Red Bull Jukebox: An unforgettable night of country music

Headlined by Treaty Oak Revival with Ashley Cooke, Kashus Culpepper, and Carter Faith, Red Bull Jukebox lit up Nashville with one bold promise: more fan power!
Summary

  1. 1
    The Next Wave of Country Stars
  2. 2
    Songwriting Spotlight: Jackson Cannon Takes the Crown
  3. 3
    Treaty Oak Revival Brings it Home
Under a wash of blue and red lights, The Pinnacle pulsed with energy as fans lined up early to take control of the night. Red Bull Jukebox isn’t just a concert; it’s a collaboration between artists and fans. After months of online voting and armed with interactive wristbands for live choices, the audience shaped every moment—from which songs made the setlists to which surprise guests stepped into the spotlight—turning Red Bull Jukebox into a true choose-your-own-adventure experience.
Hosts Ward Guenther of Whiskey Jam and Morgan Huelsman of iHeartRadio set the tone for an unpredictable evening that celebrated Nashville’s songwriting community, while Miles McPherson and the Red Bull Jukebox House Band backed the performances, blending heritage with bold, genre-colliding moments. Here’s everything that went down at Red Bull Jukebox’s sophomore show in Music City.
Red Bull Jukebox takes over Nashville's The Pinnacle.

Red Bull Jukebox takes over Nashville's The Pinnacle.

Ward Guenther & Morgan Huelsman host Red Bull Jukebox

Ward Guenther & Morgan Huelsman host Red Bull Jukebox

The Pinnacle hosts Red Bull Jukebox Nashville 2025

The Pinnacle hosts Red Bull Jukebox Nashville 2025

01

The Next Wave of Country Stars

The night opened with Carter Faith, who warmed up the crowd with her latest single Bar Star. Fans voted in Nashville songwriter Medium Build for an emotional duet of 'Crying Over U,' before Faith reimagined 'Grudge' with a gospel choir and closed with 'Sex, Drugs, and Country Music.'
Next up, Kashus Culpepper took the stage with a raw, soulful set that showcased his Southern roots. His husky vocals carried through tracks like ‘Pour Me Out’ and ‘Man Of His Word,’ before surprising fans with a stirring rendition of the Motown classic ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,’ joined by GRAMMY-nominated Maggie Rose. He closed with a powerful nod to Alabama, performing ‘Out of My Mind’ alongside Talladega College’s HBCU drumline.
Kashus Culpepper

Kashus Culpepper

Ashley Cooke

Ashley Cooke

Carter Faith performs with Medium Build.

Carter Faith performs with Medium Build.

Carter Faith

Carter Faith

Colbie Caillat & Ashley Cooke

Kashus Culpepper

Ashley Cooke & MOONLIGHT

Carter Faith performs with gospel choir.

Following his set, Ashley Cooke kept the energy high with her signature pop-country edge. Joined by surprise guests GRAMMY winner Colbie Caillat and Nashville DJ MOONLGHT, she rolled through fan favorites ‘The Hell You Are’ and ‘It’s Been a Year’ off her new album Ace, before closing with a rebellious riff on Avril Lavigne’s ‘Complicated,’ chosen by the crowd in real time.
02

Songwriting Spotlight: Jackson Cannon Takes the Crown

The Red Bull Jukebox Songwriting Competition returned for its second year, offering rising talent the ultimate prize: a stage in front of thousands, studio time at Red Bull Music Studios in Los Angeles, and one-on-one mentorship. Before the final act, fans crowned North Alabama artist Jackson Cannon as this year’s winner, who delivered a heartfelt performance of his original track 'Never Been to Heaven.'
03

Treaty Oak Revival Brings it Home

Treaty Oak Revival closed the night with a high-octane set that brought Texas grit to Nashville. Surprise guests Kimberly Perry, Carter Faith, Gideon, and Josee Klein joined the party as the band tore through “Missed Call” and a blink-182 cover of “All The Small Things.” The audience was then given a live vote between a classic version of “Boomtown” or an amped up “Super Boomtown”. The latter won by a landslide, and the full lineup returned for confetti-filled final, fan-fueled encore.
Relive the best moments from the show on @RedBullUSA and follow along on social for updates.
Sam Canty of Treaty Oak Revival

Sam Canty of Treaty Oak Revival

Dakota Hernandez of Treaty Oak Revival

Dakota Hernandez of Treaty Oak Revival

Treaty Oak Revival

Treaty Oak Revival

Cody Holloway of Treaty Oak Revival.

Cody Holloway of Treaty Oak Revival.

Lance Vanley & Jeremiah Vanley of Treaty Oak Revival

Treaty Oak Revival

Kimberly Perry joins Treaty Oak Revival on stage.

Carter Faith performs with Treaty Oak Revival

Red Bull Jukebox Nashville finale.

