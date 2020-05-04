Chill and relax with these best lo-fi beats playlists

Lo-fi stands for low fidelity. Music that's considered lo-fi falls somewhere along the definition of distorted beats and technical flaws being looped that create a pretty cool unique sound people can relax to. Enjoy these beats wherever you are.

Amplitude - Lo-fi Hip Hop Mixes

This lo-fi beats playlist makes you want to dance, but just a little. It's uplifting with nice jazzy surprises. You probably won't be running out of tracks anytime soon if you're listening to this one. With 12 uploads total (and the first one being two hours long), you're sure to find one that you'll have on repeat.

The bootleg boy 2 - Lo-fi remixes

This was an interesting find. It is a combination of your favorite hip hop tracks remixed, lo-fi style. Whose hits can you find in this playlist? There are over 50 tracks you can listen to: including hits from rappers like Tupac, Biggie, Nas, J.Cole and Kendrick Lamar to name a few.

ChilledCow - lo-fi hip hop

We can sit down and chill out to any of ChilledCow's playlist all day, but their lo-fi hip hop playlist tops the bunch. It kicks off with just about the most mellow tune ever and the mood is strong throughout the 142 tracks. The vibe paints a picture of itself pretty much. The playlist features artists including j'san, idealism, Cammie, Matt Quentin and more.

Feardog - lo-fi study/sleep music

This playlist immediately made us feel like we were driving alongside the beach on a beautiful summer day. The vibe is a dreamy mood. But one that can also help you focus. It'll make you feel emotional without words. There are over 50 mixes on the playlist, with some over an hour long. That's enough time to keep on dreaming.

Jazz Hop Cafe - Mixes: Lo-fi

This warm lo-fi beats playlist is sure to put a smile on your face. It's nothing but pleasant. If you're in the mood for a great for a pick me up and something to gets your spirits in a good place, press play below.

The bootleg boy - No Sleep

It's not as long as the other playlists, but you'll probably lose track of time in the beats anyway. These six uploads are so good that you can have it on repeat and just keep the vibe going all day long no matter where you are. If you're a big fan of visuals, these uploads are accompanied by cool Simpsons' images.

R E L A X