recovery periods, they require a very specific type of fitness," says Brewer. "Unlike an hour of paced running, 10 minutes of high-intensity training takes the body out of its comfort zone and puts it into an overload situation, where you get a higher heart rate and greater strength movements, which will only help with more intermittent activities. The body responds to that overload and adapts to it."

10 minute runs really help for other high-intensity sports like five-a-side © Marcel Lämmerhirt/Red Bull Content Pool

09 You'll improve your self image

"There’s a lot of evidence to show a person's self-image can be improved by a run", says Brewer. "Put in some good, hard 10-minute sessions and you’ll feel good about yourself and come away with a bit of a swagger. You'll gain a lot of muscle, eventually lose body fat and you'll feel really good about yourself, which can help all areas of your life."