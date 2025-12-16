© Matty Vogell
Music
How to watch Red Bull Jukebox and relive the songs
From audience-curated setlists to unexpected collaborations, here’s where to watch Red Bull Jukebox performances and the songs that made each show one of a kind.
Red Bull Jukebox flips the traditional concert experience on its head. Instead of a fixed setlist, fans decide what songs artists perform — and how they perform them — turning every show into a one-night-only collaboration shaped by the crowd. From reimagined originals to bold covers and surprise guest appearances, Red Bull Jukebox is where live music becomes fully interactive.
Whether you were in the room casting votes or are discovering the series for the first time, Red Bull Jukebox content lives on well beyond the stage. Headlined by Treaty Oak Revival with Ashley Cooke, Kashus Culpepper, and Carter Faith, the unique live music experience celebrates country music and the art of songwriting.
01
Treaty Oak Revival performs at Red Bull Jukebox
Treaty Oak Revival closed the night with a rousing performance that brought Southern Texas to the Nashville stage with surprise guests Kimberly Perry (of The Band Perry), Carter Faith, and Gideon and Josee Klein. The band showcased their trademark blend of Red Dirt Country and Southern Rock on “Missed Call” and a cover of blink-182’s “All The Small Things.” The audience was given a vote between a classic version of “Boomtown” or an amped up “Super Boomtown”. The latter won by a landslide, and as Ashley Cooke, Kashus Culpepper, Carter Faith, and hosts returned to the stage for one final hurrah, confetti rained down over the crowd in a celebratory moment for the true VIPs of the night.
Treaty Oak Revival - “Boomtown” (LIVE)
Treaty Oak Revival - “All The Small Things” (LIVE)
Treaty Oak Revival - “Haunted House” (LIVE)
02
Kashus Culpepper performs at Red Bull Jukebox
Alabama’s country crooner Kashus Culpepper graced the stage with a raw, soulful set. A student of Southern music, he wove storytelling with husky vocals on tracks including “Pour Me Out,” “Man Of His Word,” and the Motown classic “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” accompanied by GRAMMY-nominated Maggie Rose. His performance was capped with a nod to his roots through a rendition of “Out of My Mind” performed with a drumline representing Alabama HBCU Talladega College.
Kashus Culpepper feat. Maggie Rose – “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” (LIVE)
03
Carter Faith performs at Red Bull Jukebox
The evening opened with Carter Faith, who warmed up the room with her latest release, “Bar Star.” Fans voted for Nashville songwriter Medium Build to join onstage for a heartfelt rendition of “Crying Over U.” Faith also reimagined “Grudge” from her debut album “Cherry Valley,” performing it with a gospel choir before closing her set with “Sex, Drugs, and Country Music.”
Carter Faith – “Grudge” (LIVE)
With no two shows ever the same, Red Bull Jukebox stands as a celebration of artists, fans, and the creative space between them. Watching the content back isn’t just about reliving a concert — it’s about seeing how music evolves when the audience takes the lead. Explore Red Bull Jukebox performances and songs to experience how fan-driven storytelling sounds when it’s played live.