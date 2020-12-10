The best 5-star teams in FIFA 21

With FIFA, sometimes it's best to just dive right in. You don't want to necessarily go through all the effort of compiling all the superstars in FIFA Ultimate Team, you don't want to start crunching numbers and stare at stat screen all evening – no, you just want to play.

Lucky for you, then, there is a pretty decent selection of teams that boast a 5-star rating in FIFA 21. Though they all sit atop the rankings mountain, clapping each other on the back and showing off their star players, each team excels for slightly different reasons compared to their erstwhile stablemates.

The ratings listed below are based on the base version of the game and don't take into account the weekly live data that can alter standings little by little over time. Either way, there shouldn't be too much of a change over time to the teams listed and profiled below.

1. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are getting better every year, and that's reflected here, too © EA

Attack : 93

Midfield : 85

Defence : 81

Bayern's place at the top of the pile isn't surprising; the team has been on an upward trajectory since 2019 – despite Borussia Dortmund's best efforts in the Bundesliga. The remarkable stat package listed above is down to some frankly inhuman individual player stats (we're looking at you, Lewandowski).

Between the immeasurable talent the team has up front, the rapid support out on the wings with Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, and the solid core of Goretzka and Kimmich, and player picking up Dortmund this year is certain to have a whale of a time.

2. Real Madrid

Real Madrid are weaker than last year but still formidable © EA

Attack : 85

Midfield : 86

Defence : 86

Sure, Real Madrid might be nudged down a touch from their indomitable place back in FIFA 20, but the Spanish side still has a lot to write home about. You may notice that not one of their stats dips below 85, meaning Real Madrid are the highest-rated all-rounders in the game this year.

With a solid core and a defence that's practically impenetrable with some smart play, Los Blancos can be a frightening opposition that don't give an inch of the pitch without a fight.

3. Liverpool

Salah, tearing it up. As always © EA

Attack : 89

Midfield : 82

Defence : 84

Jurgen Klopp's skilled hand managed to help the Merseysider team pick up its first title in 30 years last season – and that victory is reflected in these stats. Champions League and Community Shield whiffs aside, Liverpool is nailing it at the moment.

As such, the team's wealth of options up front and some nice versatility in the middle make them a key pick for aggressive players that like to push the offence in FIFA games. Keep your game hard and fast, and you'll break through even the sturdiest of back lines.

4. Manchester City

Man City have the benefit of perhaps two different top-notch squads © EA

Attack : 89

Midfield : 82

Defence : 84

Pep Guardiola hasn't had the most stellar run with Man City lately, but a big budget and some smart decisions could steady the wobbles that we've seen recently. Sadly, the team's FIFA rating has been dented thanks to a forgettable season, but that doesn't mean they're a bad team. Not by any stretch.

Man City's attack is one of the best in the game, and you need to play on that to come out on top. Pacy strikers, compliant wings and a punchy centre setup can break through most defensive lines on whim. Use that to your advantage, and play in 4-2-2-2 for the best results.

5. Barcelona

Fiddle with your lineup and things will get... Messi © EA

Attack : 84

Midfield : 85

Defence : 83

The best team back in FIFA 20 (at least when it came out, anyway), Barcelona have seen something of a fall from grace over the past 12 months. The same tactics remain for the team this year, though, despite some setbacks. To get the best out of the Spanish side, reduce your width and play lots of short passes and movement – pull the opposition out of position then break through.

Phillipe Coutinho can be good on the outsides to keep a lingering threat in the opposition's mind, and Pjanic and Dembele compliment the superstar at the front of your line to allow goal-scoring setups within seconds... if you plan ahead properly.

6. Chelsea

Career Mode and Chelsea are practically synonymous at this point © EA

Attack : 85

Midfield : 83

Defence : 82

An impressive set of spending decisions over the summer has hoisted Chelsea back onto their feet, and the stats listed up top show that. The British side has been missing from FIFA top-team rankings for a few years, now, but that's all set to change.

Unlike most of the other teams in this list, there aren't a lot of decent winger options for the London club. Instead, you're going to want to focus on a more conical attack – funnelling the ball through the centre to prod at any gaps in the fence. Play creatively, have fun with your tactics, and Chelsea will be a riot to play.

7. Paris St Germain

France's finest team, PSG are phenomenal © EA

Attack : 87

Midfield : 83

Defence : 79

French superstars PSG once again make the top ten after a pretty impressive appearance in FIFA 20. Consistent both in the local French leagues and across Europe, PSG is definitely a team for players that like to blindside their opponents and get tricky with their setups.

The French side has a really strong core, and you can totally dominate a game with your excellent midfield players passing to your formidable forwards (especially superstar Mbappe) – just watch your back line. There are holes here canny opponents will exploit.

8. Borussia Dortmund

Haaland, Sancho and Reyna are a terrifying proposition for any opponents © EA

Attack : 86

Midfield : 81

Defence : 82

Again, to anyone familiar with FIFA 20, it's no surprise that Borussia Dortmund have made it so high in the rankings. Yes, the team can lack refinement in midfield and, yes, the defence positions may not be on par with the forwards... but still, this is a team for the dramatic. For FIFA players with flair.

Try your best to keep the ball in play around Haaland, Sancho and Reyna and kick back to Guerreiro to bring some pressure in from the back. Tire the opposing players out – toy with them – then go in for the kill.

9. Atletico Madrid

Attack : 83

Midfield : 82

Defence : 83

Here's one for the FIFA purists: if you pick the Spanish team as your go-to, you're going to want to play Atletico in a classic 4-4-2 style, and focus your attention on the skills of Luiz Suarez and Diego Costa.

With stats that don't quite match up to some of the bigger teams in this list, your focus is on counter-attacking with Atletico Madrid: let the opposition come to you, pilfer possession from them without endangering the goalie, and smash through on the counter. Lovely.

10. Piemonte Calcio

Piemonte have Ronaldo, giving you a cracking attack © EA

Attack : 87

Midfield : 78

Defence : 83

If you're looking at the name and thinking 'who is that?' – don't fret. The bizarrely-named fictional team is actually Juventus, sans rights. Konami and PES have the rights to the actual team, you see. Doesn't stop them being worthy of arriving in the top ten, though!