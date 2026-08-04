BMX on the Bayou: Broc Raiford returns home to ride the Louisiana Bayou

At 32 years old, Broc Raiford has made a name for himself by riding his bike. And while a majority of his career has been spent mastering tricks on cement, wood, and steel around the world - it's the slow-moving waters of Southern Louisiana that truly shaped the award-winning BMX rider. Growing up in Destrehan, LA, Raiford found his love for two wheels at the age of two, with over three million acres of wetlands surrounding him. He explored and connected with the area just outside of New Orleans as a child behind a set of handlebars, much like the bayous that meander and bridge together the picturesque cypress-tupelo swamps across the terrain.

Tapping into his roots for his latest project, he returned home to create BMX on the Bayou. Shot at the Jean Lafitte Wetlands just a short drive from where he grew up, Raiford put together a floating course for a never-been-done run with alligators and close friends in attendance.

The Louisiana wetlands shaped Broc Raiford's latest project © Robert Snow

“This project means everything to me,” Raiford said before the premiere in New Orleans on July 22, 2026. “It's hard not to feel strongly about having the opportunity to merge the iconic environment of my home state with a sport I've dedicated my life to.”

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The idea to opt for a bike over a boat out on the wetlands had been growing since he was young. “When I was a kid I used my imagination to picture myself riding BMX across Mardi Gras floats and the bayous as I watched them pass me by,” said Raiford. After completing half of his childhood dream with a Mardi Gras edit back in 2021 that drew from the celebratory heritage of the region, he returned this time with a little extra motivation and a different kind of float. “I'd hope that others who are from small towns in Louisiana are inspired to pursue their dreams just as I did. Giving them motivation to go out there and make it happen!”

01 Watch BMX on the Bayou in the Jean Lafitte wetlands

Broc Raiford's vision was ambitious: build and ride a floating BMX course in the Louisiana bayou. Watch the full edit below.

2 min Watch BMX on the Bayou with Broc Raiford BMX on the Bayou is more than a BMX film. It’s a statement on southern Louisiana, what the sport can be, and what one rider can build from scratch.

02 How a serious knee injury changed Broc Raiford's career

Getting back to ride on the bayou, though, wasn't an easy route. In 2023, while competing at the X Games in Japan, Raiford severely injured his right knee including a torn ACL, a fully torn patellar tendon, torn meniscus, a sprained ICL, and damage to the cartilage on his femur head. What followed was two surgeries and two years of rehabilitation off his bike. “It takes a lot to learn how to live without something you've grown dependent on as an escape from all the stressors of life," he reflected.

The Red Bull Athlete Performance Center, located in Santa Monica and Austria, were central to his recovery, but his family provided the foundation underneath all of it. "Thanks to my mom, dad, sister, and friends for helping me navigate life without being able to participate in my sport," he said.

The highlight of those two years, Raiford noted, wasn't a contest or regaining his strength, it was growth off the bike. "The highlight of my rehab was learning to spend the time away from BMX bettering myself in other ways," he said. For someone that didn’t know if he was going to be able to ride again, “I'm thankful to look back on the two years of recovery and smile knowing I used that time wisely." Upon finishing his rehab and being cleared to ride, he was ready to test the waters and get started on his latest idea.

03 Building a floating BMX course in the Jean Lafitte Wetlands

Crews transformed wetland features into a BMX playground © Robert Snow

Testing the concept began with three floating lily pads at the Jean Lafitte Wetlands in the summer of 2025. Everything about it felt right. “After making it through the floating setup for the first time I couldn't help but shout! From there I knew it was going to be so fun to continue figuring it out," said Raiford. The location was set, the concept was proven, and the additional planning and build-out began.

What's inside the course?

Five floating lily pads

Two quarter pipes

Spine ramp

Flat bar between docks

Hip transfer

Floating platform system

The crew returned to the wetlands with the final course planned out, consisting of five lily pads, two quarter pipes, a spine ramp, a flat bar between docks, and a hip transfer all tied together to prevent drifting too far. Raiford dialed in and tackled the whole course on his limited-edition ‘Darkwave' frame from Sunday Bikes with zero brakes. “I had to calculate and remember how much each floating ramp or lily pad sank into the water and then recoiled," he explained. "I made sure to memorize that before adding in all the tricks. One minor miscalculation and I was going into the water or falling into the next floating obstacle." As for falling into the water with alligators potentially lurking, Raiford said, "Growing up being exposed to environments where alligators are abundant helped ease the nerves of them being in the water while I was riding. It's still a bit spooky knowing they're right there, but I was confident in how I was riding the course.”

04 Filming BMX on the Bayou in Southern Louisiana

Broc Raiford rides a flat bar connecting floating docks in the bayou © Robert Snow

"Doing these projects in my home state makes it easy to answer when people ask why? These projects are ideas I couldn't help but dream about. Having so many BMX riders involved in the production also meant a lot to me," said Raiford. "It's important to highlight Louisiana to help bring some shine to this part of the country where action sports isn't as common as it is in other areas."

While the concept of building an entire course on an actual river is wild, the project was also a test for an athlete coming back from injury. Raiford specifically trained for the endurance needed to take off and land on a constantly shifting target. "The only moments of rest came while I was airborne," he said. "I knew I had to be mentally and physically sharp to execute this project how I wanted." It took about an hour of riding for Raiford to get a feel for how each section would behave, with the lily pads being the most consistent while riding and the docks supporting the ramps shifting in height every time. "I was ready to be resilient with all the variables working against us," he said.

The final product speaks for itself. The knee held up and Louisiana has another feather in its cap. The only question is what variables will Broc choose next?

05 BMX on the Bayou FAQs

FAQs Who is Broc Raiford? Broc Raiford is a professional BMX rider from Destrehan, Louisiana and a multiple-time NORA Cup winner. What is BMX on the Bayou? BMX on the Bayou is a Red Bull BMX video featuring Broc Raiford riding a floating course built in the Jean Lafitte wetlands. Where was BMX on the Bayou filmed? The project was filmed in the Jean Lafitte wetlands near New Orleans, Louisiana. What injury did Broc Raiford recover from? Raiford recovered from a severe knee injury suffered during X Games Japan 2023, requiring surgeries and extensive rehabilitation. What makes the course unique? The course featured floating lily pads, quarter pipes, transfers and rails built directly on the water.