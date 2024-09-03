What you need to know about HYROX: 10 burning questions answered

Fitness enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the next big challenge, and HYROX has emerged as a game-changer in the world of functional fitness. This high-intensity race combines running with eight functional workouts, pushing participants to their limits in a unique and exciting format.

As HYROX increasingly gains popularity worldwide, more and more people are curious about what it entails. In this article, we dive into 10 of the top questions people ask about the sport. Let's get into it…

01 Can anyone compete in HYROX?

Anyone with a decent base-level of fitness can compete in a HYROX event. There's a minimum amount of skill required to complete the eight separate exercises and no time limit for completion. There are also adaptive categories available.

The minimum age requirement for HYROX participants is 16 years old. However, the London event in May showcased the first HYROX Youngstars, a competition designed exclusively for kids aged eight to 15 years old, but this has not been rolled out at any other events thus far.

Notably, 2023 world champion Lauren Weeks finished ninth at the 2022 World Championships whilst seven months pregnant. However, if you have any health concerns, it’s advisable to consult your healthcare provider before registering.

02 What are the different race categories?

HYROX welcomes athletes of all fitness levels, from beginners to elite competitors, with various divisions ensuring everyone can compete in a suitable category:

Individual Open: Separate categories for men and women using 'open' weights.

Individual Pro: For athletes looking for a higher level of competition, with heavier weights. Separate categories for men and women.

Open Doubles: Teams of two with categories for same-sex and mixed pairs (Men’s, Women’s, Mixed). Both team members run the entire distance, but can share the functional exercises.

Pro Doubles: Teams of two men or two women at Pro weights.

Relay: Teams of four, with each member completing two legs - a leg being a 1km run and one functional exercise. This can be either a great introduction to HYROX or a seriously fast, intense event - you choose!

Athletes are compared against others in their own age groups within each category.

03 Where do HYROX events take place?

HYROX events are held worldwide, including locations in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Typically, these events take place in large exhibition centres, though unique venues such as the old Berlin airport and Miami Beach have also hosted competitions.

With the sport rapidly growing, a 100 percent increase in events is expected for the 2024-25 season. Find out more info on your nearest event right here .

04 How long does a HYROX take?

In theory, you can take as long as you need to complete a HYROX as there's no cut-off time. Elite athletes can complete the course in under an hour, but amateur athletes can take considerably longer and that’s perfectly fine. Completing a HYROX is a significant achievement.

The average Open race times are 1h 35m for the men and 1h 38m for the women. However, it must be stressed that these are average times and there's no shame in taking longer to complete the event – and remember that the 'average' person who competes in HYROX is fitter than the average person in the general population.

05 How hard is HYROX?

This is a tricky question to answer, as it very much depends on numerous factors. For sure, it can be a very tiring event. Pushing yourself to the max for over 8km of running and eight functional stations isn't easy by any means. That said, this is surely part of the appeal of an event like this - to push yourself and see what your body can do. It would be boring if it were easy.

You could argue that a HYROX is as hard as you want to make it - you don’t have to push yourself to the max if you don't wish to set a fast time. You could walk the runs and take a more leisurely pace on the functional stations. It doesn't have to be as hard as some people make it.

You could also consider entering a Doubles or Relay event, which will make competing easier than in an Individual event, as you get to share some of the load.

06 What kit do I need for a HYROX event?

You don't need much kit to compete in a HYROX event - appropriate clothing and footwear are all you need.

For clothing, keep in mind that the venues can get very hot. Some men compete topless and many participants opt to wear sweatbands to manage perspiration.

In terms of footwear, comfortable running trainers are your best bet. Many first-time athletes have made the mistake of assuming CrossFit shoes will be the best option, but they're generally not designed for running long distances.

Ensure your footwear is comfortable for running and provides good traction when pushing a heavy sled. Test them in training to ensure they don't slip, either by your heel coming out of the back or the underside slipping on the carpet.

07 Is there an injury risk when training for a HYROX?

As with any sport, there is always an injury risk. However, HYROX is a relatively low-risk sport that can be performed very safely. You don't need a huge degree of technical skill to complete any of the HYROX exercises, which is one of the big appeals of the sport contributing to its growing popularity.

As mentioned above, the right footwear is a huge factor in minimizing injury risk when training and competing in HYROX, as is gradually building up your running volume in training. Trying to do too much running, too soon, if you aren't used to it, is likely the most common cause of injury for athletes training for the sport.

08 How is a HYROX event timed?

Each participant receives a timing chip that tracks their time from start to finish, including splits for each running segment and functional exercise. This ensures accurate and fair timing for all competitors, and allows you to analyze your race data (on the HYROX website) after the event. The timing chip will be given to you upon registering at the event location and should be worn around your ankle. Additionally, your competitor number will also be written, in pen, on your arm.

09 What's the Roxzone?

The Roxzone is the area in a HYROX competition between the running track and the functional exercise stations. Imagine a large indoor arena. The running portion of the course is typically located around the perimeter. After completing each 1km run, athletes move towards the centre of the arena to perform the functional exercises. The space they cover between leaving the running track and reaching the exercise station is called the Roxzone. While it might seem like just a transition area, the Roxzone can significantly impact your overall time.

10 Is there a championship competition and prize money?

At the end of each season - typically late May or early June - HYROX hosts its World Championship event. You must qualify for the event, typically by being in the top one percent of your age group category, though the number of World Championship places up for grabs at each event will vary by city, category and age group. At the World Championships, all races are completed using Pro weights, except for the Over 60 age groups. Most athletes compete against others in their own age group, but there are also Elite 15 races for the top 15 men and women in the sport, who compete for the title of overall HYROX World Champion.

These Elite races are live-streamed and prize money is up for grabs. Full details for how to qualify for these Elite races can be found on the HYROX website.

