The most iconic Leap of Faith locations from Assassin's Creed history

Assassin's Creed is more than just what its namesake suggests: behind the assassinations and weaponry of the long-running franchise is a focus on incredible parkour moves, huge jumps, and, in particular, unbelievable leaps that start up high and end in the depths of a haystack. Dubbed a 'leap of faith', these have become mainstays of the series, not only used to showcase high vantage points and gorgeous vistas – as well as having deeper connotations for the Assassin's Brotherhood, and serving as 'synchronization' gameplay spots – they also look amazing, and give you a neat little hiding spot in a haystack.

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Before we dive in, watch as four athletes take on four very real Leaps of Faith:

With Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced coming right up, here's a look through some of the most iconic and incredible leaps of faith from throughout the series – ranging from iconic landmarks to big blockbuster setpieces, with some even mythical.

01 Notre-Dame Cathedral - Assassin's Creed Unity

First up, we're off to Paris, France for the setting of 2014's Assassin's Creed Unity. Set against the backdrop of the French revolution, you're put into the shoes of Arno Dorian, and among the sprawling city streets filled with pedestrians, it's possible to climb up the Notre-Dame Cathedral and see the NPCs practically turn into tiny ants.

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Putting your parkour skills to the test, Notre-Dame is a challenge in itself to climb up, with plenty of tiny ledges and intricate angles for you to tackle – but what a climb it is, and you're able to take in the cathedral's grandeur and rich details as you scale it. Once you're up top, a synchronization viewpoint awaits you, along with a Leap of Faith drop that will take you all the way down in a beautiful flash.

02 Zeus's Lightning Bolt - Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Set around ancient Greece, Assassin's Creed Odyssey spans an epic tale across mythology, and an equally epic map. And dotted around are big mountains, large structures and incredible statues, including this huge sculpture of Zeus.

You're able to clamber up the massive structure – which sees Zeus posed in a lightning bolt-hurling position – and even head to the end of Zeus' massive bolt, where there's a Leap of Faith location waiting for you. Amongst many of the Leap of Faith locations across the series, this spot simply has to be one of the most epic!

03 Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Acre - Assassin's Creed

The first game in the series introduced us to the world of the Assassins, along with the flashy parkour moves that the franchise is known for, as well as its climbing mechanics. Set in the Holy Land, Assassin's Creed is not short on buildings and places to climb, and as the biggest building in the game, the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Acre gives a top-notch location to scale up and dive down from.

You're able to climb right up its spire, and then up on the cross, giving an incredible view of the area, before you dive down into a haystack. The climb itself can be quite challenging, as there are many different surfaces and ledges for you to find – but it's worth the difficulty, with a great view and a slick dive making it a feat in itself.

04 Mount Hakkyo - Assasin's Creed Shadows

Heading over to the feudal Japan setting of Assassin's Creed Shadows, there are many opportunities for climbing up tall towers, considerable castles and big mountains. The biggest of which, Mount Hakkyo, gives an expansive viewpoint and a huge jump for you to complete.

Tucked away in the south-east corner of the game's map, Mount Hakkyo boasts an unparalleled view of the region – giving you a spectacular view of the trees and a nearby river – and of course, a hefty jump for you to complete. Handily, getting to this point will also grant you an achievement or trophy depending on your platform.

05 Big Ben - Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Sure, Big Ben officially refers to the bell that's inside the Elizabeth Tower, but the whole iconic tower is what it's affectionately and commonly referred to – and the London landmark makes its appearance in Assassin's Creed Syndicate, ready for you to leap from. The Victorian-era set game lets you climb up all 96m of the huge tower, and once you're right at the top, it acts as a viewpoint for the whole area – and of course, a Leap of Faith.

In AC Syndicate, the grappling abilities of the Frye twins let you climb up a bit quicker – but you can of course go slow and steady, and enjoy the full splendor of the tower, and soak in the sights of Victorian London, smokestacks and all.

06 Fannaraki Summit, Norway - Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla mostly takes place across England, but some of the most breathtaking views in the game can be found in Norway, home to the protagonist Eivor. With large snowy mountains, and incredible aurorae lighting up the sky, there's plenty to explore around here – and it's home to the largest mountain viewpoint in the game, Fannaraki Summit.

With a huge climb ahead of you, it helps that the view is incredibly scenic – and once you reach the top, there's a Leap of Faith point waiting for you, where you'll be able to descend to the bottom in a fraction of the time it took to climb up. The dive itself will be more than worth it as you plummet down to earth.

07 The Jackdaw - Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

The Jackdaw is as iconic as Leaps of Faith in Assassin's Creed: Black Flag © Ubisoft

The Jackdaw is your trusty ship throughout Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag – and is set to be remastered in full splendor in the upcoming Black Flag Resynced – and works as a fantastic leaping-off point that you can place in all sorts of spots. With the high seas as your backdrop, you can set up gorgeous views to dive into, as you climb up a hefty 45m up the mast, and leap off into the ocean. There are other points throughout Black Flag that serve as great leap of faith points, but the Jackdaw works as one of the most iconic – and will no doubt be even better in Black Flag Resynced. Do you have a favorite high point in Black Flag you can't wait to see in Resynced?

About the author Who is Jon Partridge? Jon has been covering almost all aspects of gaming and esports for over a decade for Red Bull, and has worked with brands such as Riot Games and Bandai Namco on gaming related content.